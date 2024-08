ADVERTISEMENT

As someone who’s been experimenting with AI since its early days, I find it incredible how far the technology has come. We’ve reached a point where it’s now possible to breathe life into some of the world’s most famous masterpieces of traditional art, turning still images into dynamic, living art.



Here’s a peek into my creative process:



Enhance the original artwork with KreaAI – Sharpen details, amplify colors, and prepare the image for animation.

Animate the artwork using KlingAI – Add movement, depth, and life to these classic pieces.

Edit everything together – Carefully blend it all into a seamless, mesmerizing visual experience.



This is Living Art 2024—a fusion of history and cutting-edge technology. I’m thrilled to share this journey with you. Enjoy the art of the future, today!