“I’m Exhausted”: Woman Gets No Sleep From Overweight BF’s Snoring, Contemplates Ending It

A significant other’s appearance shouldn’t matter in a healthy, loving relationship. However, it becomes an entirely different narrative when the person lets go of themselves to the point that it becomes detrimental to both parties.

A woman who has been with her overweight partner for years reached her breaking point. The man had gotten heavier and unhealthier, which ultimately affected her well-being and their life together.

While the thought of breaking up has entered her mind, she wants to give him a chance to turn things around. However, she is trying to figure out how to broach the conversation.

Being severely overweight not only affects the person, but also the people around them

A woman has been struggling to live a normal life with her overweight partner, whose weight problems have only worsened

Her difficulties have made her contemplate a breakup, but she wants to give him a chance to turn his life around

Being overweight also does damage to a person’s mental health

We are already aware of the potential long-term physical damage caused by obesity, ranging from heart disease, hypertension, diabetes, and even cognitive issues like Alzheimer’s disease. But it also causes mental health problems.

A 2020 study found that obese adults have a 55% chance of suffering from depression. Likewise, it also revealed that people afflicted with depression also have a 58% chance of becoming obese, making for a cruel, seemingly never-ending cycle.

In effect, the quality of life suffers, which is what the story’s author has been going through. According to a 2022 study, men and women who suffer from being overweight and obese are prone to physical and occupational functioning issues.

They no longer engage in the same activities they used to enjoy doing because of the limitations brought on by their size and possible chronic ailments. As a result, they become more reclusive, which may affect the people around them.

In the story, the man may have been dealing with mental issues brought on by his worsening physical health. Unfortunately, it had a profound effect on his partner and their relationship overall.

A request for change must be clear and direct

The author’s biggest struggle seems to be telling her partner he needs to change and turn his life around. According to psychologist and University of Toronto professor Natalie Sisson, the person receiving this request may take it the wrong way because they may feel like they are not living up to their partner’s expectations.

This is why Sisson advises making clear and direct change requests. As she tells Forbes, the goal is to communicate the issue at hand and let the person know what they can do to meet the request.

However, showing support is the most important thing to help accomplish the overall goal. As Sisson notes, a change request must come with validation, especially since these requests are difficult for the other person to hear.

It may help the author express her concerns without sugarcoating them. Withholding them only prolongs her agony and does nothing to help the relationship.

However, she must convey the message in a way that makes him feel love and genuine concern. Doing so in a judgmental manner may only worsen the situation.

Readers didn’t hold back on their comments, as the author provided more information

Some shared their unsolicited advice

