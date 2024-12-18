Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Man Refuses To Step In To Help A Girl On The Street, His GF Can’t Look At Him The Same Way After
Couples, Relationships

(Un)willingness to help other people can tell a lot about a person. Sometimes, the way they react in a certain situation can make you see them in a different light completely, for better or worse.

That’s what happened with this redditor and her boyfriend. They were waiting for their ride after a Christmas party when the OP saw a woman standing alone on the street and a drunken guy wandering around her. The redditor didn’t hesitate to come to her help and make sure she got into her car okay, but her boyfriend didn’t seem as keen to help, which significantly influenced the way she saw him after that. Scroll down to find the full story in her own words below.

RELATED:

    It’s important not to turn a blind eye when someone might be in need of help

    Image credits: GaudiLab / Envato (not the actual photo)

    This couple saw a woman standing alone on the street and a drunken guy next to her, but only one of the partners decided to come to her help

    Image credits: Image-Source / Envato (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Prefer2beanon2

    Every month, billions of people find themselves having to ask strangers for help

    Image credits: Image by Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Most of us know that we can trust our close friends and family. But can we trust strangers to lend a helping hand when we need it the most? That seems to be a matter of luck as you never know what kind of people are roaming the same areas that you do.

    You might be happy to learn that, according to the World Giving Index, billions of people help someone they don’t know every month. The 2014 edition of the report found that back in 2013, for instance, as many as 2.3 billion worldwide did, marking a 226 million increase since 2012.

    The report noted that men were more likely than women to help strangers, though other studies suggest that empathy in everyday life is higher for women rather than their male counterparts. According to the World Giving Index, the age group ranging from 30 to 49 years of age is the most likely to help a stranger.

    Another study, carried out by researchers from UCLA (University of California, Los Angeles), Australia, Ecuador, Germany, the Netherlands, and the UK, found that people around the world signal strangers for assistance every couple of minutes, and the “requests for assistance are very frequent and mostly successful; and when people decline to give help, they normally give a reason.”

    The bystander effect may or may not have something to do with people’s lack of helpfulness when someone’s in trouble, opinions differ

    Image credits: teksomolika / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    When the woman on the street approached the OP and her boyfriend, asking if she could stay with them for a moment, the redditor didn’t hesitate to say yes. She saw that the person was in an unfavorable situation and wanted to make sure she got out of it safely. However, her boyfriend wasn’t on the same page, or at least wasn’t equally willing to act on it; and some redditors saw why – being confrontational as a man and a woman is not always received the same way.

    According to Medical News Today, due to the bystander effect, “People may freeze, become apathetic, avoid a plea for help, or ignore an emergency in the presence of other onlookers or bystanders.” The aforementioned source also referred to a research program from the ‘60s, which found that while any participant who was the sole bystander at the moment helped someone in need, only 62% did when they were part of a larger group.

    But despite numerous sources citing the seemingly obvious presence of the bystander effect, recent studies seem to have disproved that the phenomenon is stopping people from helping others. An international team of researchers used CCTV video systems to examine 219 aggressive public conflicts in Amsterdam (The Netherlands), Lancaster (the United Kingdom), and Cape Town (South Africa) and found that in as much as 91% of situations a bystander, or multiple bystanders, intervened in the public conflict.

    While the OP intervened, too, when she saw a woman in trouble, her boyfriend didn’t, which made her see him in a different light. After reading her story, some netizens sided with her, but others weren’t so quick to judge the boyfriend’s reaction and suggested that it was the way that it was for a reason. The netizens shared their opinions in the comments.

    Some netizens sided with the OP

    Others said it wasn’t smart of her to confront the drunken man

    People shared similar stories, too

    Miglė Miliūtė

    Miglė Miliūtė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    A writer here at Bored Panda, I am a lover of good music, good food, and good company, which makes food-related topics and feel-good stories my favorite ones to cover. Passionate about traveling and concerts, I constantly seek occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. I also enjoy spending free time outdoors, trying out different sports—even if I don’t look too graceful at it—or socializing over a cup of coffee.

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

    The_Nicest_Misanthrope
    The_Nicest_Misanthrope
    Community Member
    6 hours ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This has everything to do with empathy, and nothing to do with masculinity

    25
    25points
    Gavin Johnson
    Gavin Johnson
    Community Member
    6 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Friend of mine saw a lass who was sobbing her heart out in the centre of Manchester, he went to talk to her and see if she needed any help, turns out her boyfriend had slapped her and then walked off, he offered her the chance to join them in a taxi home (there were a mixture of men & women in his group), boyfriend reappears, punches, one punch, knocks my mate out, he cracks his head on the kerb, 2 weeks in a coma with reducing signs of life, life support switched off and he passes away. One punch. Manslaughter charge for the aggressor. I am VERY wary of stepping into any situation I can’t fully control. My masculinity isn’t harmed by me staying safe. Sorry, your safety is important but I won’t risk my life in order to protect yours.

    9
    9points
    Kkg
    Kkg
    Community Member
    6 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm very sorry for your friend, it's truly tragic, but there was no situation he stepped into. He did not confront the aggressor, he just wanted to help a crying girl. Is this already considered a dangerous situation?

    16
    16points
    Medway Gal
    Medway Gal
    Community Member
    6 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Some years ago me, my husband and his best mate was waiting at a cab station for a cab, we were approached by 2 drunk men who started to beat up the best mate, after about 10 seconds (which is a really long time to watch a friend getting beat up) I stepped in and started pulling the guys off him, it took about 2 minutes to stop the fight, and the drunks ran off leaving the best mate on the floor with a kicked in head and detached retina. My husband spent the whole time looking at his phone, apparently it all happened so quickly he did not have time to react. Suffice to say we were divorced 6 months later. This was not the reason for the divorce, but it was the straw that broke the camels back.

    6
    6points
