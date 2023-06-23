Saturday and Sunday — weekend memes joke about these two great days that come at the very end of each week. Sometimes they are hysterically funny, while other times — super relatable. When that feeling of two free days comes up on Friday, we react differently, as Monday is just around the corner. For this reason, the weekend meme has a lot of space to work with. While the focus is usually given to Saturday and Sunday, the funniest memes usually involve the start and end of the weekend, a.k.a Friday and Monday.

In every office building in the world, somebody always has a case of the Mondays. The Monday meme strikes that middle ground of being super sad with a hint of relatable comedy: a feat even the most hilarious meme hardly accomplishes. Usually, they touch upon the fact that we all awaken tired and unmotivated on Monday and have to push through it till the next weekend comes again. However, on the other side of the spectrum, we have the classic Friday meme. They are always enthusiastic, reminding us that the best part of the week is coming — Saturday and Sunday. These types of memes usually ooze in positivity. For the people looking for the middle ground, some memes put these two — pessimism and optimism — together.

If Monday and Friday's jokes are not your cup of tea, there is also the 3-day weekend meme that you can enjoy. We have compiled a list of funny memes that touch upon the topic of the weekend (not the singer). Since some of these relatable memes hit closer at home, be sure to upvote the ones you like. Have some thoughts on the memes? Share them in the comments below. Want to lighten up your friend's work week? Show this list to them.

#1

There Goes My Weekend

Zephyr
Zephyr
Starts sneezing (gotta be sick by weekend)

#2

Have A Good Weekend Everyone

Zephyr
Zephyr
I feel you kitty *sniffles* I feel you

#3

Weekend Memes

#4

Cheers To The Weekend

Zephyr
Zephyr
Gotta start off good, it's only downhill from here

#5

Help Me

#6

Weekend Memes

#7

Weekend Memes

#8

Weekend Memes

#9

Weekend Memes

#10

Weekend Memes

Zephyr
Zephyr
A weekend done right

#11

Weekend Memes

#12

I Don't Want The Weekend To Be Over

#13

Every Weekends Are The Same

Zephyr
Zephyr
Wasted weekend, to me though

#14

We All Know That Dreaded Feeling

Zephyr
Zephyr
Let it be known that in my final hour I felt no fear

#15

The Room Must Be Quiet, Thank You

Bobby G
Bobby G
and then your grandma comes over and u have to drag your a*s out of bed early to talk to her

#16

I Will Definitely Be More Productive On The Next Weekend

Zephyr
Zephyr
Recovering from the week

#17

This Is So Relatable

#18

Me This Weekend

#19

Weekend Memes

#20

Weekend Memes

#21

Weekend Memes

#22

Weekend Memes

#23

Weekend Memes

#24

Weekend Memes

#25

Weekend Meme

#26

Weekend Meme

#27

Weekend Memes

#28

Weekend Memes

#29

Both Are Good, But For Some Reason, One Is Much Better

#30

The Weekend Is Superior To Monday

Bobby G
Bobby G
u mean his twin 'Mnday'

#31

I Miss The Weekends Already

#32

Well... So Much For Enjoying My Weekend

#33

My Weekend

Raven Sheridan
Raven Sheridan
So, you're telling me that the limit is 412? 🤔

#34

I Can't Sleep

#35

It's The Freakin Weekend, Baby I'm Bout To Have Me Some Fun!

#36

Naturally Wake Up Early In The Weekend

#37

Internal Screaming

#38

I Magically Turn Into A Morning Person During The Weekends

#39

Hate That Feeling

#40

The Truth About Weekends

#41

Weekend Memes

#42

Weekend Memes

#43

Weekend Memes

#44

Weekend Memes

#45

Weekend Memes

#46

Weekend Memes

#47

Weekend Meme

#48

Weekend Memes

#49

Weekend Memes

#50

Weekend Memes

#51

Weekend Memes

#52

Weekend Memes

#53

Weekend Memes

#54

My Weekends Over

#55

Every Damn Weekend

#56

Cough Cough

#57

I Was So Brain Dead On The First Weekend Of My Job

#58

Why Am I Always Sick On The Weekends?!

#59

Weekend Memes

#60

Weekend Memes

#61

Weekend Memes

#62

Weekend Memes

#63

Weekend Memes

#64

Weekend Memes

#65

Weekend Memes

#66

Weekend Memes

#67

Weekend Memes

#68

Weekend Memes

#69

Weekend Memes

#70

Weekend Meme

#71

Weekend Meme

#72

Weekend Memes

