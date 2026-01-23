ADVERTISEMENT

Every culture has something that makes it special. It could be ingredients distinctive to a specific region that create a trademark dish, a unique practice, or a household item you won’t find anywhere else, which is what this list is all about. 

In a recent Reddit thread, people from different countries shared the one object they had seen in their homes their entire lives. Responses ranged from pieces of furniture to cooking utensils and bathroom implements that raised questions

If you feel like this list is missing something from your country, feel free to add it in the comments!

#1

Saunas In Apartments/Flats. Finland

Wooden sauna interior with bench and heater, a unique household item found in few countries worldwide.

Downtown-Bumblebee91 Report

    #2

    Tortillero, Which Is Used To Keep Tortillas Warm While You Eat. Mexico

    Hand holding a blue patterned household item used to keep tortillas warm, unique to certain countries.

    Mapache_villa Report

    #3

    I Guess It Would Have To Be A Central Vacuum System. It Is Built Into The House. Canada

    Household item fixed wall vacuum hose inserted in a wall port, illustrating unique household items in different countries.

    amazingclrbear Report

    #4

    Pickeled Flour. Poland

    Bottle of Żurek sour rye soup starter, a unique household item from Poland shared by 100 people globally.

    Szary_Tygrys Report

    #5

    We Call It A Flessenlikker, Or Freely Translated Bottle Licker. It Is Used To Completely Scrape Bottles And Jars Empty. Netherlands

    Unique household item with a red T-shaped handle and long white stem, shared by users from different countries.

    CharmedWoo Report

    #6

    Every Household Contains A Spice Box, And Each Family's Mix Is Unique, Depending On Their Preference. Germany

    Round spice box with various colorful ground spices and seeds held by hands, a unique household item from a specific country.

    IndependentTune3994 Report

    #7

    Frozen Dill Or Parsley In A Plastic Ice Cream Container. Poland

    Elderly woman showing two household items, highlighting unique frozen food containers from different countries.

    bachus_PL Report

    #8

    I’ve Only Ever Seen Dish Washer Drawers In New Zealand

    Double drawer dishwasher in a modern kitchen, showcasing unique household items from different countries.

    fitful_head Report

    #9

    For Korea, Probably A Kimchi Fridge

    Gray dimchae Korean household item freezer chest open with plastic containers inside on wooden floor

    Awkward-Tip7248 Report

    #10

    Chicken Salt For Chips. Australia

    Glass bottle of MasterFoods chicken salt seasoning, a unique household item popular in some countries only

    1TBone Report

    #11

    Drying Rack Above The Sink. Apparently Not That Common Outside The Nordics

    Glassware and plates neatly arranged in a dish drying rack inside a kitchen cabinet, a unique household item concept.

    Downtown-Bumblebee91 Report

    #12

    Clay Water Filter. Brazil

    Traditional clay water filter with tap, a unique household item found in certain countries and regions only

    Qudpb Report

    #13

    Bagged Milk

    Plastic pitcher holding a sealed plastic bag of milk, a unique household item seen in some countries only.

    Hot_Sherbet2066 Report

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    A Jar Of Lingonberry Jam (Preferably Rårörda Lingon, A Variant That Hasn't Been Boiled). The Staple Condiment For, Like, Half Of All Swedish Recipes

    Jar of Felix brand lingonberry jam, a unique household item popular in Sweden and rare elsewhere.

    chjacobsen Report

    #15

    A Coconut Grater! Every Household In Southern India Where Coconut Is A Staple Has One

    Unique household item made of wood with a metal lever, shared by people from different countries worldwide.

    imlieeee Report

    #16

    In Japan, Most Houses Comes With A Grill Just For Fish

    Household item showing a fish grilling device inside a kitchen oven unique to certain countries.

    snakesphysically Report

    #17

    St Brigid's Cross. Ireland

    Handmade household item woven from green plant stalks, showcasing unique cultural craft found almost nowhere else.

    Lemmy-In Report

    #18

    Copper Coffee Pot. Turkey

    Copper cezve pot with long handle used for making traditional coffee, a unique household item from specific countries.

    Regular_Resist8018 Report

    #19

    Termo Y Mate. Argentina

    Traditional yerba mate cup with metal straw and thermos bottle on grass, showcasing unique household items from different countries.

    Malavero Report

    #20

    Tajeen, Pronounced Ta-J-Een. Popular In Morocco, Algeria, Maybe Tunis And Libya I’m Not Sure. Traditionally, It’s Made Of Clay And Used For Cooking

    Traditional Moroccan tagine cookware with colorful patterned lid on wooden table, unique household item from a specific country

    catlady_MD Report

    #21

    A Poffertjespan To Make.....poffertjes. Tiny Dutch Pancakes That Are Consumed With Butter And Powdered Sugar

    Cast iron pan with multiple round indentations used for cooking unique household items in specific countries.

    NorthOfTheBigRivers Report

    #22

    Royal Portraits In The Outhouse/Privy, If You Have One. Sweden

    Rustic wooden interior with unique household items including toilet paper, a candle, and framed photo in a rare setting.

    Comprehensive_Car590 Report

    #23

    Jamonero, For Cutting Iberic Ham. Most Houses Have One. Spain

    Wooden household item with metal holder used for securing and slicing cured meats, unique to certain countries.

    Nyami-L Report

    #24

    In The Yucatan Peninsula, We Use Something Called Lek’. It’s Made From Carved And Dried Out Fruit, And It Has A Crazyyy Insulating Power And It Dates Back All The Way To The Mayans

    Decorative household items with unique cultural patterns on a table, representing rare items found in specific countries.

    Sad_Wealth6100 Report

    #25

    Three Legged, Falkirk Cast Iron Potjie Pot. South Africa

    Cast iron potjie pot on three legs, a unique household item found in specific countries only.

    TopIndependent2344 Report

    #26

    Shared With The Neighbours: Electric Kettle With Set Temperature For Mate. Argentina

    Electric kettle next to a traditional mate cup and jar of yerba mate, unique household items from South America.

    lolo_00_lina Report

    #27

    They're A Bit Fancy, But An Aga Cooker. It's Like A Range Cooker But You Don't Turn It Off. It's Always On And It Acts As Heating For Your Home. England

    Vintage AGA cooker in a traditional kitchen setting, showcasing a unique household item found almost nowhere else.

    The-Nimbus Report

    #28

    Storm Cellars - Especially In The Midwest/Tornado Alley. USA

    Exterior cellar door with double lids, a unique household item commonly found in certain countries but rare elsewhere.

    Groundbreaking_Cup30 Report

    #29

    Most Filipino Households Have A Water Bucket And A Dipper In The Bathroom. Even With Hand Bidets, The Timba And Tabo Are Still Commonly Used

    Large plastic bucket filled with water and a strainer, connected to a wall faucet, unique household item in some countries.

    Herefordlol Report

    #30

    Passapomodoro ... For When You Make Passata. Italy

    Manual orange and silver household item grinder with a crank handle, used for unique food processing in homes.

    ipinfloi Report

    #31

    It's Called "Molcajete" And It's Used To Prepare Salsas And, As You Can See, Guacamole. Mexico

    Traditional Mexican mortar and pestle made of volcanic stone with freshly mashed avocado inside.

    Odd_Tea4945 Report

    #32

    Don't Have One At Home, But In My Grandmother's Apartment It Does, These Are Антресоли (Mezzanines), Usually Used For Storing All Kinds Of Jams, Pickled Cucumbers And Tomatoes. Russia

    Close-up of a unique household item gas strut holding open a cabinet door, shared as a rare item in some countries.

    jstrglrbrnghomeboy Report

    #33

    Moka Pots Maybe. Italy

    Italian moka pot coffee maker next to a cup, a unique household item shared by 100 people from different countries.

    Andrello01 Report

    #34

    This To Cook Cuscuz. Brazil

    Stacked stainless steel stovetop cooker with black handles next to a plate of yellow rice, unique household items concept.

    Calm_Biscotti6025 Report

    #35

    Those Tiles. Portugal

    Blue and white decorative ceramic tiles featuring traditional patterns, a unique household item from certain countries.

    sacadeaparas Report

    #36

    Oh! I Actually Have Something For This! This Is An "Ulu" Or "Uluaq", Which Is Part Of Our Alaskan Eskimo Cultural Tradition. USA

    Hand holding a unique household item with a carved fish handle, showcasing rare cultural kitchen tools.

    chillyhellion Report

    #37

    A Fondue Caquelon. Switzerland

    Fondue pot with melted cheese, bread cubes, and spices, illustrating unique household items from different countries.

    Salt-Appeal-1288 Report

    #38

    I Guess It’s Teak Furniture. I Know It’s Not Really Exclusive, But Here Almost Every House Has It, And Sometimes It Becomes An Heirloom Since It Can Easily Last 100 Years. Indonesia

    Ornate wooden bed frame and matching wardrobe with intricate carved household items unique to certain countries.

    ChaseMeIfin Report

    #39

    Ostehøvel! It's For Slicing Cheese. Norway

    Unique household item cheese slicer with black handle and metal blade found almost nowhere else globally.

    Fragrant_Proof Report

    #40

    Swedish Dish Cloth. It Can Absorb Liquids 15 Times Its Own Weight

    Green patterned Wettex cloth hanging on a sink faucet, a unique household item found in some countries only.

    Drejan74 Report

    #41

    Danbo Cheese Is A Staple Food In All Danish Households

    Unique household item with a black handle and metal tip, shared by people from different countries around the world.

    Vegetable_Pay_5431 Report

    #42

    Kitchen Bin Has To Be Underneath The Sink, It's A Law. If Your Bin Isn't Under The Sink, Consider Yourself A Foreign Spy. Poland

    Black kitchen compost bin with handle filled with organic waste showing unique household items for waste management.

    Peterkragger Report

    #43

    Cheese Box. France

    Transparent plastic cheese storage container with assorted cheeses and crackers, showcasing unique household items from different countries.

    crazy_rocker78 Report

    #44

    Garbage Disposal. USA

    Under-sink garbage disposal unit and plumbing pipes, a unique household item found in certain countries.

    bowl_of_scrotmeal Report

    #45

    Mango Pickle Jar.. It Is Very Common In India.. Especially In Maharashtra!. India

    Ceramic jar with regional spicy mango pickle, a unique household item found in some countries only.

    viyaa_1501 Report

    #46

    Little Squeegees Over Our Sinks So We Can Dry It Off After Doing Dishes. Apparently Not Something That Is Really Common Outside Of Here. Brazil

    Hand using a squeegee on a wet black countertop, a unique household item shared from different countries.

    tiekanashiro Report

    #47

    A Baguette Box! My Parents Used To Have One Right In Front Of The Main Door; The Baker Was Delivering A Fresh One Every Morning. France

    Wooden bread bin with fabric-lined opening, a unique household item shared by 100 people from different countries.

    Remote_Sugar_3237 Report

    #48

    In Lao Households (Even Outside Of Lao!), You Will Always Find A Thip Khao/Rice Basket. Most Families Have A Massive One To Communal Dig Your Rice Balls Out From. Canada

    Woven bamboo container filled with white rice, a unique household item shared by 100 people from different countries.

    heteroerotic Report

    #49

    Not Sure If It Is Just German, But A Dedicated Egg Boiler Complete With A Little Water Measuring Thing Is Very Common So You Can Make Your Perfect Dippy Breakfast Egg

    Egg cooker with transparent dome and measuring cup, a unique household item found in some countries only.

    lovepeacefakepiano Report

    #50

    A Bidet. But Separated From The Actual Toilet. Argentina

    White bidet with three chrome taps next to a toilet, a unique household item found in some countries only.

    grrizo Report

    #51

    Was Almost Forgetting: For When You Make Pasta, And This Is Really Common. Italy

    Wooden rolling pin and board, a unique household item shared by people from specific countries and cultures.

    ipinfloi Report

    #52

    Separate Hot And Cold Taps In The Bathroom. UK

    Close-up of unique household items with classic chrome taps in a bathroom sink, showcasing uncommon fixtures from different countries.

    ElvishMystical Report

    And Australia (inherited from the UK).

    #53

    We Have These Switches Above All Of Our Outlets To Cut The Power To Anything Plugged In. I Grew Up In The Us And Never Seen Anything Like This Until I Moved To Aus

    White dual power outlet with USB ports and switches, a unique household item found in specific countries only.

    FoxForceFive_ Report

    #54

    Bag With Bags. Russia

    Plastic bags in a household bag, showing unique household items that exist in specific countries only.

    NoSection8719 Report

    #55

    Probably Speaking For The Entire German Speaking Region Here. Austria

    Hand holding a transparent leaf-patterned bowl, a unique household item found in some countries only.

    TheOtherDezzmotion Report

    #56

    Chushkopek, Literally “Pepper-Roaster". It’s A Uniquely Bulgarian Kitchen

    Black household item with red peppers inside, unique household item shared by people from different countries.

    Positive-Prompt-1900 Report

    #57

    Mantovarka (Manti Cooker)- Metal Steamer For Making Manti, Most Often A Beaten One Made Of Aluminium Passed On For Generations From Ussr

    Person using a multi-tiered stainless steel steamer pot, a unique household item shared from various countries.

    zondzondzond Report

    #58

    One For Sweeping Outdoor Areas And The Other One For Indoors. Philippines

    Traditional household brooms unique to certain countries made from natural fibers for sweeping floors efficiently.

    alloftheabove- Report

    #59

    Egg Cutters. Not Sure If Theyre Special Anywhere Else, Have Not Seen Them Yet Outside Of My Country. Germany

    Handheld household item slicing a boiled egg with uniform metal blades, showcasing unique country-specific kitchen tool use.

    Hunter_Vertigo Report

    #60

    This Style Of Can Opener. Denmark

    Metal household item with a unique hook design shared by people from different countries in a collection of rare items.

    Ra1d_danois Report

    #61

    Kotatsu! I Live Up North And It’s Absolutely A Must For Winter Months. Also We Live In An Older House So We Use Kerosene Heaters To Warm A Room Up. Japan

    Person resting under a Japanese kotatsu, a unique household item shared by 100 people around the world.

    coffeecatmint Report

    #62

    Grew Up In East Asia And We Always Had A Rice Dispenser

    Tall white household rice box with floral sticker and numbered compartments for dispensing rice, unique household item concept.

    RepresentativeNo2224 Report

    #63

    Charcoal Grill On A High Rise Apartment Balcony. Brazil

    Decorative tiled outdoor barbecue area with hanging plants and mosaic lamp showcasing unique household items.

    Qudpb Report

    #64

    In The South Of France (Provence More Precisely) We Have Decorative Ceramic Or Cast Iron Cicadas On The Walls

    Rustic indoor scene with a vintage lantern and a unique cicada-shaped household item on a c*****d white wall.

    LordSarkastic Report

    #65

    A Home Deep-Fryer. Belgium

    Household item deep fryer filled with French fries, showing stainless steel body and black detachable lid.

    Mediumtim Report

    #66

    The Daawe, It’s Used For Making Laxoox. Denmark

    Hands preparing traditional cooking griddles over charcoal stoves, showcasing unique household items from different countries.

    ayassin02 Report

    #67

    A Spianatoia, Used Either To Make Pasta Or Eat Polenta With The Whole Family. Italy

    Wooden household item with a circular handle on a table, showcasing unique household items from different countries.

    scrutator_tenebrarum Report

    #68

    I Didn't Know How Common The Kartoffelharfe Is In Other Countries. You Use It To Cut Cooked Potatoes Into Thin Slices For Potato Salad Oder Roasted Potatoes. Germany

    Unique household item with metal wires and handle, shared by 100 people from different countries, rarely found elsewhere.

    Garagenfund Report

    #69

    Rice Washers. Brazil

    Red plastic household item used for rinsing rice in unique countries, showing grains inside the container.

    AdFun9507 Report

    #70

    “It's A Clay Pot Used To Hold Water, And It Keeps It Very Cool And Cold. I Think Most Mexicans Have One Of These. It's Called A Xīcālli Īhuān Ātl

    Colorful handmade household item with floral design, unique to certain countries, displayed on a wooden surface with flowers.

    Broad_Grape2575 Report

    #71

    Tostonera. It’s For Smashing Fried Plantains Before The Second Fry To Make Tostones. USA

    Wooden household item for cutting fruits, a traditional kitchen tool shared by 100 people from different countries.

    EnvironmentalBat9384 Report

    #72

    Some Kind Of Biltong Maker (Not Necessarily This One, Some People Have Very Rudimentary Contraptions). South Africa

    Biltong machine hanging cured meat inside a transparent box, a unique household item in certain countries.

    zookuki Report

    #73

    Flowery Blankets! Every Household In India (And Probably The Entire Subcontinent) Has One Of These. India

    Plush floral blanket on bed showcasing unique household items found in certain countries, highlighting cultural home decor.

    Traditional-Chair-39 Report

    #74

    Raclette Grill. Germany

    Electric tabletop grill with individual pans cooking various foods, a unique household item shared by 100 people worldwide.

    grumpy__g Report

    #75

    Thses Bowls. Yes, I Know, They're Gorgeous. Portugal

    Green ceramic household item shaped like a leafy bowl, unique and rarely found outside its country of origin.

    internalerrorr Report

    #76

    I Would Be Really Surprised To Find A Finnish Household Without At Least One Of Those Bad Boys. Finland

    Red handheld household item with black tines and handle, unique to certain countries and rarely found elsewhere.

    hannssoni Report

    #77

    I'd Say Probably A Chocolatera, It's Used For Hot Chocolate And Agua De Panela. Colombia

    Metal milk frother with wooden stirrer, cup of hot chocolate, bread rolls, and butter on a wooden table showcasing unique household items.

    Consistent_Golf6905 Report

    #78

    The Egg Holder (Eierbecher). Germany

    White ceramic egg cups and spoons on a wooden board, a unique household item shared by 100 people worldwide.

    ViftieStuff Report

    #79

    Going Out On A Limb Here, But Bush Pie Makers In Canada

    Toasting sandwich in a unique outdoor household item from a country, showcasing rare cooking equipment in natural setting

    Kumanshu Report

    #80

    A Chocolate Spread Container Filled With Lard. Serbia

    Red container of Eurocrem spread with a creamy texture, a unique household item from a specific country.

    markoblag Report

    #81

    Pebble Dash Everywhere! Ireland

    Close-up of a textured household surface featuring small, multicolored stones unique to certain countries.

    jonschaff Report

    #82

    Marrow Separator, Because Only Heathens Eat Bone With The Marrow. Haven’t Seen Anyone Else Has This Outside Of Canada

    Hand-operated marrow separator on a wooden table, an unusual household item shared by people from specific countries.

    mickmaddydog Report

    #83

    Chilean Toaster!

    Metal kitchen tool with handle used for grilling, featured among unique household items found in specific countries.

    11_16 Report

    #84

    Pleated Christmas Hearts. We All Made A Ton Of These As Kids To Decorate The Christmas Tree. Denmark

    Woven heart-shaped household item hanging on a Christmas tree, unique to certain countries and cultures.

    Lawless-SEA Report

    #85

    This Kind Of Washing Line. Australia

    Rotary clothesline for drying laundry outdoors on a grassy hill, a unique household item found in some countries.

    Ratty-Toohey Report

    #86

    That Jar Of Morta Sitting Next To The White Cheese. Egypt

    Jar of Katilo Natural Morta, a unique household item shared by 100 people from their countries, rarely found elsewhere.

    Neutral-Gal-00 Report

    #87

    Washandje, A Washing Hand, I Have Only Seen These In The Benelux Countries. It Is A Washcloth You Can Stick Your Hand In Like A Mitten But Without The Thumb. Netherlands

    Hand holding a green textured household item cloth unique to certain countries and rarely found elsewhere.

    Willempie74NW Report

    #88

    The Raclette Machine, That Usually Allows To Also Make Crepes On The Up Side Of It (And Plancha). France

    Raclette grill, a unique household item shared by 100 people that exists mostly in specific countries worldwide.

    Foloreille Report

    #89

    A Budare To Cook Arepas. Venezuela

    Cast iron griddle with arepas cooking, a unique household item popular in specific countries and rare elsewhere.

    givethebliss Report

    #90

    More Of A German Thing, But Not Unheard Of In Austria

    Set of unique household items with decorative tops, showcasing rare designs shared by 100 people from different countries.

    ingmar_ Report

    #91

    Basically Every Household In Taiwan Has One Of These Rice/Multicookers

    Green Tatung rice cooker with stainless steel lid and black handles, a unique household item found mostly in certain countries.

    mungbeans4 Report

    #92

    Botijo (In The Left), To Get Some Cold Water When The Sun Is Strong And Porrón (In The Right), A Wine Decanter. Spain

    Traditional unique household ceramic jugs with spouts and handles displayed on a metal rack in a local setting.

    JeshuaMorbus Report

    #93

    A Coal Scuttle / Decorative Reminder Of Coal – Even In Houses That Haven’t Seen Coal In Decades. Or At Least Something Nodding To The Mining Past. Wales

    Vintage copper coal scuttle with wooden-handled metal scoop, unique household item shared by people from different countries.

    WelshRaider86 Report

    #94

    In Argentina

    Small corn-shaped household item used for removing corn kernels, featured in unique household items from various countries.

    danibuyy Report

    #95

    These Specific Corningware Dishes Are In Every House In The Us

    White glass casserole dish with a clear lid and blue floral design, a unique household item shared by 100 people globally.

    alienratfiend Report

    #96

    Not Sure How Unique To Turkey This Is, But This Two Part Teapot

    Traditional Turkish tea set with double stacked teapot brewing tea on stove, showcasing unique household items from different countries.

    oguz279 Report

    #97

    Any Filipino Household Has A Dipper. Maybe Other Countries Like In The Sea Has One Or A Dipper Of A Different Variation

    Pink plastic household item with handle, commonly found in certain countries and rare in others, used for scooping liquids.

    Rad_Mint17 Report

    #98

    Coconut Grater. To Scrape The White Flesh Of Coconut

    Wooden household item with unique design shared by 100 people showcasing rare items from their country.

    amirulirfin Report

    #99

    Ashtray. Australia

    Close-up of a unique household item with iridescent surface shared by people from different countries.

    strawbery_milkshake Report

    #100

    The Icelandic Pancake Pan. It May Look Like Any Other Pan But Its Only Ever Supposed To Be Used For Pancakes And Nothing Else

    Unique household item with wooden handle and metal pan, shared by people from different countries for cultural insight.

    Foldfish Report

