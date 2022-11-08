40 Of My Favorite Book Quotes
Reading is one of my favorite things to do, and I've collected many many book quotes in a google doc over times (around 250) here are 40 of them!
Thanks for sharing these with us. They were really meaningful. And you quoted Keefe! And they both die at the end! You have excellent taste in books 📚
"Fear is the mind killer" Dune
