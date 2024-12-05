ADVERTISEMENT

It came as a complete shock to me when Ed Sheeran rocked up to a wedding that I was photographing. There's always surprises on a wedding day but this has to be the biggest.

One of my favourite songs is actually Ed Sheeran's Photograph. So seeing him at a wedding whilst I was photographing was a bit surreal. He came a cross as such a lovely guy and also said hello. He also gave a huge smile during the ceremony when the pianist played Shape Of You.

I hope you enjoy the photographs of Ed at my wedding as much as I had capturing him. My favourite is Ed throwing confetti at the bride and groom.

More info: danmorrisphotography.co.uk

#1

Ed Sheeran Throwing Confetti

Dan Morris
#2

Ed Sheeran Smiling

Dan Morris
#3

Ed Sheeran During The Wedding Ceremony

Dan Morris
#4

Ed Sheeran Smiling With The Groom

Dan Morris
#5

Ed Sheeran Hugging A Guest

Dan Morris
#6

Ed Sheeran Laughing With Friends

Dan Morris
#7

Ed Sheeran Walking With His Friend

Dan Morris
#8

Ed Sheeran Holding The Grooms Arm

