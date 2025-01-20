I Opened An Exhibition Of Paintings In The Frontline Zone Of Ukraine (27 Pics)

ADVERTISEMENT

A story by Ukrainian artist Oleksandra Malyshko, a member of the International Association of Artists and a member of the National Union of Artists of Ukraine.

You've probably already seen the artist's paintings, which are distinguished by their expressiveness and lines. The artist usually paints with oils and canvas. Most of her paintings were created during art plein airs, but in winter she works indoors. Sometimes artistic practices take place without lighting, as during the last war years in her country, electric light was in short supply. So they lit up with cell phone flashlights and autonomous devices, somehow looking for a way to continue their work.

For these and other reasons, the artist does not accumulate paintings to create single exhibitions. Oleksandra spends a lot of time creating, so exhibition activities are not new to her. Sometimes she organizes about four solo exhibitions a year and participates in group exhibitions around the world. Her paintings are in private and public collections.

This time, the exhibition is called “Flame” and is being exhibited in the artist’s hometown of Dnipro. The location of the exhibition is a historical museum in the city center, which used to be the home of academician Yavornytskyi. The exhibition presents a collection of thirty oil paintings on canvas and cardboard. The main part of the exposition is landscapes and flowers, there are also several portraits of the artist’s family members.

The most favorite size of paintings is 50 by 60 cm, but there are also paintings of 80 by 120 cm. At the same time, there are small paintings in frames with landscapes and flowers. This satisfies the different needs of collectors and those who want to buy a painting.

If you are interested in the artist’s paintings, you can write to her on social media.

or under this post. We are also interested in your impressions of the paintings and your comments. So I invite you to take a couple of minutes and write a few words.

