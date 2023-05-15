We've combed the internet, including the r/books subreddit beloved by bookworms, to find some of the best funny book quotes and, for convenience, compiled them in a list below. If you found any of these quotes from novels and literary works amusing, make sure to give them an upvote. Also, don't forget to share this article with a friend or a family member who would also enjoy reading through some intellectual witticisms!

However, it shouldn't be surprising that wordsmiths, as many of the greatest writers are, would also possess the best wit. And sharp-sighted and quick-witted readers are quick to catch any funny quotes from books they've read. Funny quotes from literature might not be everyone's preference for comedy since funny book lines are often contextual. However, not all of them. One doesn't have to be book-smart or know the author's background to find funny book quotes to be quality comedic content. After all, authors and writers are people just like us, and comic situations and occurrences were just as prevalent when the book was written, be it 10 or over 100 years ago. The wording may be different from what we use today. Still, situations remain the same; hence, comedic quality doesn't get diminished. Therefore, with funny literature quotes, no matter how current the source is, there's still a lot to relate to!

Books might be the most challenging medium to employ and convey humor in. Funny lines and comic situations have a much greater impact when you can see or hear them being unveiled. Hence, we may have missed and not caught quite a few funny lines from books the authors intended to be humorous because we read them in the wrong tone in our head or weren't "mentally" prepared for the "joke part." A language gap might also be to blame.

#1 "In the beginning, the universe was created. This made a lot of people angry and is widely considered a bad move."



Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy by Douglas Adams

#2 "The world is a stage, but the play is badly cast."



Lord Arthur Savile’s Crime by Oscar Wilde

#3 "Elizabeth is smart, ruthless, and emotionally damaged... if Elizabeth's brain was a person, it would have scars, tattoos, and be missing one eye."



Company by Max Barry

#4 "I was a drunk, you have to be richer than I was to be an alcoholic."



The Fifth Elephant by Terry Pratchett

#5 "When you look like your passport photo, it’s time to go home."



When you look like your passport photo, it’s time to go home by Erma Bombeck

#6 "It was the day my grandmother exploded."



The Crow Road by Iain Banks

#7 "Let's have no fighting, please. This is, after all, a council of war."



Jingo by Terry Pratchett

#8 "The ships hung in the sky in much the same way that bricks don't."



The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy by Douglas Adams

#9 "Hours passed, like a kidney stone."



Clockwork Boys by T. Kingfisher

#10 "They're trying to kill me,"- Yossarian told him calmly.



"No one's trying to kill you,"- Clevinger cried.



"Then why are they shooting at me?" Yossarian asked.



"They're shooting at everyone," Clevinger answered. "They're trying to kill everyone."



"And what difference does that make?"



Catch-22 by Joseph Heller

#11 "Nobody's perfect. Well, there was this one guy, but we killed him."



Lamb: The Gospel According to Biff, Christ's Childhood Pal by Christopher Moore

#12 "I like persons better than principles, and I like persons with no principles better than anything else in the world."



The Picture of Dorian Gray by Oscar Wilde

#13 "Dogs are angels full of poops."



A Treasury of Pet Humor by Oliver Gaspirtz

#14 "There is nothing like puking with somebody to make you into old friends."



The Bell Jar by Sylvia Plath

#15 "Martha: "You make me puke."



George: "That wasn’t a very nice thing to say."



Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf by Edward Albee

#16 "Bag end is a queer place, and its folks are even queerer."



The Fellowship of the Ring by J. R. R. Tolkien

#17 "Fall down again, Bella?"



"No, Emmett, I punched a werewolf in the face."



Eclipse by Stephanie Meyer

#18 "In one respect at least the Martians are a happy people; they have no lawyers."



A Princess of Mars by Edgar Rice Burroughs

#19 "Unbidden guests are often welcomest when they are gone."



Henry VI, Part One by William Shakespeare

#20 "I don’t want to repeat my innocence. I want the pleasure of losing it again."



This Side of Paradise by F. Scott Fitzgerald

#21 "Some factual information for you. Have you any idea how much damage that bulldozer would suffer if I just let it roll straight over you?"



"How much?"-asked Arthur.



"None at all," said Mr. Prosser.



The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy by Douglas Adams

#22 "The dress looked like it had been sown in a rage and put on in a tempest."



The Picture of Dorian Gray by Oscar Wilde

#23 "How come Aquaman can control whales? They’re mammals! Makes no sense."



The Martian by Andy Weir

#24 "There's a door."



"Where does it go?"



"It stays where it is, I think."



Eric by Terry Pratchett

#25 "I joined the military to go to foreign places and meet erotic people."



Monstrous Regiment by Terry Pratchett

#26 "The building was on fire and it wasn't my fault."



Blood Rites by Jim Butcher

#27 "Paranoids are only paranoid because people keep telling them not to be paranoid."



Gravity's Rainbow by Thomas Pynchon

#28 "I know you're almost forty, look almost thirty, think you're just over twenty, and act as though you're barely ten."



Blood of Elves by Andrzej Sapkowski

#29 "Drunkenness is nothing but voluntary madness."



Letters from a Stoic by Seneca

#30 "It is a truth universally acknowledged that a zombie in possession of brains must be in want of more brains."



Pride and Prejudice and Zombies by Seth Grahame-Smith

#31 "Every summer Lin Kong returned to Goose Village to divorce his wife, Shuyu."



Waiting by Ha Jin

#32 "We’re going to tell you about three of the children in Mrs. Jewls’s class, on the thirtieth story of Wayside School. But before we get to them, there is something you ought to know. Wayside School was accidentally built sideways. It was supposed to be only one story high, with thirty classrooms all in a row. Instead, it is thirty stories high, with one classroom on each story. The builder said he was very sorry."



Sideways Stories from Wayside School by Louis Sachar

#33 "Do you ever think if people heard our conversations they’d lock us up?’ All the time."



Jeremy Fink and the Meaning of Life by Wendy Mass

#34 "Erroh has a plan. A simple plan. It’ll never work."



Spark City by Robert J. Power

#35 "Multiple exclamation marks are a sure sign of a diseased mind."



Eric by Terry Pratchett

#36 "I was a little excited but mostly blorft. “Blorft” is an adjective I just made up that means ‘Completely overwhelmed but proceeding as if everything is fine and reacting to the stress with the torpor of a possum.’ I have been blorft every day for the past seven years."



Bossypants by Tina Fey

#37 "I don’t know how other men feel about their wives walking out on them, but I helped mine pack."



Breaking Up by WH Manville

#38 "Fox terriers are born with about four times as much original sin in them as other dogs are."



Three Men in a Boat by Jerome K. Jerome

#39 "Prophecy is like a half-trained mule," - he complained to Jorah Mormont. "It looks as though it might be useful, but the moment you trust in it, it kicks you in the head."



A Dance with Dragons by George R. R. Martin

#40 "In all the thousands of times I have asked other people for advice, I never yet got the advice I wanted."



Armadale by Wilkie Collins

#41 "What the eye does not see, the stomach does not get upset over."



Three Men in a Boat by Jerome K. Jerome

#42 "Mother cooked a big breakfast. And then, when she cleared off the table, she found a quarter and a dime and three pennies by Father's coffee cup. He'd tipped her."



Cat's Cradle/God Bless You Mr. Rosewater/Breakfast of Champions by Kurt Vonnegut Jr.

#43 "Are thems the thoughts of cows?"



Me Talk Pretty One Day by David Sedaris

#44 "Human beings, who are almost unique in having the ability to learn from the experience of others, are also remarkable for their apparent disinclination to do so."



Last Chance to See by Douglas Adams

#45 "Milligan, you're six months late for the war."



"Don't worry, Sir. I'll fight nights as well."



Adolf Hitler: My Part In His Downfall by Spike Milligan

#46 "For a while, Los Angles and New York City were like yin and yang. You would go to Los Angeles to wear colorful exercise gear and eat local organic and be on television, and you would go to New York to wear no colors at all, spend a lot of money on rent in order to be murdered, and eat more cream cheese than a bagel."



You Don't Have to Like Me by Alida Nugent

#47 "Build a man a fire, and he'll be warm for a day. Set a man on fire, and he'll be warm for the rest of his life."



Jingo by Terry Pratchett

#48 "Well, my comfort is, I am sure Jane will die of a broken heart, and then he will be sorry for what he has done."



Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen

#49 "In our family, there was no clear line between religion and fly-fishing."



A River Runs Through It by Norman Maclean

#50 "If you're going to read this, don't bother. After a couple of pages, you won't want to be here. So forget it. Go away. Get out while you're still in one piece."



Choke by Chuck Palahniuk

#51 "I know that journalism largely consists in saying "Lord Jones Dead" to people who never knew that Lord Jones was alive."



The Wisdom of Father Brown by G.K. Chesterton

#52 "Shakespeare is the happy hunting ground of all minds that have lost their balance."



Ulysses by James Joyce

#53 "Money's a horrid thing to follow, but a charming thing to meet."



The Portrait of a Lady by Henry James

#54 "If I'm at a party where I'm not enjoying myself, I will put some cookies in my jacket pocket and leave without saying goodbye."



Is Everyone Hanging Out Without Me? (and Other Concerns) by Mindy Kaling

#55 "The morning after noted child prodigy Colin Singleton graduated from high school and got dumped for the 19th time by a girl named Katherine, he took a bath. Colin had always preferred baths."



An Abundance of Katherines by John Green

#56 "When a day that you happen to know is Wednesday starts off by sounding like Sunday, there is something seriously wrong somewhere."



The Day of the Triffids by John Wyndham

#57 "Oh for Christ's sake. Ay carrumba, chimichanga. I have no idea what you’re saying, but shut your pretty pie hole."



Savage Secrets by Cristin Harber

#58 "What’s not to love? I made friends with a pretty girl and now we get to plan a castle break-in. This beats the day-to-day kill, eat and survive."



The Labyrinth Wall by Emilyann Girdner

#59 "You can lead a horticulture, but you can’t make her think."



The Collected Dorothy Parker by Dorothy Parker

#60 "All this fuss about sleeping together. For physical pleasure, I’d sooner go to my dentist any day."



Vile Bodies by Evelyn Waugh

#61 "The youth of America is their oldest tradition. It has been going on now for three hundred years."



A Woman of No Importance by Oscar Wilde

#62 "He receives comfort like cold porridge."



The Tempest by William Shakespeare

#63 "To win back my youth, Gerald, there is nothing I wouldn’t do - except take exercise, get up early, or be a useful member of the community."



A Woman of No Importance by Oscar Wilde

#64 "It is the necessary nature of a political party in this country to avoid, as long as it can be avoided, the consideration of any question which involves a great change."



Phineas Redux by Anthony Trollope

#65 "Morality is simply the attitude we adopt towards people whom we personally dislike."



An Ideal Husband by Oscar Wilde

#66 "A story with a moral appended is like the bill of a mosquito. It bores you, and then injects a stinging drop to irritate your conscience."



Strictly Business by O. Henry

#67 "Mrs. Bittacy rustled ominously, holding her peace meanwhile. She feared long words she did not understand. Beelzebub lay hid among too many syllables."



The Man Whom the Trees Loved by Algernon Blackwood

#68 "It was too weird - how could our city library have such an enormous labyrinth in its basement? I mean, public libraries like this one were always short of money, so building even the tiniest of labyrinths had to be beyond their means."



The Strange Library by Haruki Murakami

#69 "Since time immemorial, humankind's greatest natural predator has been the clown."



Paperbacks from Hell by Grady Hendrix

#70 "To lose one parent, Mr. Worthing, may be regarded as a misfortune; to lose both looks like carelessness."



The Importance of Being Earnest by Oscar Wilde

#71 "At his usual time [Alexey Alexandrovitch] got up and made his toilet for the night."



Anna Karenina by Leo Tolstoy

#72 "Manners, Potter,"- said Snape dangerously. "Now, I want you to close your eyes."

Harry threw him a filthy look before doing as he was told. He did not like the idea of standing there with his eyes shut while Snape faced him, carrying a wand."



Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix by By J.K. Rowling

#73 "I come from Des Moines. Somebody had to."



The Lost Continent: Travels in Small-Town America by Bill Bryson

#74 "For the better part of my childhood, my professional aspirations were simple–I wanted to be an intergalactic princess."



Seven Up by Janet Evanovich

#75 "It can hardly be a coincidence that no language on earth has ever produced the expression ‘As pretty as an airport.'"



The Long Dark Tea-Time of the Soul by Douglas Adams

#76 "This is my favorite book in all the world, though I have never read it."



The Princess Bride by William Goldman

#77 "They love their hair because they’re not smart enough to love something more interesting."



Looking for Alaska by John Green

#78 "Everyone should be able to do one card trick, tell two jokes, and recite three poems, in case they are ever trapped in an elevator."



Horseradish: Bitter Truths You Can't Avoid by Lemony Snicket

#79 "You know why horror-movie characters always get killed? Because they’ve never seen horror movies. They don’t know how it works. Right? But we do. So no one goes into the basement alone. No one goes screaming off into the woods alone. No one has any sex."



Kitty's House of Horrors by Carrie Vaughn

#80 "I don’t deserve any credit for turning the other cheek as my tongue is always in it."



The Habit of Being: Letters of Flannery O'Connor by Flannery O’Connor

#81 "My brother Toby is going to be married to Mrs. Wadman."

"Then he will never be able to lie diagonally in his bed again as long as he lives."



The Life and Opinions of Tristram Shandy by Laurence Sterne

#82 "The year was 1795. George III was dabbing the walls of Windsor Castle with his own spittle, the Notables were botching things in France, Goya was deaf, De Quincey a depraved pre-adolescent."



Water Music by T.C. Boyle

#83 "It's a funny thing about mothers and fathers. Even when their own child is the most disgusting little blister you could ever imagine, they still think that he or she is wonderful."



Matilda by Roald Dahl

#84 "As a boy, I wanted to be a train."



Machine Man by Max Barry

#85 "It wasn’t until I had become engaged to Miss Piano that I began avoiding her."



Into Your Tent I'll Creep by Peter De Vries