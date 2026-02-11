But cleanliness is not the only red flag people can immediately clock. There can be smaller, less noticeable details that, to some folks, scream: "I don't want to be in this house a second longer." Under a recent post on Threads, folks started sharing their own picks after user @mskittenk asked everybody: "What's a red flag when you visit someone's house?" She then shared hers: "For me it's the absence of books." But the commenters didn't hold back, adding things like interior design choices, certain smells, and even the way some hosts interact with each other.

Being a guest at someone else's home can be a challenge, especially if you're a homebody or like things to be a certain way. Even seeing a sock out of place may cause a person to judge your home. The cleanliness of a home can say a lot about a person. According to a 2021 Ipsos poll, 74% of Americans judge a holiday gathering host based on how clean their home is.

#1 An American flag in the front yard. I’m sorry but it’s giving unsafe.

#2 Dog chained up outside their house and set up as an outdoor pet most of its life.

#3 A complete absence of art.

#4 Wearing shoes around the house.

#5 Filth and clutter.



liora_uncensored:



Extreme filth. It’s one thing if a bedroom gets a bit messy or dishes pile up… life gets hectic and cleaning gets put on the back burner I get it. it’s another entirely if it’s such filth it’s outright unsanitary.

#6 For me it’s the absence of books.

#7 Loads of religious stuff. It's one thing to have a religious book on the coffee table. I went to a house once, they had religious pictures in every room. They literally had a picture of Jesus looking out the front door as if to say he flipping lived there. I guess a burglar might think hmm, maybe I will leave this place alone.

#8 Overwhelming pet smells. Don’t get me wrong, I love little furry friends, but if it hits me like a brick I can’t stay long.

#9 Anything MAGA.

#10 I find it kind of disconcerting when someone’s children seem afraid to speak, be too loud, walking on eggshells, etc. I understand not all children are loud and that’s not a sign of their happiness one way or the other all the time, but I just feel like kids should feel safe and comfortable enough to hoot and holler in their own home.

#11 MLM inventory for their “business” or they buy a lot of MLM stuff. Minus a normal amount of Tupperware.

#12 Family members yelling/fighting while I'm there. Like what's happening when you DON'T have a guest over??

#13 Nothing wrong with being into anime and having merch. But if I notice a lot of posters and figures of characters that are very young and childish looking particularly ones that are clearly meant to be sexualized I'm gonna ask a lot of questions.

#14 Not having pillow cases on the bed. You know those sheets and blankets are filthy then.

#15 Stuffed animals on their walls. Fox news on the tv.

#16 If they collect Teddy Bears and call them their children. Taking a different to holiday each time, just pure madness.

#17 If you feel like you are in a lobby. No plants, no art except stock, no family pictures, no books, no shoes by the door. Just perfectly void of life and perfectly clean. That creeps me out.

#18 It’s not even about the inside, it’s about the outside because if that lawn is unkept and that grass is overgrown i don’t even need to see the inside, the outside told the whole story.

#19 Dirty toilet.

#20 Confining animals to cages (all the time).

#21 Looking like a show home. It makes me nervous when I feel like sven just sitting down is going to mess up the place.

#22 TV blaring in every room.

#23 Porcelain dolls. I had a display in my store with a vintage doll pram. This man said. "Oh this would be perfect for my doll collection.." then looked me in the eyes and said "some people think that's creepy" It's me. I'm people.

#24 Big dogs jumping up on me with nobody helping me out. I’m short.

#25 The neighbors at the old house had their basement set up like there was a party. Complete with mannequins posed all over. Some sitting with drinks, some standing “chatting”. Super weird.

#26 No photos of family.

#27 Cats on kitchen counters.

#28 If they have less than 10 plants.

#29 “live. laugh. love.”

#30 No pets.

#31 Smell of cigarettes. I really don’t like the smell of cigarette smoke. Fresh it’s tolerable but once it gets in the walks it’s gross to me.

#32 No hand soap in the bathroom, dishes with old food piled up, taxidermy pets/ relatives (I have seen family have each other as coffee tables & propped up on the couch), no vegetables in the home, If the home is too clean it makes me feel like you're hiding something (a home with kids and pets should look lived in), Quality towels for you and falling apart towels for guests, too much religious stuff, urine on bathroom floor.

#33 Children not allowed to make noise.

#34 I look at baseboards and around door handles. That tells me a whole lot

#35 Cockroaches.

#36 Cat litter tray in the kitchen.

#37 Books and animals. If you don't have them you're probably dumb and heartless. And if I see a Bible I'm leaving forever.

#38 Dirty washroom and dirty kitchen sink.

#39 A voodoo doll with a couple pins stuck in it..

#40 The big light is ON and it's mid day and sunny outside.

#41 Not feeling like they did anything to prep for my visit. Like a a guest room without fresh vacuum lines and sheets that still smell like detergent.

#42 Ashtrays (usually full).

#43 Single layer toilet paper.