“It Hurt”: Man Conspires With Mom To Hide GF’s Birth Control Pills As He Feels Ready For A Baby

It practically goes without saying that a relationship where you can’t trust your partner just won’t last. Medical and health related decisions are just one of those things that you have to be on the same page about, without exception. So learning that your partner has been sneaking around your medicine cabinet is a surefire way to know that something is very, very wrong.

A woman discovered that her boyfriend had been purposefully hiding her birth control pills and, when confronted, he revealed that his mom wanted them to have kids. We reached out to the woman via private message and will update the article when she gets back to us.

A woman realized her partner had started hiding her birth control in secret

His actions aren’t just dishonest, they are downright dangerous

It’s important to note that tampering or hiding someone’s birth control isn’t just poor behavior, but a form of violence. Some call it reproductive coercion. The fact that this woman had to turn to the internet just goes to show that many people don’t comprehend how widespread this issue is.

A 2019 study found that one in eight US teen girls experienced some form of reproductive coercion in the last three months. This generally involves the man refusing to use protection and trying to pressure his partner into overlooking it. However, any method to stop a woman from controlling her fertility is a type of violence.

Often, although not always, for example as in this story, women who experience reproductive coercion are also at increased risk of other forms of violence. After all, a partner willing to violate one boundary might not stop with another. Again, not only did he throw away her pills without permission, he lied about it.

This behavior is very troubling, because, again, interfering with the health of your partner is not normal at all and should not be tolerated. Fortunately, many of the commenters (some examples can be found below) did their best to express support and tried to ensure she got out of this relationship. Having a child is something both partners need to agree on, anything less is a dealbreaker.

This is not a relationship worth keeping

It goes without saying that this sort of “interference” and dishonesty is a major red flag. Again, he not only stole her pills, he lied about it. This means he knows very well that what he’s doing is entirely wrong. In other words, this man knows that his actions are wrong and will hurt his partner and he chooses to do them anyway. The fact that he blames his mother doesn’t really absolve him.

After all, we have no way of knowing if he is being honest. It’s not impossible that an overbearing mom might pressure her son to do something so stupid, but, equally, he could have just made it up in a desperate attempt to save face. This logic is very twisted, as it fully reveals just how bad of a person he is. This is not the sort of thing one can overlook.

Fortunately, at least there is some resolution, which the woman shared later. It can be found below, after the comments from her first post. Overall, this story serves as a warning that no matter how nice someone can be, there are certain lines that just can’t be crossed. Health and fertility are one of them.

People were shocked and some gave some advice

Later, she shared an update

