“It Hurt”: Man Conspires With Mom To Hide GF’s Birth Control Pills As He Feels Ready For A Baby
“It Hurt”: Man Conspires With Mom To Hide GF’s Birth Control Pills As He Feels Ready For A Baby

It practically goes without saying that a relationship where you can’t trust your partner just won’t last. Medical and health related decisions are just one of those things that you have to be on the same page about, without exception. So learning that your partner has been sneaking around your medicine cabinet is a surefire way to know that something is very, very wrong.

A woman discovered that her boyfriend had been purposefully hiding her birth control pills and, when confronted, he revealed that his mom wanted them to have kids. We reached out to the woman via private message and will update the article when she gets back to us.

    Fertility questions are something every couple needs to really work out ahead of time

    Image credits: Engin Akyurt / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    A woman realized her partner had started hiding her birth control in secret

    Image credits: Kaboompics.com / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: simonapilolla / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: ThrowRA_bcole

    Image credits: Tomas Chevalier / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    His actions aren’t just dishonest, they are downright dangerous

    It’s important to note that tampering or hiding someone’s birth control isn’t just poor behavior, but a form of violence. Some call it reproductive coercion. The fact that this woman had to turn to the internet just goes to show that many people don’t comprehend how widespread this issue is.

    A 2019 study found that one in eight US teen girls experienced some form of reproductive coercion in the last three months. This generally involves the man refusing to use protection and trying to pressure his partner into overlooking it. However, any method to stop a woman from controlling her fertility is a type of violence.

    Often, although not always, for example as in this story, women who experience reproductive coercion are also at increased risk of other forms of violence. After all, a partner willing to violate one boundary might not stop with another. Again, not only did he throw away her pills without permission, he lied about it.

    This behavior is very troubling, because, again, interfering with the health of your partner is not normal at all and should not be tolerated. Fortunately, many of the commenters (some examples can be found below) did their best to express support and tried to ensure she got out of this relationship. Having a child is something both partners need to agree on, anything less is a dealbreaker.

    Don’t want to see ads?

    Image credits: Alena Darmel / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    This is not a relationship worth keeping

    It goes without saying that this sort of “interference” and dishonesty is a major red flag. Again, he not only stole her pills, he lied about it. This means he knows very well that what he’s doing is entirely wrong. In other words, this man knows that his actions are wrong and will hurt his partner and he chooses to do them anyway. The fact that he blames his mother doesn’t really absolve him.

    After all, we have no way of knowing if he is being honest. It’s not impossible that an overbearing mom might pressure her son to do something so stupid, but, equally, he could have just made it up in a desperate attempt to save face. This logic is very twisted, as it fully reveals just how bad of a person he is. This is not the sort of thing one can overlook.

    Fortunately, at least there is some resolution, which the woman shared later. It can be found below, after the comments from her first post. Overall, this story serves as a warning that no matter how nice someone can be, there are certain lines that just can’t be crossed. Health and fertility are one of them.

    People were shocked and some gave some advice

    Later, she shared an update

    Image credits: RDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Read less »
    hjsayen avatar
    Bowtechie
    Bowtechie
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Glad she broke up with him because my first thought was "Run. Run fast. Run far." Ladies, a man -or anyone really- tampering with your BC is NEVER okay. Imo that's a form of assault. You never, ever, ever tamper with someone's meds, whatever they may be. Ugh. This is so gross. I need a shower to wash this story off.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    chavymini avatar
    Salma Hernández
    Salma Hernández
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I was thinking: Run away and never return. Hopedully she is planning to do that.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
