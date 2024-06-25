Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Kids Are Furious Dad Would Allow Bakery Sell Late Mom’s Cake If They Could Decipher Her Recipe
Family, Relationships

Kids Are Furious Dad Would Allow Bakery Sell Late Mom’s Cake If They Could Decipher Her Recipe

When you lose a person you love, there can be hundreds of things that remind you of them, from their favorite songs to the food they used to love or the color they despised for some inexplicable reason.

For this redditor, a dark chocolate cherry cake was one of the things that reminded him of his late wife, as it used to be his favorite thing that she would make. That’s why he wanted to recreate it, but after some unsuccessful attempts—and his kids refusing to give it a go—the man took the recipe to a bakery, where people managed to recreate it. However, his kids weren’t too happy about it. Scroll down to find the full story below.

Certain foods can evoke a strong sense of nostalgia

Image credits: LightFieldStudios / Envato (not the actual photo)

This husband desperately wanted to taste the dark chocolate cherry cake his late wife used to make again

Image credits: Andrew Neel / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Character-Form-3248

Fellow netizens shared their thoughts and questions in the comments, the OP replied to some of them

Miglė Miliūtė

Miglė Miliūtė

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

A writer here at Bored Panda, I am a lover of good music, good food, and good company, which makes food-related topics and feel-good stories my favorite ones to cover. Passionate about traveling and concerts, I constantly seek occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. I also enjoy spending free time outdoors, trying out different sports—even if I don't look too graceful at it—or socializing over a cup of coffee.

Read less »
calvinsmelliott avatar
Calvin Smelliott
Calvin Smelliott
Community Member
45 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My husband’s family has a recipe called “Granny’s Cake” that has no instructions, just ingredients. It took me a week of researching recipes and grilling the people that ate it when Granny made it. My MIL was so happy with how it came out. She said it was the closest she's had since the last time Granny made it. She had tears in her eyes. It was so sweet. I can understand OP reaching out to a baker. NTA. *love, hugs, and cake*

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
sprite420 avatar
Jeremy James
Jeremy James
Community Member
50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Every year, I make my MIL a special ginger cake and lemon icing that I pieced together from her Mother's vague recipe card and from some Southern Living recipies. She thinks my partner makes it for her and they've bonded over it. If she only knew it was my gay little hands...

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
zora24_1 avatar
Trillian
Trillian
Community Member
14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This idea about owning recipes is weird. The mom probably copied it off some cookbook or or from the back of an ingredient box anyway. Unless you yourself run a company with the product, what is there to lose? They can now eat the cake again or not if they chose to. It doesn't harm them in the slightest.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
