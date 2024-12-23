ADVERTISEMENT

In the eyes of most animals, we are loved unconditionally. As a pet photographer and a licensed pet sitter, I am beyond grateful to be surrounded by such love for weeks at a time.

All photos are candid shots. I never ask an animal to pose for the camera, yet they all let me look into their eyes because they know I am not a threat. There is an unspoken spiritual connection that I form almost immediately with most animals. Not all will look directly into the camera because they don’t understand it, but they will look into my eyes—hence the skills of a seasoned photographer.

Equipment: Canon M6 Mark II with the EF-S 18-135mm lens, 50mm lens, and iPhone 14 Pro. I dedicate this article to Tuxedo. Rest in peace, my friend.

#1

Gigi

Gigi

Lorri Anderson Photography
    #2

    Farrah

    Farrah

    Lorri Anderson Photography
    #3

    Filmore

    Filmore

    Lorri Anderson Photography
    #4

    Mr Tux

    Mr Tux

    Lorri Anderson Photography
    #5

    Bruno

    Bruno

    Lorri Anderson Photography
    #6

    Tully

    Tully

    Lorri Anderson Photography
    #7

    Duke

    Duke

    Lorri Anderson Photography
    #8

    Pepper

    Pepper

    Lorri Anderson Photography
    #9

    Pugsley

    Pugsley

    Lorri Anderson Photography
    #10

    Smokey

    Smokey

    Lorri Anderson Photography
    #11

    Muffin

    Muffin

    Lorri Anderson Photography
    #12

    Filmore

    Filmore

    Lorri Anderson Photography
    #13

    Ghost

    Ghost

    Lorri Anderson Photography
    #14

    Ginger

    Ginger

    Lorri Anderson Photography
    #15

    Tully

    Tully

    Lorri Anderson Photography
    #16

    Jojo

    Jojo

    Lorri Anderson Photography
    #17

    Jackson

    Jackson

    Lorri Anderson Photography
    #18

    Bruno

    Bruno

    Lorri Anderson Photography
    #19

    Pepper

    Pepper

    Lorri Anderson Photography
    #20

    Duke

    Duke

    Lorri Anderson Photography
    #21

    Jackson

    Jackson

    Lorri Anderson Photography
    #22

    Bruce

    Bruce

    Lorri Anderson Photography
    #23

    Bear

    Bear

    Lorri Anderson Photography
    #24

    Rogue And Dayton

    Rogue And Dayton

    Lorri Anderson Photography
    #25

    Tuxedo

    Tuxedo

    Lorri Anderson Photography
    #26

    Pipa

    Pipa

    Lorri Anderson Photography
    #27

    Jackson

    Jackson

    Lorri Anderson Photography
