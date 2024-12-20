Wife Annoyed That Her Husband Is A “Doormat”, Acts Surprised When He Leaves Her Over Her Comments

ADVERTISEMENT

Every couple has their own little in jokes, preferences and perhaps even preferred insults, but it’s pretty easy to take things too far if you don’t have a filter. However, there are certain things that are probably best to not use against your partner, particularly if they tell you pretty clearly that they want you to stop it.

A man wondered if he was wrong to leave his wife of over two decades after tiring of her constantly calling him unmanly. We reached out to the man who shared the story via private message and will update the article when he gets back to us.

RELATED:

Repeatedly attacking your partner is a sure way to get them to leave

Share icon

Image credits: Brooke Cagle / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Which is what one man did when he tired of his wife calling him unmanly

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Jason Briscoe / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: throwra_manly

Many readers were supportive

ADVERTISEMENT