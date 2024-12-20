Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Wife Annoyed That Her Husband Is A “Doormat”, Acts Surprised When He Leaves Her Over Her Comments
Couples, Relationships

Wife Annoyed That Her Husband Is A “Doormat”, Acts Surprised When He Leaves Her Over Her Comments

Open list comments 8
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

8

ADVERTISEMENT

Every couple has their own little in jokes, preferences and perhaps even preferred insults, but it’s pretty easy to take things too far if you don’t have a filter. However, there are certain things that are probably best to not use against your partner, particularly if they tell you pretty clearly that they want you to stop it.

A man wondered if he was wrong to leave his wife of over two decades after tiring of her constantly calling him unmanly. We reached out to the man who shared the story via private message and will update the article when he gets back to us.

RELATED:

    Repeatedly attacking your partner is a sure way to get them to leave

    Image credits: Brooke Cagle / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Which is what one man did when he tired of his wife calling him unmanly

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits:  Jason Briscoe / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: throwra_manly

    Many readers were supportive

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    29

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    8
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    29

    Open list comments

    8

    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Read less »
    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Read less »
    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

    Read less »
    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    captive avatar
    Captive
    Captive
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I like OP. Doing things he likes and doesn't care if it's considered not manly. If he feels happier, it seems to be a good choice. Hope he stays on good terms with the ex.

    Vote comment up
    9
    9points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    rosieetike avatar
    Tyke
    Tyke
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The fact OP doesn't feel the need to be pressured into certain stereotypes, is self confident and has a wide range of interests is frankly incredibly manly and sexy as hell.

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    POST
    captive avatar
    Captive
    Captive
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I like OP. Doing things he likes and doesn't care if it's considered not manly. If he feels happier, it seems to be a good choice. Hope he stays on good terms with the ex.

    Vote comment up
    9
    9points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    rosieetike avatar
    Tyke
    Tyke
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The fact OP doesn't feel the need to be pressured into certain stereotypes, is self confident and has a wide range of interests is frankly incredibly manly and sexy as hell.

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda