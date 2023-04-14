64 Things People Believe In That Are 100% Lies, As Shared In This Thread
No one’s safe from lies, for they lie everywhere. Some of those lies might be innocent, some deeply covered, and others, while glaringly obvious, are still kept alive by people who choose to believe in them. Now, this is no conspiracy theory, not at all! We’re talking about things people believe that they know are trash, like the ‘hang on, your phone call is very important to us’ line that is supposed to make us feel seen and heard, while they know and we know that it just isn’t true. And thanks to the people who shared their expertise on this Reddit thread, we can learn all about these common lies people believe in and be, well, smarter than that.
Most of these silly lies originated like honest niceties; however, we soon got smart enough to understand that those using them don’t really care and don’t really mean it. And while we still keep some of these woeful niceties around, maybe it is time to be a bit more honest. After all, honesty is the best policy, and lies get you nowhere, am I right? Another category of these everyday lies is something people choose to believe in because it’s just so much easier than listening to the truth. And lastly, we get businesses and government entities lying straight to your face without blinking, and in our opinion, it’s right about time to stop believing in all the things they say blindly. Besides all that, you’ll find a ton of other crazy things people believe that do not fall under any category we could try to even come up with.
But, for more concrete cases of the most common lies, you’re gonna have to read the submissions we’ve plucked from this cool AskReddit thread. And since they’re from Reddit, they are basically as true as straight from the horse’s mouth. Be sure to give the most interesting notions your vote, comment if you’ve encountered such lies that didn’t get an honorable mention here, and share this article with your friends.
gruffi said:
"Your call is important to us. Please stay on the line."
larryobrien replied:
"Due to higher-than-normal call volumes."
"That if only people would switch to reusable straws, bags, and rags, stop all single-use items, and abide by zero-waste philosophies, we can ~make an impact.
I do all of these things, but I’m not under the illusion that it will be a significant impact. Nothing much will change if big corporations continue to get away with massive tonnes of plastic waste, carbon emissions, oil spills, etc."
"Practicing a religion makes you a good person."
"You no longer get zits when you get older."
"People have read the terms and conditions."
"That your vote doesn’t matter."
"Number 14 will SHOCK you!"
"You do not have to wait 24 hours to report someone as missing."
"That only 1% can beat that 1 mobile game."
"That people eat 8 spiders in their sleep over the course of their lifetime."
"I'm gonna fix all my bad habits tomorrow."
"Adults know what's going on. I'm 32 and I haven't got a clue."
"That every mechanic is out to take your money.
Please. I beg of you. Some of us do simply want nothing but the best for our customers. For us smaller shops, getting customers to trust is important. One way we do that is by making sure our customer's vehicles are safe to drive. So if we notice a leaking hose or notice a funny noise that shouldn't be there, we'll let you know so that way you're aware of the problem. We aren't just looking for more money. We leave that for the dealerships."
"That s****l assault victims were asking for it."
"I will be there in 5 mins."
"The whole belief that small animals like reptiles, fish, and rodents have no intelligence and function on instincts alone.
This belief is very harmful in the pet trade due to misinformation including the idea that they don't benefit from any enrichment/stimuli and do best in a tiny empty box given the bare minimum or borderline neglectful care.
These animals are far smarter than people realize. They can recognize faces, can be trained, capable of problem-solving and so much more."
"Addiction is a choice."
"Depressed people are just sad."
"ADHD kids are just misbehaved, and adults can't have ADHD."
"Bipolar disorder just means wild mood swings."
"OCD is about organization and cleanliness."
"There are so many around mental health that it's impossible to count."
driago said:
"That everyone gets a happy ending."
drivelhead replied:
"You've got to pay extra for that."
"There is the 'one' for all of us.
There are several someones for every individual. You just gotta find one of them to be compatible with."
"Stranger Danger. We taught young children to be afraid of strangers in trench coats. Meanwhile priests and scout leaders were hurting kids all over the place."
"That when you're related to someone, particularly in regards to parents, all things should be forgiven and forgotten."
Yep. My mom wants me to forget all about how one of my dad's night-caregivers videotaped me in the shower and used to peek through the windows into my bedroom at night to try and see me naked/changing. My sister FOUND the videotape of me in the shower in the caregiver's room (he rented a room in one of my mom's other properties), and my mom still pretended like it was no big deal. She's still friends with my dad's caregiver even now (my dad died two years ago.) I have not forgiven nor forgotten, and I never will, that my mother chose our employee over her daughter.
"Vaccines cause autism."
"That time heals all wounds."
"You only have a real job if you work 40+ hours."
Reverse_savitar1 said:
"That love is unconditional."
FiddlerofSticks replied:
"Love can be unconditional, relationships not so much."
"Hard work makes you rich."
"That the customer is always right."
"Chocolate milk comes from brown cows.
It is shocking how many people actually believe this."
"There are hot singles in your area"
"That you should stick it out in a marriage for the sake of the kids. Sometimes it's healthier, to be honest, and leave."
"Tear here to open."
"Getting a raise that puts you into the next tax bracket does not mean all your income is taxed at the higher rate, only the small piece over the threshold."
"That just because a popular celebrity or athlete endorses a product, that means it’s worth buying."
"That dog's mouths are cleaner than humans."
"That nine out of ten people can't solve this simple math problem!"
"Carrots help with eye sight."
MrStrype replied:
"This particular gem came about during WW2. Britain spread the rumor that their pilots were getting better eyesight by eating a LOT of carrots. They spread this rumor to try to keep the Germans from knowing about the new invention of radar... in order to cover up why so many targets were being hit."
zeugma888 replied:
"And it's true in that a vitamin A deficiency can cause night blindness, and carrots (like many other vegetables and fruits) are high in precursors for vitamin A. So a cover-up based on a tiny pinch of truth."
"Corporations can regulate themselves."
"Just because you personally haven’t experienced something doesn’t mean it’s not a widespread or systematic issue."
"That someone else having a worse life than you magically make YOUR problems go away."
"That HR is there for you. Generally speaking, HR is there to keep the company from getting into trouble."
"That Homeopathy works beyond the placebo effect."
"Politicians are working in your best interest."
"Your children are not rude if they don’t want to hug insert relative here and their ‘no’ should be respected."
"That you just ‘big boned’."
"That having an opinion on a subject (and taking a “side”) is more important than having knowledge about it."
"That you’re not good enough."
"That morality can only come from religion."
"Showing no emotion but anger makes people respect you. Let love in pal."
"That having kids will necessarily make you happy. It might, but it might not."
SuvenPan said:
"We use only 10% of our brain."
Mechasteel replied:
"Like we only use 33% of each traffic light."
"That mama birds won't take their babies back after humans touch them. Put that baby back."
"That MLMs are a good source of income."
wtcshh said:
"It’ll be easier if I get gas in the morning on the way to work. Lies."
Chodezbylewski replied:
"Lmao, that and just the whole phenomenon of people having a really common, no-brainer idea and then being shocked when other people had it too.
"If I get lunch 30 minutes early, I'll beat the lunch rush!" Meanwhile, 300 other people had the same idea and you are now stuck in the lunch rush."
"That social media personas are relevant or important."
"That having no sd-card slot and no headphone jack in your iPhone is something positive. Apple and all the others just want to sell you cloud space and headphones with degrading batteries in them."
"That the water, air quality, ground quality, etc. in East Palestine, Ohio is okay!"
"That playing by the rules 100% of the time will get you ahead in life. The good guy doesn’t win by a long shot."
"Trickle-down economics works."
"That life will get better over time."
"That men have one less rib than women."
"Astrology"
Jormungandr91 said:
"That Marilyn Manson had his bottom ribs removed so he could suck his own d***."
Any-Manufacturer-795 replied:
"The true miracle was that teenagers around the world were able to spread that rumor without the internet or cell phones."
"Scientology."
"Plastic recycling."