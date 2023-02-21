It’s always a sad endeavor when someone kicks the bucket, but, looking at these funny last words, it might not be so sad if you’re the one keeling over. With all seriousness, though, it seems that some people do not cease being in good spirits even when they come to the point of cessation, so much so that their last words make it to the pages of history. From incredibly funny remarks to talks about farts, these famous last words will absolutely make your day. That is, if you scroll down below and read our collection!

So, what are the key topics of these last words of famous people, you might wonder? And you wouldn’t believe just how many of them talked about food before they took their last breath! Who thought that food was so important to humans? Certainly not us (lies, all lies - we’re sharing a hearty meal of bamboo shoots writing this). Another emerging topic among these memorable last words is “sticking it” to the proverbial boss. Be it your public enemies, your spouse, or all of the naysayers, it seems that at the time of croaking, you’re absolutely eligible to show them all their place. But hey, that’s exactly what makes these famous words as famous as they are - being truthful and the factor of complete unexpectedness.

Right-o, ready to take a look at the final words of these famous people? From Oscar Wilde to Humphrey Bogart, you’ll meet writers, actors, musicians, politicians, and other well-known names on this list and will get a chance to know their actual final thoughts. So, scroll down below, rank the submissions to your liking, and share this article with your friends!

#1

"I have offended God and mankind because my work didn't reach the quality it should have." - Leonardo da Vinci

#2

"Why do you weep? Did you think I was immortal?" - Louis XIV

#3

"I'm studying to be a pilot in school and my professor told us that if he was ever crashing and he knew he couldn't recover and would die, he'd say over the radios "Look at the size of those tentacles!" And the FAA and NTSB would be so confused."

#4

"I'm pretty sure my grandfather's dying words were the funniest I've heard. He said 'Nä, nu skiter jag i det här', which roughly translates to 'Eh, I can't be bothered anymore.'"

#5

"I still know what you did last summer!"

#6

“One last drink please.” - Jack Daniels

#7

"I'd rather be fishing" - Jimmy Glass

#8

"What are ya gonna do stab me?"

#9

"I'm kind of partial to actual last words in history. I read one once where a commander was standing too close to a battle and someone advised him to back away, the commander said: "They couldn't hit an elephant from this distance." Then he got shot."

Ether165 Report

13points
POST
Well, he still could have been right!

#10

"'This water isn't deep enough for sharks.' Someone said before being eaten by a crocodile."

#11

“I’ve had 18 straight whiskeys… I think that’s the record.” - Dylan Thomas

#12

“Gun’s not loaded… see?” - Johnny Ace

I'm a bad human. This made me laugh

#13

“Turn me over — I’m done on this side.” — Lawrence of Rome

#14

“Oh god, I’ve been murdered.” - Spencer Perceval

#15

"I think that governor's phone is broke. He hadn't called yet." - Jeffrey David Matthews

#16

"I'd like to thank my family for loving me and taking care of me. And the rest of the world can kiss my a**." - Johnny Frank Garrett

#17

"Fun Fact but famous author Roald Dahl almost final words were, "I'm not frightened. It's just that I will miss you all so much" to his family. After falling unconscious the nurse than injected him with morphine to ease his passing and he said his actual words: "Oh, F***"- Only real way to leave."

#18

"'Tell the governor that he has lost my vote.' Some guy that was sentenced to death."

#19

"Check out my Soundcloud."

#20

"Hold my beer."

#21

"As the priest performs the last rites and says: 'Do you reject satan and his ways?' Respond with: 'It's too late in life to make enemies.'"

#22

"'I'll be back' in Arnold voice would be terrible candidate."

#23

“Hey, fellas! How about this for a headline for tomorrow’s paper? ‘French fries.’” - James French

#24

“This wallpaper and I are fighting a duel to the death. Either it goes or I do.” - Oscar Wilde

#25

“I did not get my Spaghetti-O’s; I got spaghetti. I want the press to know this.” - Thomas J. Grasso

#26

“Damn it! Don’t you dare ask God to help me!” - Joan Crawford

#27

“Am I dying, or is this my birthday?” - Lady Nancy Astor

#28

“Oh, you young people act like old men. You have no fun.” - Josephine Baker

#29

“I desire to go to Hell and not to Heaven. In the former I shall enjoy the company of popes, kings and princes, while in the latter are only beggars, monks and apostles.” - Niccolo Machiavelli

Heaven for the scenery, hell for the company

#30

"Die, my dear? Why that's the last thing I'll do!" - Groucho Marx

🤣🤣 this is gold. Upvote for Groucho Marx!

#31

"I did not know that we had ever quarreled." - Henry David Thoreau

#32

"Well, gentlemen, you are about to see a baked Appel." - George Appel

#33

"Given the choice of dying or listening to you one more minute I'd rather."

#34

"You win again, gravity."

#35

"'I left $50,000 in the...' - dies."

#36

"When my grandfather knew he was dying he wanted his last words to be "Beam me up Scotty!" as he was a big 'Star Trek' fan. What he actually got out was "Man George bush is an a***ole." But we used the former in his eulogy."

#37

"10/10 would live again."

#38

"Go to my computer and delete my browser history..."

#39

"Respawning in 3..."

#40

"Who farted?"

#41

"I buried all my life savings at the..."

#42

"I let the dogs out..."

#43

“And now for a final word from our sponsor.” - Charles Gussman

#44

“Thank god. I’m tired of being the funniest person in the room.” - Del Close

#45

“I’d hate to die twice. It’s so boring.” - Richard Feynman

#46

“I’d like to thank the Academy for my lifetime achievement award that I will eventually get.” - Donald O’Connor

#47

“Bring me a bullet-proof vest.” - James W. Rodgers

#48

“I am sorry to bother you chaps. I don’t know how you get along so fast with the traffic on the roads these days.” - Ian Fleming

#49

“Don’t let it end like this. Tell them I said something important.” — Pancho Villa

#50

“All right, then, I’ll say it: Dante makes me sick.” - Lope de Vega

#51

“I’m going to the bathroom to read.” - Elvis Presley

#52

“I wonder why he shot me.”- Huey Long

#53

"I should never have switched from Scotch to Martinis." - Humphrey Bogart

#54

"Yes, I would just like to say I'm sailing with the Rock, and I'll be back, like Independence Day with Jesus. June 6, like the movie. Big mother ship and all, I'll be back, I'll be back." - Aileen Wuornos

#55

"You can be a king or a street sweeper, but everyone dances with the Grim Reaper." - Robert Alton Harris

#56

"Henrik Ibsen's made me laugh. Nurse: "Well you seem to being doing better today." Ibsen: "On the contrary." He then died."

#57

"With my last breath, I curse Zoidberg."

#58

"It's beautiful, it's perfect, oh wow... just kidding."

#59

"Holding your loved ones hand: "I'm sorry I couldn't tell you earlier, just head to random coordinates." Have generations of people searching for nothing."

#60

"My grandfather slipped into a coma before he passed, the last thing he said before he fell asleep and didn't wake was "Tell Laura (his wife) don't put me up top, I always get dizzy" he smiled a little. he was giving us instructions in what crypt to get him in the mausoleum our family gets entombed in. My grandfather was the ultimate dad joke guy, and I've always been glad he went out with a joke, I'm sure he was proud. My grandma wasn't there at the time, but we told her after he passed and even while crying she couldn't help but laugh, I knew then he did it for her."

#61

"Remember to drink your Ovaltine."

#62

"I am Abin Sur, Green Lantern of Sector 2814..."

#63

“Good. A woman who can fart is not dead.” - Marie Thérèse Louise de Savoie-Carignan

#64

“No.” - Alexander Graham Bell

#65

“This is no way to live.” - Groucho Marx

#66

“This is no time to be making new enemies.” - Voltaire

#67

“I must go for the fog is rising.” - Emily Dickinson

#68

"I've had a hell of a lot of fun and I've enjoyed every minute of it." - Errol Flynn

#69

"That was a great game of golf, fellers." - Bing Crosby

#70

"Turn up the lights. I don't want to go home in the dark." - O. Henry

#71

"I am about to - or I am going to - die; either expression is correct." - Dominique Bouhours

#72

"That was the best ice-cream soda I ever tasted." - Lou Costello

#73

"I am curious to see what happens in the next world to one who dies unshriven." - Pietro Perugino

#74

"Dear World, I am leaving because I am bored. I feel I have lived long enough. I am leaving you with your worries in this sweet cesspool. Good luck." - George Sanders

#75

"I knew it. I knew it. Born in a hotel room - and God damn it - died in a hotel room." - Eugene O'Neill

#76

“Swing low, sweet chariot.” - Harriet Tubman

#77

“I love my family. Potato, potato, potato.” - Robert Charles Towery

#78

"I have something to say, but not at this time." - Grover Cleveland Redding

#79

"I'm going out like I came in; naked, covered in blood, and crying."

#80

"Supposedly this is a true story. Unfortunately I have forgotten most of the details but I think it is close enough. There were two comedians who were life-long rivals. Each one was always trying to top the other. One of them was on his death bed and his rival was in the room. He beckoned his rival over to his bedside, reached out to him and said with his last breath: 'Tag... you're it!'"

#81

“What the devil do you mean to sing to me, priest? You are out of tune.” - Jean-Philippe Rameau

#82

“I’m looking for loopholes.” - W.C. Fields

#83

“Oh Lord, forgive the misprints!” - Andrew Bradford

#84

“Codeine… bourbon…” - Tallulah Bankhead

#85

“Now why did I do that?” — Sir William Erskine

#86

“I do not believe in my death.” - Salvador Dali

#87

“What do you think I am going to do blow my brains out?” - Terry Kath

#88

"Since the day of my birth, my death began its walk. It is walking toward me, without hurrying." - Jean Cocteau

#89

"I am not the least afraid to die." - Charles Darwin

#90

"This is the last of Earth! I am content." - John Quincy Adams

#91

"Warden, murder me. I'm ready to roll. Time to get this party started." - James Lewis Jackson

#92

"Keep the faith and rock on." - Richard Zeitvogel

#93

"Beam me up, Jesus!!"

#94

"I'm going to just pretend I died like 6 times before I actually do."

#95

“Remember, Honey, don’t forget what I told you. Put in my coffin a deck of cards, a mashie niblick, and a pretty blonde.” - Chico Marx

#96

"I know you are here to kill me. Shoot, coward, you are only going to kill a man." - Che Guevara

#97

"My only regret is that I have boneitis."

#98

"I love you all and if I'm lying may God strike me down."

