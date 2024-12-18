Man Refuses To Step In To Help A Girl On The Street, His GF Can’t Look At Him The Same Way After
(Un)willingness to help other people can tell a lot about a person. Sometimes, the way they react in a certain situation can make you see them in a different light completely, for better or worse.
That’s what happened with this redditor and her boyfriend. They were waiting for their ride after a Christmas party when the OP saw a woman standing alone on the street and a drunken guy wandering around her. The redditor didn’t hesitate to come to her help and make sure she got into her car okay, but her boyfriend didn’t seem as keen to help, which significantly influenced the way she saw him after that. Scroll down to find the full story in her own words below.
It’s important not to turn a blind eye when someone might be in need of help
This couple saw a woman standing alone on the street and a drunken guy next to her, but only one of the partners decided to come to her help
Every month, billions of people find themselves having to ask strangers for help
Most of us know that we can trust our close friends and family. But can we trust strangers to lend a helping hand when we need it the most? That seems to be a matter of luck as you never know what kind of people are roaming the same areas that you do.
You might be happy to learn that, according to the World Giving Index, billions of people help someone they don’t know every month. The 2014 edition of the report found that back in 2013, for instance, as many as 2.3 billion worldwide did, marking a 226 million increase since 2012.
The report noted that men were more likely than women to help strangers, though other studies suggest that empathy in everyday life is higher for women rather than their male counterparts. According to the World Giving Index, the age group ranging from 30 to 49 years of age is the most likely to help a stranger.
Another study, carried out by researchers from UCLA (University of California, Los Angeles), Australia, Ecuador, Germany, the Netherlands, and the UK, found that people around the world signal strangers for assistance every couple of minutes, and the “requests for assistance are very frequent and mostly successful; and when people decline to give help, they normally give a reason.”
The bystander effect may or may not have something to do with people’s lack of helpfulness when someone’s in trouble, opinions differ
When the woman on the street approached the OP and her boyfriend, asking if she could stay with them for a moment, the redditor didn’t hesitate to say yes. She saw that the person was in an unfavorable situation and wanted to make sure she got out of it safely. However, her boyfriend wasn’t on the same page, or at least wasn’t equally willing to act on it; and some redditors saw why – being confrontational as a man and a woman is not always received the same way.
But it’s not only fears for one’s safety (which aren’t always unfounded) that keep some people from helping others. Sometimes the phenomenon known as the bystander effect does. Making people act oblivious to the misfortune of others, the phenomenon refers to people refraining from helping others—be it providing medical aid, stopping a bully, or anything else—when they are in the presence of other people. Some sources suggest that the greater the number of bystanders is, the less likely one of them is to provide help to someone in need.
According to Medical News Today, due to the bystander effect, “People may freeze, become apathetic, avoid a plea for help, or ignore an emergency in the presence of other onlookers or bystanders.” The aforementioned source also referred to a research program from the ‘60s, which found that while any participant who was the sole bystander at the moment helped someone in need, only 62% did when they were part of a larger group.
But despite numerous sources citing the seemingly obvious presence of the bystander effect, recent studies seem to have disproved that the phenomenon is stopping people from helping others. An international team of researchers used CCTV video systems to examine 219 aggressive public conflicts in Amsterdam (The Netherlands), Lancaster (the United Kingdom), and Cape Town (South Africa) and found that in as much as 91% of situations a bystander, or multiple bystanders, intervened in the public conflict.
While the OP intervened, too, when she saw a woman in trouble, her boyfriend didn’t, which made her see him in a different light. After reading her story, some netizens sided with her, but others weren’t so quick to judge the boyfriend’s reaction and suggested that it was the way that it was for a reason. The netizens shared their opinions in the comments.
Some netizens sided with the OP
Others said it wasn’t smart of her to confront the drunken man
People shared similar stories, too
This has everything to do with empathy, and nothing to do with masculinity
And that's why you just dump such people out of your life.
I feel like previous generations of men acted differently and would have stepped in something I witnessed growing up, I've seen guys step up to protect a girl who was being harassed or who needed help with a broken down car, nowadays guys don't even know how to change a tire LOL, suffice to say it's kinda sad to think that women do have to fend for themselves in a situation that could spiral beyond their control
Friend of mine saw a lass who was sobbing her heart out in the centre of Manchester, he went to talk to her and see if she needed any help, turns out her boyfriend had slapped her and then walked off, he offered her the chance to join them in a taxi home (there were a mixture of men & women in his group), boyfriend reappears, punches, one punch, knocks my mate out, he cracks his head on the kerb, 2 weeks in a coma with reducing signs of life, life support switched off and he passes away. One punch. Manslaughter charge for the aggressor. I am VERY wary of stepping into any situation I can’t fully control. My masculinity isn’t harmed by me staying safe. Sorry, your safety is important but I won’t risk my life in order to protect yours.
I'm very sorry for your friend, it's truly tragic, but there was no situation he stepped into. He did not confront the aggressor, he just wanted to help a crying girl. Is this already considered a dangerous situation?
I think maybe what they're trying to get across is that even a situation that does not have an aggressor immediately visible (crying woman alone somewhere, etc.) that doesn't mean that the situation doesn't have the potential to escalate if there's an angry ex-partner (or current partner) lurking nearby, or that a situation like that could even be a trap, with people waiting to attack and rob whoever helps the "distressed" young woman. I'm not saying that we should turn a blind eye to those who appear to be distressed and in trouble - if we do that, we tear at the very foundation of our society - but we should try to be as aware as possible and possibly try to protect ourselves even as we assist others.
I get this and it is different for men and women. We do men a disservice by not acknowledging that. But there's a whole range of things to do between physically stepping in alone and just ignoring the situation. There was already an altercation taking place in this scenario. That's a great point to start pointedly and loudly calling the police and making a point of getting more help.
Some years ago me, my husband and his best mate was waiting at a cab station for a cab, we were approached by 2 drunk men who started to beat up the best mate, after about 10 seconds (which is a really long time to watch a friend getting beat up) I stepped in and started pulling the guys off him, it took about 2 minutes to stop the fight, and the drunks ran off leaving the best mate on the floor with a kicked in head and detached retina. My husband spent the whole time looking at his phone, apparently it all happened so quickly he did not have time to react. Suffice to say we were divorced 6 months later. This was not the reason for the divorce, but it was the straw that broke the camels back.
Hopefully best friend also invested in better friends.
