It came as a complete shock to me when Ed Sheeran rocked up to a wedding that I was photographing. There's always surprises on a wedding day but this has to be the biggest.

One of my favourite songs is actually Ed Sheeran's Photograph. So seeing him at a wedding whilst I was photographing was a bit surreal. He came a cross as such a lovely guy and also said hello. He also gave a huge smile during the ceremony when the pianist played Shape Of You.

I hope you enjoy the photographs of Ed at my wedding as much as I had capturing him. My favourite is Ed throwing confetti at the bride and groom.

