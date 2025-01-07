“She’s Awful!”: Furious Husband Demands Divorce After Wife Kisses Singer On Stage Thank you!

Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
"She's Awful!": Furious Husband Demands Divorce After Wife Kisses Singer On Stage
Family, News

"She's Awful!": Furious Husband Demands Divorce After Wife Kisses Singer On Stage

A furious husband is reportedly set on divorcing his influencer wife after footage surfaced of her kissing Romeo Santos, the lead singer of Aventura, a popular bachata band who reunited for a 2024 tour.

The December 28 concert was an unforgettable experience for the band’s fans in the Dominican Republic, who waited more than 13 years for the band to reunite after its dissolution in 2011. 

Highlights
  • The husband of an influencer asked for divorce after a video of her kissing a bachata singer went viral.
  • Wife felt proud of "achieving her dream " despite recognizing the kiss ended her marriage.
  • Social media split on husband's decision to divorce. One sides called him "insecure," and the other supports him.

Influencer Miriam Cruz, the moment would never come again, jumped into the singer’s arms after being invited on stage to perform a song and kissed him on the lips, with the moment quickly going viral among her viewers.

Problems began as soon as Miriam came back home, as her husband of 10 years did not take too kindly to her actions and asked her for a divorce.

“I have to acknowledge that this achievement came at a very high cost: the breakup of my 10-year marriage,” she said in a since-deleted post on her profile.

    Humiliated husband announced his decision to divorce his influencer wife after footage surfaced of her kissing a famous bachata singer on stage

    "She's Awful!": Furious Husband Demands Divorce After Wife Kisses Singer On Stage

    Image credits: dayshaofficial__

    Cruz explained to her viewers that she acted impulsively, overwhelmed by nerves, excitement, and the electric atmosphere of Aventura’s long-awaited return.

    She went to the concert with a sign that read “my dream is to sing La Guerra with you,” a wish that became reality once Santos invited her on stage.

    Despite recognizing that her actions caused a rift in her marriage, she expressed no remorse for the kiss, feeling proud about seizing the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to show her idol how much she cares for him.

    "She's Awful!": Furious Husband Demands Divorce After Wife Kisses Singer On Stage

    Image credits: dayshaofficial__

    “For me, it’s not just about admiring the artist but also about valuing the great human being that he is,” she explained. “I have followed and admired him for a long time.”

    Cruz went on to apologize to her husband, saying that it was never her intention to hurt her and hoping they could “maintain peace and unity for the sake of our children” in the future.

    "She's Awful!": Furious Husband Demands Divorce After Wife Kisses Singer On Stage

    Image credits: dayshaofficial

    Her TikTok account was previously filled with videos of her and her soon-to-be ex-husband happily dancing to Aventura’s songs, as well as clips with their children, which made the announcement of their separation even more hurtful to her viewers.

    The announcement sparked a fierce debate on social media, with one side defending the husband’s decision and the other accusing him of being “insecure”

    "She's Awful!": Furious Husband Demands Divorce After Wife Kisses Singer On Stage

    Image credits: Prince Williams/Getty Images

    Cruz also lamented the “social pressure” the drama going public caused her husband. Soon after she announced his intention to divorce her, hordes of her fans started harassing him, shaming him for his decision.

    "She's Awful!": Furious Husband Demands Divorce After Wife Kisses Singer On Stage

    Image credits: RNacional_News

    “The world is full of insecure men,” one post on X read. “Typical male chauvinist,” another said.

    A back-and-forth ensued on social media, with one side stating that the husband was “overreacting” and the other supporting his decision, stating that Cruz’s actions broke his trust and pointed towards deeper issues in the relationship.

    "She's Awful!": Furious Husband Demands Divorce After Wife Kisses Singer On Stage

    Image credits: dayshaofficial

    Many of the husband’s defenders also explained how the viral nature of the clip meant that her entire family would be affected, including her children, who could be bullied at school for the video.

    "She's Awful!": Furious Husband Demands Divorce After Wife Kisses Singer On Stage

    Image credits: dayshaofficial

    “That was a public showcase of disrespect,” one user wrote. “A woman who truly loves her husband would never do something like this.”

    “No matter what happens, you will always be the love of my life,” Cruz wrote in a follow-up video. “Even if we’re not together anymore!”

    “Embarrassing and disrespectful.” Netizens supported the husband’s decision to ask for a divorce, feeling that Cruz’ actions went over the line

    "She's Awful!": Furious Husband Demands Divorce After Wife Kisses Singer On Stage

    Image credits: TrueChristian00

    "She's Awful!": Furious Husband Demands Divorce After Wife Kisses Singer On Stage

    Image credits: Impulsspirit

    "She's Awful!": Furious Husband Demands Divorce After Wife Kisses Singer On Stage

    Image credits: MithaEXP

    "She's Awful!": Furious Husband Demands Divorce After Wife Kisses Singer On Stage

    Image credits: pokornstar

    "She's Awful!": Furious Husband Demands Divorce After Wife Kisses Singer On Stage

    Image credits: Unimerce1

    "She's Awful!": Furious Husband Demands Divorce After Wife Kisses Singer On Stage

    Image credits: deltamoon007

    "She's Awful!": Furious Husband Demands Divorce After Wife Kisses Singer On Stage

    Image credits: Paisano

    "She's Awful!": Furious Husband Demands Divorce After Wife Kisses Singer On Stage

    Image credits: AscentForge

    "She's Awful!": Furious Husband Demands Divorce After Wife Kisses Singer On Stage

    Image credits: TheNostalgicCo

    "She's Awful!": Furious Husband Demands Divorce After Wife Kisses Singer On Stage

    Image credits: planetbrady

    "She's Awful!": Furious Husband Demands Divorce After Wife Kisses Singer On Stage

    Image credits: ShemekaMichelle

    "She's Awful!": Furious Husband Demands Divorce After Wife Kisses Singer On Stage

    Image credits: RustyKu37492320

    "She's Awful!": Furious Husband Demands Divorce After Wife Kisses Singer On Stage

    Image credits: justMAGAplease

    "She's Awful!": Furious Husband Demands Divorce After Wife Kisses Singer On Stage

    Image credits: Buckys_Tweet

    "She's Awful!": Furious Husband Demands Divorce After Wife Kisses Singer On Stage

    Image credits: montoyalouis1

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Ria C.
    Ria C.
    Ria C.
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago

    Yeah, her actions (all of them) while on stage are way inappropriate for a married women. He's right and this was the last straw (assumption by me).

    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    So, these people have never heard of a hall pass? smh

    Sand Ers
    Sand Ers
    Sand Ers
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Having heard of it does not mean they'll automatically accept it. I'm in agreement with the people who think this was likely a final straw. If this is the entire it then he has issues.

