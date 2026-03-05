ADVERTISEMENT

Context is key. For example, your own home, even if old and a bit run down, often is comforting and familiar. But if one was to approach a house that looked like it hadn’t had a human inhabitant for years, fear and trepidation might be the first emotions that come to mind.

The “Houses with a History” Facebook group is dedicated to interesting, unusual and sometimes creepy things people have found in old houses. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.

#1

Anyone Ever See A Wall Outlet Like This??? Looks Like It's Winking At Me

Old c*****d electrical outlet on a white wooden wall found in an abandoned or forgotten home.

It says Ariel right on it. Old antenna plug for a tv or radio back in the day

    #2

    Old House Mystery. Why Is There A Light Switch On The Newel Post???

    Worn wooden banister post with an old light switch reveals disturbing and weird things found in abandoned homes.

    Yeah. This house, built in early 1950s, has hard wood tongue & groove flooring. The lamp that lightens the stairway is missing but was on/off by a two-way switch at this bottom dite & the head of the stairs above. A Great way to save an the electric bill!

    #3

    We've Shared Some Interesting Brickwork On This Page But Never Like This...

    Intricately designed brick fireplace inside an abandoned home showcasing disturbing and weird things found in forgotten houses.

    #4

    Found At Rge Cornerstone Of An Early 1900s Apartment Building. Any Ideas What It Is?

    Black rounded metal object attached to a corner wall, one of the disturbing and weird things found in abandoned homes.

    Corner bollard to protect the corner of the building from cart wheels.

    #5

    Old House Mystery. This One From An 1800s Home In Canada. What Is This Item Located At The Base Of A Wall? Note The Two Holes In The Floor Just Below It....

    Old rusty metal fixture attached to a wall above a wooden floor in an abandoned or forgotten home.

    It’s a furnace control damper. Chain would’ve been attached to open or close the damper

    #6

    Interesting Find While Pulling Up Carpet. A Hole In The Floor With A Message "Run For Your Life". What Do Think They Saw??

    Close-up of old wooden floor with a small hole and strange handwritten text, found in an abandoned home.

    Reminds me of the hole that likely still remains in the floorboards of my Aunt's home in Denver. One day, back in ye olde late 1900s my Uncle, having just lectured me on gun safety, agreed to show me his firearms. After removing one firearm from the nightstand he tried to clear the round that was in the chamber when the gun went off. Went through the bed, into the floor, and is likely somewhere still in the dirt of the crawlspace.
    My father, ever the comedian and somewhat of a jerk, patted my uncle on the shoulder and asked when he planned on mounting his mattress trophy over the fireplace.

    #7

    Old House Mystery. What Is This? Hanging On The Walls Next To The Doorways. Obviously Painted Over A Few Times

    White wall with a small, vintage device embedded, one of the disturbing and weird things found in abandoned homes.

    Mezuzah. Jewish people have them at each door (except bathrooms). They touch the mezuzah and then kiss their fingers. Inside is a small paper Torah scroll. It's a visual reminder that G-d is always present.

    #8

    In The Basement Of A 1901 House. Any Idea What It's For?

    Old wooden spools mounted in a dim basement, one of the disturbing and weird things found in abandoned homes.

    Wooden spool from wire-could be electricity wire or it could b from barbed wire if it’s a farm house

    #9

    Any Ideas On What This Little Nook Area Is For? I Was Thinking Maybe For A Statue??

    Narrow arched alcove in a home with wooden floor and brown baseboards, found in abandoned or forgotten homes.

    Corded phone, like an at home phone booth lol

    #10

    Located On The Second Floor Of A 1906 House. What Is It??

    Old white painted vent cover on a baseboard in a carpeted room, a disturbing and weird thing found in homes abandoned.

    That’s an old telephone lol
    You could hear when it’s time for dinner
    No central heat then, each kitchen had a stove and that was the hvac of the day
    Also a rock by the stove was there to take to bed to keep you warm at night

    #11

    Another Old House Mystery To Start The Weekend. Any Idea What Thus Is Mounted To The Side Of An Older Brick House??

    Old insulators attached to a brick wall in an abandoned or forgotten home showing disturbing and weird finds.

    Electrical insulators for an old electric service

    #12

    What Do You Think? Witches Window??

    Bathtub under a crooked window with blinds and a chandelier in an abandoned or forgotten home interior.

    Keeps the witch's out of the jacuzzi

    #13

    This Walkway Is To A House From The 1930s. Why Do You Think It's Like This

    Concrete driveway with broken and uneven steps in front of an old abandoned or forgotten home outdoors

    It’s was for the horse and cart

    #14

    Definitely Adds Some Character And Looks Awesome

    Cozy bedroom with exposed brick chimney in a home showing disturbing and weird things found in abandoned places.

    It supposedly bult crooked to keep witches from entering.
    Many older homes have crooked chimneys

    #15

    Any Idea What The Square Hole Is For? Guessing Ashes But It's Too Far Forward

    Exposed brick fireplace with dirt floor and a mysterious hole in an abandoned or forgotten home interior.

    Ash removal , my Grandmother had one . There's a container in basement that collect the ashes. The reason she saved hers , in the Spring when she planted her Vegetable Garden she used wood ash too keep the bugs away. She didn't like it the ideal of pesticides . Really the food she grew was Organic! Hooray for my grandmother !!

    #16

    Old House Mystery. What Is This Mechanism In The Floor? Looks Like It Has Some Type Of Roller System...

    Old wooden floor panel lifted to reveal a hidden mechanism and chains in a disturbing abandoned home setting.

    Lowers chandelier for cleaning in the dining room below

    #17

    Imagine Finding This Under Your Living Room Floor?? House Was Built Over An Inground Pool

    Hidden concrete spiral staircase beneath wooden floor in an abandoned or forgotten home with disturbing and weird features.

    Omg an ancient Roman bath house, the first ever discovered in America. You should turn your house into a museum and charge 10$ per person

    #18

    We All Know These Are, Right?

    Two rusty metal rods with frayed ropes leaning against a c*****d brick wall in an abandoned home setting.

    Yes, there are old window weights

    #19

    Old House Mystery. Why This Grate In The Middle Of A Living Room Floor??

    Black metal floor grate with a circular design found in an abandoned or forgotten home with wooden flooring nearby.

    The heat came up from the coal furnace in the cellar. I can actually remember when my grandparents still used theirs. There were smaller grates in the ceilings on the first floor that let heat go up to the second floor bedrooms. They also doubled as an intercom system. You just yelled up or down through them if you needed something

    #20

    Old House Mystery. What Is This Item Located Outside Of A Bedroom Door?

    Rusty old Sears door lock on a wooden door, one of the disturbing and weird things found in abandoned homes.

    A damper control for a coal furnace. If the floor hasnt been covered over you will find two small holes in the floor below if that the damper chains would have passed through

    #21

    Old House Mystery. Why A Closet Door Above The Bathtub???

    Old dark wooden door installed above bathtub in a bathroom showcasing disturbing and weird things found in abandoned homes.

    It’s probably the original staircase to the attic. A lot of people put the bathroom in there because the space wasn’t being used when plumbing first came out.

    #22

    Old House Mystery. What Is This?? Located On A Bathroom Wall In An Earl 1900s House

    Close-up of a rusty, worn electrical outlet cover found in an abandoned home with disturbing and weird objects.

    That’s a tandem-parallel outlet. They can be used with modern parallel-blade plugs, but at the time, tandem-blade plugs were also in use and were common enough that outlets were made which could accept both plug types.
    This specific one is probably from the 1920s, made by GE.
    The visible part of the outlet is made of hard rubber and is not burnt, but has always been black.

    #23

    Old House Mystery. Why Is There A Chain Coming Out Of The Floor?

    Worn chains and dusty wires hanging in a corner of an abandoned home with dark wood paneling and floorboards.

    Coal furnace it opens and shut the damper

    #24

    Found Behind A Hidden Panel In The Basement Of An Old Tudor House. Have You Ever Found Something Hidden In Your House?

    Old hidden cabinet with dusty vintage liquor bottles and an antique safe, found in an abandoned home, weird things discovered.

    #25

    Located In The UK. Anyone Kniw What This Tiny House-Like Item Is?

    Small stone structure with a wooden door on a suburban street, one of the disturbing and weird things found in abandoned homes

    This small, domed stone structure in the UK is known as a "village lock-up" or sometimes referred to as a "round-house lock-up" or "cage" in local terminology. These were once common in British villages from the 18th and 19th centuries and were used to temporarily detain drunks, petty criminals, or people who had been arrested before they could be taken to a magistrate or larger jail.

    #26

    This Gives New Meaning To Nightlight. If You've Ever Seen One Of These Newel Post Lights Drop A Comment

    Owl-shaped lamp glowing on a worn staircase in an abandoned home with disturbing and weird forgotten objects.

    #27

    Old House Mystery. This Lever Is Located On A Living Room Wall In An Old House. What Is It For??

    Old rusted mechanical dial mounted on a brick wall, one of the disturbing and weird things found in abandoned homes.

    Damper from when the house had a coal furnace

    #28

    Old House Mystery. Located In The Basement Of An Old House. What Is This For??

    Old dusty pencil sharpener with hand crank mounted on a wooden wall in an abandoned or forgotten home.

    Pencil sharpener
    I especially like the placement of the dry wall screw , so when you trim your pencil you can rip your knuckles w

    #29

    Old House Mystery. Located In The Upstairs Bedroom On The Wall. What Is It? I Originally Thought Maybe Telephone But It Doesn't Look Like It

    Old rusty electrical box with corroded screws inside a c*****d wall in an abandoned home setting.

    It is an old telephone hardwire connection.

    #30

    Anyone Know What This Is Called? Answer Is In The Comments

    Rusty metal object with bell-shaped fixtures hanging on a post at dusk in abandoned home surroundings.

    It’s a dinner bell. Turn the crank, ring the bells, the farm crew come running for their dinner.

    #31

    Not An Old House But A Castle. Any Idea What These Features Are On The Side Of The Castle. I Will Put An Answer In The Comments

    Old stone castle wall with plants growing in cracks, one section appears oddly protruding in abandoned home setting.

    Supposedly these features were the toilets. They just dropped right out to the moat.

    #32

    Old House Mystery For The Week. What Are These 3 Wooden Poles Attached To Door Hinge That Allows Them To Swing Out From The Rear Door??

    Three old, white heating pipes mounted on a wall in an abandoned or forgotten home interior.

    Drying racks if large dowels for blankets sheets and so forth smaller for towels etc.

    #33

    Located In The Basement Of An 1860s House. What Do You Think It Might Be? Coal Storage?

    Abandoned home interior with strange, white-painted brick structure covered in dust and debris on the floor.

    Duct bank to support the foundation from moving in from the weight of the soil outside the wall. Typical old type build

    #34

    Brass Plate Found In The Bedroom Of An Old House. Anyone Have An Idea What This Was For?

    A rusty metal sign with faded text nailed to wooden planks in an abandoned or forgotten home.

    Navy. Brass bc well everything is brass
    S. R. Is state room (where officers live
    It tells where the different toilets drain. It is a souvenir from someone’s past. Not Sears roebuck but i like the thought
    I’m a submarine guy so I don’t know where mds mdp and all that. Lines up to
    mid something portside
    Mid something starboard side
    Mid something P & S. (Left and right side. ).

    #35

    What Kind Of Outlet Is This??

    Old and worn electrical outlet cover found in a forgotten abandoned home showing chipped paint and rust.

    It's just a parallel-tandem outlet, popular from the 1920s until the 1960s. It was made to accept either the old style tandem plugs, or the modern parallel plug. Many might be more familiar with the more common T-slot outlet, which provides the same features

    #36

    Many Of The Doors In This Older Home Have Two Hinges On The Top Only. Anyone Know Why?

    Close-up of unusual gold door hinges on a wooden door frame found in an abandoned or forgotten home.

    Because the old doors was not made of cardboard

    #37

    Any Idea What This Odd Brick Is For?

    Brick wall of an abandoned or forgotten home with a sealed-up small window or ventilation opening visible near the roofline.

    Vent for attic

    #38

    Found Behind A Wall During Renovations. What Do We Think? Old Phone Sitting Area?

    Cutout section of wall with exposed wood and blue insulation revealing wiring inside an abandoned home scene.

    Telephone shelf

    #39

    What Is This?? Inside A Closet...

    Hex key partially embedded in wooden floor in a corner of an abandoned or forgotten home showing disturbing and weird things found.

    There could be one of three things it could be it could be a water shut off valve for the outside. It could be a wooden truffle that’s underneath the floor to make the floor sit flat you turn it and it provides tension on that board or releases tension or it could bea air duct vent valve that’s in the floor

    #40

    These Paw Prints In Cement Are Over 100 Years Old. Located At The Earnest Hemingway House In Key West, Florida.

    Faded animal paw prints scattered on c*****d concrete floor in an abandoned or forgotten home setting.

    #41

    Old House Mystery. What Is This In The Corner Of The Baseboards??

    Corner of a room with a floor lamp and a strangely shaped white pipe resembling a weird thing found in abandoned homes

    What you’re looking at is most likely an old radiator pipe cover or a decorative steam pipe casing. These were used in older homes with steam or hot water heating systems. The rounded, bulbous top often capped vertical pipes to prevent burns and add a “decorative” flair (though, in this case, it may unintentionally resemble… other things).
    These pieces were often made of wood, plaster, or ceramic and painted to match the trim. It could also be a remnant of an antique gas lamp system or another utility that was later sealed off.
    Bottom line: it’s probably an innocent old pipe cover with very unfortunate geometry.

    #42

    Old House Mystery. What Is This Thing Located In The Basement Of An Old House?

    Rusty metal rack and old household items in an abandoned or forgotten home with disturbing and weird objects visible.

    Radiant Heater, possibly used to provide enough heat to prevent freezing in the winter months

    #43

    In The Backwoods Of An 1800s House. What Do We Think? Well?

    Moss-covered stones forming a dark entrance surrounded by fallen leaves, one of the disturbing and weird things found in abandoned homes.

    #44

    Old House Mystery. Found In The Rafters Of An Old Barn. Any Ideas?

    Old glass insulator found in an abandoned home attic, showcasing disturbing and weird forgotten objects in homes.

    The object found in the old farmhouse is a glass fire grenade.
    These items were a form of early fire extinguisher, popular from the 1880s to the 1930s. They were typically filled with fire-retardant liquids, such as salt water or carbon tetrachloride, and designed to be thrown at the base of a fire to extinguish it.

    #45

    Old House Mystery. What Are These Metal Things Embedded In The Brick Wall?

    Rusty metal objects embedded in old brick wall, a disturbing and weird thing found in abandoned homes.

    They are called whistles. You use them to nail into . You can install trim or flashing using them

    #46

    Anyone Ever Seen This Type Of Window Weight Before?

    Rusty metal weight inside a decayed window frame, one of the disturbing and weird things found in abandoned homes.

    There was a rope it worked like pulley that object served as a weight because the windows were made so heavy and very long . The rope has seen it's better days and gone.

    #47

    Old House Mystery. Found Inside A 100 Year Old House. Any Ideas What It Is??

    Old glass container with yellow liquid hanging on a wall, one of the weird things found in abandoned homes.

    Fire grenade, it's safe as long as its sealed. Some people collect them. Just be careful with it, keep it somewhere safe, it will still put out a fire as well. It contains carbon tetrachloride.

    #48

    Old House Mystery. What Is There A Stove Pipe Under The Living Room Floor??

    Floor vent cover replaced with a decorative plate in an abandoned home with worn wooden floors and vintage wallpaper.

    I remember before these they were in walls to allow heat from fireplaces to get to other rooms, in the 1800s things changed a bit, but there was always a way to make sure the heat traveled through,whether from coal stoves, or wood or other there were always forms of making heat travel through old houses

    #49

    A Small House From The Early 1900s With A Rather Long Stairway. Imagine Carrying Groceries Up These?

    Tiny blue house at the top of a steep staircase on a hill, a disturbing and weird thing found in abandoned homes.

    #50

    Old House Mystery. What Is This? Located On A Home Built In 1926

    Rusty antique Mueller lock on wooden door found in abandoned homes showing disturbing and weird forgotten objects.

    Furnace/flue control.
    It would be your home thermostats great, great, granddaddy

    #51

    Located In The Backyard Of An Old House In Boston. What Is This??

    Rusty metal container labeled Somerville Mass, partially buried in grass and dead leaves, bizarre abandoned home find.

    Its a Garbage disposal, someone would pick up the old waste food to Feed pigs at a Farm near by. After heating g it with Steam, from a boiler

    #52

    Old House Mystery. Any Idea What This Skinny Little Closet Was Used For? Located In The Archway Between Two Rooms In An Old Victorian

    Hidden narrow door found inside a wall in an abandoned home, showcasing disturbing and weird things found in forgotten houses.

    Card tables? Maybe they hosted a lot of game parties? It was a much bigger thing back in the day. I found out that the first few owners hosted all kinds of events in my house through searching the local newspaper for my address. They had bunko and bridge parties, "fashion" parties for wives, all kinds of community organization parties, etc. They didn't have social media, so they put ads in the newspaper when the next party was scheduled

    #53

    Old House Mystery. What Is This??? Located In The Basement Of A 1927 House

    Old dusty electrical component with frayed wires found among disturbing and weird things in abandoned homes.

    Door bell transformer. Still have one in my house

    #54

    Any Idea What This Is?? I'm Pretty Sure It's Not A Well Or Septic Tank

    Deeply dug hole with dirt and old tools inside, viewed from above in a forgotten or abandoned home yard.

    It's what they call a dry. Well you have a septic tank before that and then as it comes out of the tank it goes into the drywall and then leeches into the ground. That's what I have at my house and it works perfect

    #55

    Old House Mystery. What Is This? Located In A Colonial Ear Home

    Old rusty boiler in a dark, abandoned home showing disturbing and weird forgotten household items.

    It's an old water tank where the water was pumped from the cistern into the tank. My hand. It had a check valve on it so the water could be pressurized. There was one in my house when I bought it. I still have it so there was a hand pump prior to the tank with a check valve. Simple as that and when the pressure dropped you had to go and pump it up again

    #56

    Any Ideas What Thus Is?

    Vintage coin-operated door lock with 2-cent price, found in an abandoned home, showcasing disturbing and weird household items.

    Public toilet lock, and in the UK the source of the saying "I need to spend a penny" as a polite way of saying that you're going to the loo. A penny was the charge when public toilets were first installed, and I remember them still being in use in department store toilets when I was a kiddie, as well as outdoor public toilets.

    #57

    Found In The Backyard Ofcan Older House. Any Ideas??

    Shiny metal object with a ring handle partially buried in grass, one of the disturbing and weird things found in abandoned homes

    This hook may serve as an attachment point for equine-drawn vehicles or horses in general

    #58

    Ok Old House Experts, What Is This? Located In The Basement Of A 1928 Home

    Old dusty electrical device with worn wires found among disturbing and weird things in abandoned homes.

    It is an old telephone lightning arrestor, a safety device used in older homes to protect against lightning strikes on telephone lines. Back in the day I knew of several people killed and several others, one of which who lived to be struck by lightning a second time, surviving two strikes.

    #59

    Old House Mystery. Found In The Backyard. What Is This?

    Partially uncovered brick hole on ground surrounded by scattered bricks in an abandoned home setting with dry leaves and plants.

    I think it may be a closed well. If you look at the bricks there are several layers and it looks to be in shape of a circle. An outhouse most likely wouldn't have that many bricks. But it could be a cistern where they gathered water (rain water) for animals, irrigation of some sorts, but they are usually kind of like a barrel or enclosed.

    #60

    Old House Mystery. Found In An Upstairs Bedroom. What Is This?

    Circular metal object embedded in wooden floor, one of the disturbing and weird things found in abandoned homes.

    It's where the flu pipe came through the floor to heat that room

    #61

    Old House Mystery. What Might This Be?? Located In The Attic Of A Vet Old House

    Old dusty attic corner with wooden beams and a vintage glass insulator attached to an old wire found in abandoned home

    An insulator. Were used back when closet coated wiring was common.

    #62

    Old House Mystery. Not Super Old But Non The Less, What Is This? Located On A Rafter

    Old dusty and rusty electrical component found in an abandoned home with wooden beams and worn surfaces.

    That looks like half a fluorescent lamp set up with the ballast still there

    #63

    Old House Mystery. On The Front On An Older Brick House. What Is This For?

    Metal spikes attached to brick wall circled in red, a disturbing and weird thing found in abandoned or forgotten homes

    Yes…that rack used to hold porcelain insulators, and incoming electrical wires were once tied to them for electrical service. Common on buildings in the 1920s-1950s.

    #64

    Old House Mystery. Why Is This Doorbell Hidden In A Kitchen Cabinet? Any Ideas?

    Old door with a hidden peephole lens installed in an abandoned or forgotten home interior detail

    By any chance is there an outbuilding on the property? Sometimes they would use a buzzer or bell to let people know dinner was ready if they were in the outbuilding.

    #65

    Old House Mystery. What Is This Thing Built Into The Side Of An Old Brick House?

    Old rusted iron trap hidden inside a crumbling white plaster wall found in abandoned and forgotten homes.

    Boot scraper to get dirt off your shoes before you enter the house.

    #66

    Old House Mystery. Why Would There Be A Key Hidden In The Newel Post? Thoughts?

    Key found embedded in old wooden furniture in an abandoned home showing disturbing and weird things found in forgotten houses.

    There used to be a tradition where you would hide the house key in the newel post as a symbol of ownership to grant prosperity to the home.

    #67

    Found In The Basement Of An Old House. What Are These?? And No, They Are No Coconuts...

    Two strange rusty metal objects with holes, found outside in grass, showcasing disturbing and weird abandoned home discoveries.

    It’s a Saxon game where these were painted differently and made to look like animals then catapulted against walls and wooden buildings..if you were successful you would proceed to next level

    #68

    Old House Mystery. This Is Located In The Middle Of The Dining Room Floor Of An Older Home. What Is It??

    Wooden floor with a hidden door panel and old metal k**b, among disturbing and weird things found in abandoned homes.

    In the middle of the dining room floor, it’s definitely a servant call button that sat under the dining table and the host/hostess could tap it with their toe to summon servants discreetly.

    #69

    From A 1930s Home. Ever See An Outlet Like This??

    Old red electrical switch with a vintage wire inside an abandoned home, part of disturbing and weird things found in forgotten places.

    1930s bakelite outlet. These were usually surface mounted for use with multiple plug types.

    #70

    Old House Mystery. Why Are There Jar Lids Attached To The The Basement Ceiling?? House Dates Back Yo The 1950s

    Old rusty clock faces mounted on wood beams inside an abandoned home with disturbing and weird forgotten objects.

    Memories: in the ‘50s my grandfather had the lids of pint jars screwed to the underside of a shelf above his bench. In each jar were screws, nails, bolts, and nuts and a bit of camphor to keep them from rusting.

    #71

    Old House Mystery. This Is Located In The Front Yard Of An Older Home. Any Ideas?

    Rusty and weird metal pipe object partially buried in grass near an old house and vintage car in abandoned setting.

    Missing parts to a water well pump. We see them here a lot and people take them apart for lawn ornaments . They don’t work - just for decoration

    #72

    This Old Scale Was Found In The Basement Closet Of A Home From 1904. What Do You Think They Measuring With This??

    Rusty old hanging balance scale found in an abandoned home with wooden walls and ceiling corner.

    The scales like that were used in assay offices. You put the precious metal on one side and you added weights to the other side until it balanced. They also use those in General stores to weigh merchandise that was sold by the pound

    #73

    Old House Mystery. Do You Know What This Is? This Is An Easy One But In Case You're Not Sure I Will Post A Video Of This In Action In The Comments

    Old tarnished brass bell with engraved text found in abandoned home, showcasing disturbing and weird forgotten objects.

    It’s a mechanical doorbell where you turned a knob on the outside of the door and it rang the bell, I just about bought a house that had one of these but a more modern version from the 1930s.

    #74

    Ever See Tongue And Groove Like This???

    Corner of an old wooden structure showing the disturbing and weird things found in abandoned homes grain patterns.

    It is possible to do if each joint is 2 pieces of timber and placed in layers from bottom to top.
    Although this image may have had the grain AI ed to fuse the grain.

    #75

    Supposedly This Is From An Old Farmhouse Out West. Not Exactly Sure But My Guess Is That Thus Is A Dinner Bell System. Any Thoughts?

    Old rusty bells numbered one to five mounted on wooden board above a faded metal cow silhouette in abandoned home.

    This was for rooms to call for service.
    Evidently this household was large enough to have maids or ‘footmen’ and this told them which room required their attendance.

    #76

    Old House Mystery. Located In A Home From 1920. What Is This Lever On The Side Wall?

    Old room corner with wooden door, unusual wall vent, and an electrical outlet, one of the weird things found in abandoned homes

    My guess, to tell the guys in the basement, to keep stoking the furnace and full steam ahead!

    #77

    Old House Mystery. Located In An 1865 House And Sticking Out Of The Walls Of Various Rooms. Who Knows What This Is? Answer In The Comments

    Rusty and damaged antique doorknob attached to wallpapered wall in an abandoned home setting.

    Speaking tube , some you’d blow through and they’d whistle and then you’d talk to the person on the other end.

    #78

    Old House Mystery. What's This Item Located In The Kitchen Of A 1950s House?

    Round vintage laundry chute door in tiled room, a disturbing and weird thing found in abandoned homes.

    The Exhaust fan - for smell of fried chicken, bacon, sofrito, rice and beans to billow out into the neighborhood…

    #79

    Old House, Old Door, Old Horseshoe. Anyone Know The Significance Of Hanging A Horseshoe Above The Door? Answer Is In The Comments

    Old rusty horseshoe covered in cobwebs hanging on a dark wooden door in an abandoned home interior.

    The horseshoe signifies good luck. Point up like in the photo means catching good luck. Pointing down means showering with good luck.

    #80

    Not An Old House Mystery But An Old Alley Mystery. What Is This Think In The Corner. Location Is Tge UK

    Moss-covered curved brick structure attached to old walls in a narrow abandoned alleyway with c*****d pavement.

    It's to stop people from peeing in the alley, it'll splash back on them

    #81

    Old House Mystery. Would They Put A Window In The Chimney?

    White house with a brick chimney featuring an oddly placed narrow window, a disturbing and weird thing found in abandoned homes.

    As the wife of a Mason this chimney is fully functional. It has flues on both sides of the window, that allow the smoke to rise. The window works at it should opening and closing.

    #82

    We've Seen A Lot Of Things In Older Houses But This One Is Very Unique...

    Vintage floral electric heater with old wiring inside an abandoned or forgotten home, showing disturbing and weird found objects.

    #83

    Old House Mystery. Located In The Basement Of A 1920s Home. What Is This?

    Old rusty machinery and pipes covered in dust in an abandoned home basement with damp concrete walls.

    Well pump possible a sump pump but am leaning more at actual pump motor. That's an electric style one it looks like the gas ones is pretty much once ya got it going it went till it ran out of gas or if ya stopped it ya self an shut it down. I got a dozen or so of those old style motors gas an electric from grandpa I don't really know much about em still learning on em

    #84

    Old House Mystery. Located In The Basement, What Is This????

    Old rusty electrical equipment covered in dust and tangled wires found in an abandoned and forgotten home.

    That is an old utility transformer / service entrance distribution point, likely from the 1930s–1950s era.
    It’s basically the building’s main power feed, long before modern breaker panels were standard.

    #85

    Old House Mystery. What Is This?? Located On The Ceiling At The End Of The Stairway

    Wooden architectural detail on ceiling near window in abandoned home showing disturbing and weird things found indoors

    That is a decorative element called a drop finial. There is probably a newel post above it.

    #86

    Old House Mystery. Why Is There A Gear Inside The Top Of The Newel Post. Come To Find Out It's Not A Gear. It's A Specialized Nut That Holds The Newel Post Down

    Close-up of a vintage wooden stair post and a hidden rusty mechanical gear found in abandoned homes.

    It’s a nut and rod that runs down the center of the post and secures it to the subfloor below…. You may be able to see the opposite end looking up between the joists in the basement.
    Also, sometimes the homes architectural drawings were placed in the newel post for safekeeping. It happened occasionally with some vintage houses

    #87

    Old House Mystery. What Is This Lever Under The Sink Of An Early 1940s Home

    Rusty bent pipe emerging from torn yellow floral wallpaper in an abandoned home with disturbing and weird things found.

    Probably the main water shutoff. I've seen this as a way to shut off water to the house when it's in the crawlspace or other inconvenient place. It could also just be for a specific run or fixture.

    #88

    Old House Mystery. If Anyone Knows What This Thing Is Please Share

    Old rusty metal container on legs found among disturbing and weird things in abandoned homes interior.

    Cream separator, let's cream rise to top then open valve at bottom to drain milk off

    #89

    Old House Mystery. Located On The Baseboards Near The Kitchen Entrance. What Is This?

    Old ornate white ceramic electrical outlet on peeling painted wall in an abandoned home with vintage flooring visible nearby

    It’s how you controlled the furnace in the basement without going in the basement

    #90

    Old House Mystery. Why Would The Chimney Be Proped Up On A Wooden Structure??

    Disturbing and weird structure inside an abandoned home showing a white painted brick and wood chimney support.

    I ‘ve often seen this in older houses, and in sheds and summer- kitchens. This was an economy. The chimney going through the attic and roof had to be brick for fire safety. But bricks cost money, so they were used only where required.

    #91

    Old House Mystery. This Hole Is In The Garage Floor. What's It Used For?

    Close-up views of a deep, narrow hole found in an abandoned home, revealing old bricks and debris inside.

    My guess… a drain. Then again, a portal to Lucifer's Lair.
    Pour a bucket of water down and see if it drains…. But make it Holy Water. That way you are covered on both possibilities.

    #92

    Old House Mystery. This Feature Is Located On A House From The 1800s. What's It For?

    Small dark wooden shelf built into empty wall niche in an abandoned home with textured white walls and tiled floor.

    It was probably added as a phone nook. Since phones didn't appear till the 1920s. Probably held a candlestick phone.

    #93

    Old House Mystery. This Item That Resembles An Oar Was Found Inside The Wall Of An Old House. Any Idea What It Is Or What It's Used For?

    Disturbing and weird objects found in abandoned homes including a rusted tool and an unfinished wooden room with exposed wiring.

    It is for laundry. I have one without the holes. The clothes or whatever is hot in the pot. It could also be yarn. Whatever you have to stir to clean the laundry..... or really anything that is hot. The holes, I think, help against the resistance. Or if it is short its for spanking and again the holes help against the air resistance.

