ADVERTISEMENT

Over the course of a year, I quietly observed the continuous changing of the seasons and the varied human interaction in a natural environment.

I wanted to reflect on the desire we have to reconnect with the natural world after centuries of pursuing the ideology of ‘dominion over nature’—a term coined by Francis Bacon in the 16th century. Our movements are tentative and uncertain, yet slowly we are beginning to embrace the unity with nature that we need to survive.

Through this project, "River Story," I have formed meaningful collaborations with the environmental charities Friends of the Earth, Sussex Wildlife Trust, Pesticide Action Network, and the Ouse and Adur Rivers Trust. My aim is to inspire a deeper connection between people and the natural world by facilitating conversations around our relationship to nature and the environmental challenges we face.

"River Story" is exhibiting at ONCA Gallery in Brighton, UK this September. You can find out more and get some beautiful prints from the project by supporting it on Crowdfunder. See the link!

More info: crowdfunder.co.uk

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon