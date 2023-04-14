No one’s safe from lies, for they lie everywhere. Some of those lies might be innocent, some deeply covered, and others, while glaringly obvious, are still kept alive by people who choose to believe in them. Now, this is no conspiracy theory, not at all! We’re talking about things people believe that they know are trash, like the ‘hang on, your phone call is very important to us’ line that is supposed to make us feel seen and heard, while they know and we know that it just isn’t true. And thanks to the people who shared their expertise on this Reddit thread, we can learn all about these common lies people believe in and be, well, smarter than that.

Most of these silly lies originated like honest niceties; however, we soon got smart enough to understand that those using them don’t really care and don’t really mean it. And while we still keep some of these woeful niceties around, maybe it is time to be a bit more honest. After all, honesty is the best policy, and lies get you nowhere, am I right? Another category of these everyday lies is something people choose to believe in because it’s just so much easier than listening to the truth. And lastly, we get businesses and government entities lying straight to your face without blinking, and in our opinion, it’s right about time to stop believing in all the things they say blindly. Besides all that, you’ll find a ton of other crazy things people believe that do not fall under any category we could try to even come up with.

But, for more concrete cases of the most common lies, you’re gonna have to read the submissions we’ve plucked from this cool AskReddit thread. And since they’re from Reddit, they are basically as true as straight from the horse’s mouth. Be sure to give the most interesting notions your vote, comment if you’ve encountered such lies that didn’t get an honorable mention here, and share this article with your friends.