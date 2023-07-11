I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream! Ice cream memes are always a blast to look at and laugh from. Unlike real-life ice cream, jokes and memes about it won’t give you a brain freeze. All you will get from them will be laughs and smiles. As with all food memes, ice cream ones are always a welcomed surprise. But unlike actual ice cream, the memes about it can be enjoyed even by lactose-intolerant people!

An ice cream meme acts like the weekend ones at the end of the work week. It’s that long-awaited dessert at the end of a meal — the sweet comedic surprise after a hard and long day. For the sweet tooths of the internet, dessert memes might fill that cavity created by the lack of sugar. So, if you are going through a withdrawal from caffeine or sugar, these memes might just be your needed fix.

Even the hardest of sour tooths can’t resist relatable memes about ice cream. We have compiled a list of memes that are brain-freeze-free and funny. Since some of these hilarious memes are funnier than others — upvote them. If you have a funny ice cream story to share — you can do so in the comments below. Otherwise, if you have a lactose-intolerant friend, share this list with them.