Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Annoyed By Husband’s Ex Always Expecting Them To Fit Into Her Schedule, Issues Ultimatum
Family, Relationships

Woman Annoyed By Husband’s Ex Always Expecting Them To Fit Into Her Schedule, Issues Ultimatum

Open list comments 4
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

20

Open list comments

4

ADVERTISEMENT

In today’s world, many blended families find ways to coexist without members causing too much trouble to each other. Time management, setting expectations, and other strategies help them to do so. At the same time, there are also blended families whose members struggle to figure out their roles in each other’s lives.

Like the one from today’s story. On paper, they look like a perfectly functioning family – a man who shares his kids with his ex 50% of the time while living with his wife and their small child. Sadly, their reality is way more chaotic than that. In fact, the man’s current wife is thinking about leaving.

More info: Mumsnet

While some blended families find ways to coexist, unfortunately not all do

Woman Annoyed By Husband’s Ex Always Expecting Them To Fit Into Her Schedule, Issues Ultimatum

Image credits: Alena Darmel / Pexels (not the actual photo)

A man has two kids with his ex-wife of 5 years and a kid with his current wife

Woman Annoyed By Husband’s Ex Always Expecting Them To Fit Into Her Schedule, Issues Ultimatum

Woman Annoyed By Husband’s Ex Always Expecting Them To Fit Into Her Schedule, Issues Ultimatum

Woman Annoyed By Husband’s Ex Always Expecting Them To Fit Into Her Schedule, Issues Ultimatum

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman Annoyed By Husband’s Ex Always Expecting Them To Fit Into Her Schedule, Issues Ultimatum

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

His ex is a nurse, so her schedule can be quite messy, so both he and his wife agreed to accommodate it

Woman Annoyed By Husband’s Ex Always Expecting Them To Fit Into Her Schedule, Issues Ultimatum

Woman Annoyed By Husband’s Ex Always Expecting Them To Fit Into Her Schedule, Issues Ultimatum

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman Annoyed By Husband’s Ex Always Expecting Them To Fit Into Her Schedule, Issues Ultimatum

Woman Annoyed By Husband’s Ex Always Expecting Them To Fit Into Her Schedule, Issues Ultimatum

Image credits: Keira Burton / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The problem is that his ex never informs them about her schedule ahead of time, making chaos of their lives

Woman Annoyed By Husband’s Ex Always Expecting Them To Fit Into Her Schedule, Issues Ultimatum

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman Annoyed By Husband’s Ex Always Expecting Them To Fit Into Her Schedule, Issues Ultimatum

Image credits: PicassoDiBablo 

The chaos is so frustrating that the man’s current wife is considering leaving him if he doesn’t convince his ex to be more accommodating, like they have been to her

The OP’s husband shares two kids with his ex of 5 years. Around 2 years ago, said ex finished her nursing studies and she has been working in the National Health Service (NHS) ever since. 

Since the exes share the kids for 50% of the time, when the woman started her job, her ex-husband agreed to accommodate her shifts. Nursing shifts are usually flexible in the sense that they can range from 4 to 16 hours. So, you might see why it might require accommodation from other people. 

The OP agreed to the accommodation, and let’s just say that eventually, she came to regret this decision

The main problem that arose was that the ex-wife never gave her schedule ahead of time. The most she has given them is a day’s notice, which isn’t much when you need to prepare for taking care of kids. 

ADVERTISEMENT

If the family asks the woman to send over her schedule, oftentimes she simply ignores this request or says she “forgot” to do it on time, which frustrates the OP even further. 

All this instability causes chaos in their family and surely is not beneficial for the kids. Schedules and routines are important for children, as they can make them feel safe and comfortable, and be aware of what is coming next and what they should do. In this story, not only the kids that OP’s husband had with his ex are affected, but their 2-year-old daughter is too. 

Plus, routines aren’t only beneficial for kids, it’s good for the whole family too. For instance, it helps parents to be at least a little bit less overwhelmed during busy or stressful times of the day. Plus, it also helps with time management – knowing that a specific activity fits into a certain time slot can make it easier to plan other activities around it.

Woman Annoyed By Husband’s Ex Always Expecting Them To Fit Into Her Schedule, Issues Ultimatum

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Yet, in the case of this story, it’s hard to keep up their routines when they never can be sure when the kids will be at their place. Since these kids are pretty young, 7 and 10 years old, planning for them is a necessity. The parents can’t simply, for example, leave them home alone for a couple of hours.

Meal planning is also a nightmare – the couple can never be sure whether they need to prepare food for three people or five people. 

No wonder the author hates this whole accommodation – she has to base her whole life on her husband’s selfish ex, who clearly doesn’t respect their time. 

To make matters worse, her husband doesn’t really want to create any waves. He wants to have an easy life and worries that if he complains too much, the ex will stop letting him see his kids. 

This bugs his current wife so much that she is considering giving him an ultimatum – either he does something about it or she’s gone because she can’t live like this anymore. 

Of course, she also asked the online world whether this sounded unreasonable and became today’s OP in the process. She got the answer from Mumsnet users that it doesn’t sound unreasonable at all. The way she’s living seems irritating at least – accommodating someone who basically doesn’t respect you is not a way to live. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Well, of course, it’s sad that the relationship has reached the point where an ultimatum is needed. What we can only hope is that an ultimatum will work and this insufferable situation will soon be fixed.

The woman asked the online world whether this was an overreaction to her current situation and got the answer that it wasn’t her husband’s ex is being overly selfish

Woman Annoyed By Husband’s Ex Always Expecting Them To Fit Into Her Schedule, Issues Ultimatum

Woman Annoyed By Husband’s Ex Always Expecting Them To Fit Into Her Schedule, Issues Ultimatum

Woman Annoyed By Husband’s Ex Always Expecting Them To Fit Into Her Schedule, Issues Ultimatum

Woman Annoyed By Husband’s Ex Always Expecting Them To Fit Into Her Schedule, Issues Ultimatum

Woman Annoyed By Husband’s Ex Always Expecting Them To Fit Into Her Schedule, Issues Ultimatum

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman Annoyed By Husband’s Ex Always Expecting Them To Fit Into Her Schedule, Issues Ultimatum

Woman Annoyed By Husband’s Ex Always Expecting Them To Fit Into Her Schedule, Issues Ultimatum

Woman Annoyed By Husband’s Ex Always Expecting Them To Fit Into Her Schedule, Issues Ultimatum

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

20

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

4
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

20

Open list comments

4

Ugnė Bulotaitė

Ugnė Bulotaitė

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I am a writer at Bored Panda. I have loved creating and writing down stories about people and things since I was little and I think this passion led me to get degrees in sociology, communication, and journalism. These degrees opened various paths for me, and I got a chance to be a volunteer in the human rights field, and also try myself out in social research and journalism areas. Besides writing, my passions include pop culture: music, movies, TV shows; literature, and board games. In fact, I have been dubbed a board games devotee by some people in my life.

Read less »
Ugnė Bulotaitė

Ugnė Bulotaitė

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I am a writer at Bored Panda. I have loved creating and writing down stories about people and things since I was little and I think this passion led me to get degrees in sociology, communication, and journalism. These degrees opened various paths for me, and I got a chance to be a volunteer in the human rights field, and also try myself out in social research and journalism areas. Besides writing, my passions include pop culture: music, movies, TV shows; literature, and board games. In fact, I have been dubbed a board games devotee by some people in my life.

Read less »
Monika Pašukonytė

Monika Pašukonytė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

Read less »
Monika Pašukonytė

Monika Pašukonytė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
zora24_1 avatar
Trillian
Trillian
Community Member
36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There needs to be a custody agreement. She does not have the right to withhold contact (and I doubt she would try given her work schedule) but yes, both parties need to be able to plan.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
tabbygirl04152020 avatar
Tabitha
Tabitha
Community Member
49 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

SEVENTEEN CHILDREN? Didn’t anyone else notice that? Ten daughters and eight sons?W T Actual F? Didn’t they have any other hobbies? Cripes. They need to come to SOME kind of consistency here with that many kids—-and they need to do it ten minute ago. But if I was OP I would RUN! Right now, before he starts turning her into a brood mare too and has seventeen more kids with her!

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
POST
zora24_1 avatar
Trillian
Trillian
Community Member
36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There needs to be a custody agreement. She does not have the right to withhold contact (and I doubt she would try given her work schedule) but yes, both parties need to be able to plan.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
tabbygirl04152020 avatar
Tabitha
Tabitha
Community Member
49 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

SEVENTEEN CHILDREN? Didn’t anyone else notice that? Ten daughters and eight sons?W T Actual F? Didn’t they have any other hobbies? Cripes. They need to come to SOME kind of consistency here with that many kids—-and they need to do it ten minute ago. But if I was OP I would RUN! Right now, before he starts turning her into a brood mare too and has seventeen more kids with her!

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Relationships
Homepage
Trending
Relationships
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Popular Games
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right

Word Search

Dive into a grid of letters to uncover hidden words. Search horizontally, vertically, and diagonally to complete it!

WordroW

Arrange letters in a grid to form as many words as you can. A fun and fast-paced word-building challenge!

Jigsaw

Piece together an image by matching interlocking pieces. Perfect for visual problem solvers and puzzle enthusiasts.

Crossword

Challenge your mind with this classic word puzzle. Fill in the grid with words that match the provided clues.

Sudoku

Fill the 9x9 grid so each row, column, and 3x3 subgrid has 1 to 9. Sharpen your logic with this number puzzle!

Picdoku

Merge Sudoku and jigsaw puzzles with pictures! Ensure no image repeats in any row or column to complete the picture.

Killer Sudoku

Combine Sudoku logic with arithmetic challenges. Fill the grid so each region’s cells add up to the specified sum.

Kriss Kross

Fit a list of words into a blank grid, much like a crossword without clues. A satisfying word placement puzzle for all ages!

Word Flower

Connect letters in a flower-shaped grid to form words from the center. Creative and engaging wordplay awaits!

Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda