ADVERTISEMENT

In the eyes of most animals, we are loved unconditionally. As a pet photographer and a licensed pet sitter, I am beyond grateful to be surrounded by such love for weeks at a time.

All photos are candid shots. I never ask an animal to pose for the camera, yet they all let me look into their eyes because they know I am not a threat. There is an unspoken spiritual connection that I form almost immediately with most animals. Not all will look directly into the camera because they don’t understand it, but they will look into my eyes—hence the skills of a seasoned photographer.

Equipment: Canon M6 Mark II with the EF-S 18-135mm lens, 50mm lens, and iPhone 14 Pro. I dedicate this article to Tuxedo. Rest in peace, my friend.