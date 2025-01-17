Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
"I'm Exhausted": Woman Gets No Sleep From Overweight BF's Snoring, Contemplates Ending It
Couples, Relationships

"I'm Exhausted": Woman Gets No Sleep From Overweight BF's Snoring, Contemplates Ending It

33

6

A significant other’s appearance shouldn’t matter in a healthy, loving relationship. However, it becomes an entirely different narrative when the person lets go of themselves to the point that it becomes detrimental to both parties. 

A woman who has been with her overweight partner for years reached her breaking point. The man had gotten heavier and unhealthier, which ultimately affected her well-being and their life together. 

While the thought of breaking up has entered her mind, she wants to give him a chance to turn things around. However, she is trying to figure out how to broach the conversation. 

    Being severely overweight not only affects the person, but also the people around them

    Overweight man looking at himself in the bathroom mirror, contemplating.

    Image credits: Dimaberlin / envatolements

    A woman has been struggling to live a normal life with her overweight partner, whose weight problems have only worsened

    Text discussing how partner's weight impacts lifestyle and relationship.

    Text describing relationship struggles due to partner's snoring and discomfort.

    Text describing sleep issues due to boyfriend's loud snoring and its impact on work and life.

    Text about a woman's struggle with sleep deprivation due to her boyfriend's snoring.

    Text discussing relationship issues due to lack of sleep from boyfriend's snoring.

    Text about relationship struggles due to snoring and mattress issues.

    Text describing an exhausted woman's frustration over her boyfriend's snoring disrupting her sleep.

    A tired woman rests her head on her hand, seeming exhausted from lack of sleep due to her boyfriend's loud snoring.

    Image credits: freepik

    Her difficulties have made her contemplate a breakup, but she wants to give him a chance to turn his life around

    Text expressing concerns about partner's weight and its impact on relationship.

    Text discussing partner's stagnation and lack of progress over 20 years, leading to relationship strain and contemplation.

    Text about a woman feeling exhausted, struggling with sleep due to her boyfriend's snoring.

    Text expressing exhaustion over boyfriend's snoring and relationship struggles, considering weight impact.

    Text about relationship struggles due to partner's snoring and personal changes.

    Text about personal change and body autonomy, discussing relationship challenges related to snoring.

    Text discussing relationship issues due to partner's snoring and weight.

    Image credits: lacey79

    Being overweight also does damage to a person’s mental health

    Image credits: stockking / freepik (not the actual photo)

    We are already aware of the potential long-term physical damage caused by obesity, ranging from heart disease, hypertension, diabetes, and even cognitive issues like Alzheimer’s disease. But it also causes mental health problems. 

    A 2020 study found that obese adults have a 55% chance of suffering from depression. Likewise, it also revealed that people afflicted with depression also have a 58% chance of becoming obese, making for a cruel, seemingly never-ending cycle. 

    In effect, the quality of life suffers, which is what the story’s author has been going through. According to a 2022 study, men and women who suffer from being overweight and obese are prone to physical and occupational functioning issues. 

    They no longer engage in the same activities they used to enjoy doing because of the limitations brought on by their size and possible chronic ailments. As a result, they become more reclusive, which may affect the people around them. 

    In the story, the man may have been dealing with mental issues brought on by his worsening physical health. Unfortunately, it had a profound effect on his partner and their relationship overall. 

    A request for change must be clear and direct

    Image credits: shurkin_son / freepik (not the actual photo)

    The author’s biggest struggle seems to be telling her partner he needs to change and turn his life around. According to psychologist and University of Toronto professor Natalie Sisson, the person receiving this request may take it the wrong way because they may feel like they are not living up to their partner’s expectations. 

    This is why Sisson advises making clear and direct change requests. As she tells Forbes, the goal is to communicate the issue at hand and let the person know what they can do to meet the request. 

    However, showing support is the most important thing to help accomplish the overall goal. As Sisson notes, a change request must come with validation, especially since these requests are difficult for the other person to hear. 

    It may help the author express her concerns without sugarcoating them. Withholding them only prolongs her agony and does nothing to help the relationship. 

    However, she must convey the message in a way that makes him feel love and genuine concern. Doing so in a judgmental manner may only worsen the situation.

    Readers didn’t hold back on their comments, as the author provided more information

    Some shared their unsolicited advice

    Comment discussing issues caused by an overweight boyfriend's snoring and related relationship struggles.

    Comment suggesting lifestyle changes to address boyfriend's snoring related to weight issues.

    Discussion on advice for dealing with sleep issues from boyfriend's snoring, featuring user commentary.

    Comment discussing the health implications of obesity and considering bariatric surgery or medication.

    Comment addressing health impact of a partner's snoring on a relationship.

    Text comment advising a woman on dealing with snoring and relationship issues.

    Text discussing lack of sleep due to snoring, suggesting a sleep test and CPAP for overweight partner's relief.

    Text discussing health risks of being overweight, including diabetes and heart disease concerns.

    Text discussing a woman's relationship struggles due to her overweight boyfriend's snoring.

    Text from an online comment discussing a woman's relationship struggles with her boyfriend's snoring and selfishness.

    Text discussing a woman's struggle with lack of sleep due to her overweight boyfriend's snoring.

    Text advice on relationship change due to sleeplessness from partner's snoring.

    Text about sleep and personal rights in relationships, highlighting the impact of snoring on health and decision-making.

    Comment discussing issues with snoring and potential life changes.

    Comment about expenses related to a person's weight and convenience food.

    Comment discussing commitment and loyalty, addressing self-neglect and family impact related to sleep issues.

    Text describing advice on dealing with relationship issues involving lack of sleep due to snoring.

    Comment about partner's weight issues affecting relationships and family life.

    Comment addressing overeating and depression in a relationship context.

    Text discussing relationship issues due to exhaustion from partner's snoring and enabling behavior.

    Text snippet discussing relationship struggles due to overweight boyfriend's snoring and health concerns.

    Comment on snoring issues in relationships impacting health decisions and sustainability.

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a visual editor here at Bored Panda and I enjoy a good laugh. My work ranges from serious topics related to toxic work environments and relationship difficulties to humorous articles about online shopping fails and introvert memes. When I'm not at my work desk, checking if every single pixel is in the right place, I usually spend my free time playing board games, taking pictures, and watching documentaries

    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a visual editor here at Bored Panda and I enjoy a good laugh. My work ranges from serious topics related to toxic work environments and relationship difficulties to humorous articles about online shopping fails and introvert memes. When I'm not at my work desk, checking if every single pixel is in the right place, I usually spend my free time playing board games, taking pictures, and watching documentaries

    Nils Skirnir
    Nils Skirnir
    Nils Skirnir
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago

    35 stone =0.245 short tons=222 kg=490 pounds It’s amazing he can move.

    Schnitzel
    Schnitzel
    Schnitzel
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago (edited)

    He was apparently already on the larger spectrum so with her numbers he went from 150kg to 222 kg give or take, and 222 kg is a lot of weight! My husband is big-ish despite working very physically, it's just how he is built. I think he's around 95 kg now and according to blood tests that were down in nov 2024 he could lose some 10 kg to be healthier. Depending on the height of OP husband, 150 kg might very well have been OK-ish but I doubt 222 kg is. I would find the RIGHT time to try and ease into this conversation and if that doesn't go well she has no other option than to leave him. He might be depressed unbeknownst to her and tossing insults in his face won't help but I do understand her frustration because lack of sleep for a long period of time will make her insane!

