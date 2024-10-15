Man Promises To Pack Up Wife’s Mug Collection But Throws It Away Instead, Family Takes Revenge

ADVERTISEMENT

Disrespecting a spouse’s personal belongings is never excusable, regardless of the item’s significance. It’s a breach of trust that can ruin the foundation of the relationship and cause irreparable damage.

A man threw away all of his wife’s mugs after initially promising to take care of them. As an act of petty revenge, the woman’s family sent her more mugs along with other kitchen appliances. Their primary goal was to agitate the husband and not let the incident slide.

The wife’s brother is now sharing their story with the Petty Revenge subreddit, showing the online community how to handle such disregard toward another person’s property.

Some people have no qualms about disrespecting their spouse’s personal property

Share icon

Image credits: Kristina Paukshtite / pexels (not the actual photo)

A man threw out his wife’s mugs despite initially promising to take care of them

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: lil artsy / pexels (not the actual photo)

These actions led to the woman’s family exacting petty revenge

Image credits: LightEarthWolf96

The signs of a spouse’s disrespect can sometimes be subtle

Some people may fail to see blatant disrespect from their spouse. In the story, the woman likely didn’t (and wouldn’t) know her husband threw out all her mugs.

Many of these behaviors are subtle, including making decisions without consulting the partner. Licensed marriage and family therapist Heidi McBain tells Bustle it’s an automatic breach of trust.

“Without communication around these things, it can leave the other person feeling like there’s a trust issue in the relationship,” McBain said.

Ignoring a spouse’s boundaries is another subtle way of disrespecting them. Clinical psychologist Dr. Carla Manly says it should never be taken lightly.

“Whether a partner borrows money and doesn’t return the funds, invades personal space, or engages in unwanted physical advances, it’s clear a lack of respect is at work,” Dr. Manly said in the same Bustle interview.

ADVERTISEMENT

Respect and trust go hand in hand in any relationship. As Dr. Manly points out, partners feel a sense of safety and appreciation when this facet is rock solid. On the other hand, the lack of respect may plant seeds of resentment.

The author didn’t mention whether his sister learned about the thrown-out mugs. But if she did, her relationship with her husband would likely be forever tainted.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Hannah Busing / unsplash (not the actual photo)

Establishing boundaries may be the best way to deal with an in-law you don’t like

Most experts will likely advise against meddling in a family member’s marital issues. In an article for Psychology Today, psychologists Rob Pascale and Lou Primavera explained that such actions may further divide the couple.

Even if you keep your distance verbally, you may give away some verbal cues that could cause as much tension.

“Your perceived reactions can become a weapon for each to use against the other,” the doctors wrote.

So, what should a concerned family member do in this case? Establishing boundaries is one way to tackle the problem. Author and mental health expert Arlin Cuncic, MA, shared some tips, like determining the amount of time to spend together or setting expectations for family gatherings and holidays.

ADVERTISEMENT

You could also take a more passive approach and take the situation for what it is. Cuncic advises giving them the benefit of the doubt or accepting them for who they are. It also helps to remind yourself that you cannot change another person.

“Focus on accepting them and building a relationship with them that works for both of you,” Cuncic wrote in an article for Very Well Mind.

Throwing out mugs may seem harmless, but such actions may be a sign of things to come. However, the family acted accordingly, and their response was enough to send a message saying, “We know what you did.” It wasn’t an act of aggression that could’ve potentially created problems for the couple.

What do you think, readers? What’s your opinion on the family’s “petty revenge”?

Share icon

Image credits: Sophia Richards / unsplash (not the actual photo)

The author provided more information about his brother-in-law

ADVERTISEMENT

Many commenters also expressed concerns about the marriage

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT