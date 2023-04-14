No one’s safe from lies, for they lie everywhere. Some of those lies might be innocent, some deeply covered, and others, while glaringly obvious, are still kept alive by people who choose to believe in them. Now, this is no conspiracy theory, not at all! We’re talking about things people believe that they know are trash, like the ‘hang on, your phone call is very important to us’ line that is supposed to make us feel seen and heard, while they know and we know that it just isn’t true. And thanks to the people who shared their expertise on this Reddit thread, we can learn all about these common lies people believe in and be, well, smarter than that. 

Most of these silly lies originated like honest niceties; however, we soon got smart enough to understand that those using them don’t really care and don’t really mean it. And while we still keep some of these woeful niceties around, maybe it is time to be a bit more honest. After all, honesty is the best policy, and lies get you nowhere, am I right? Another category of these everyday lies is something people choose to believe in because it’s just so much easier than listening to the truth. And lastly, we get businesses and government entities lying straight to your face without blinking, and in our opinion, it’s right about time to stop believing in all the things they say blindly. Besides all that, you’ll find a ton of other crazy things people believe that do not fall under any category we could try to even come up with.

But, for more concrete cases of the most common lies, you’re gonna have to read the submissions we’ve plucked from this cool AskReddit thread. And since they’re from Reddit, they are basically as true as straight from the horse’s mouth. Be sure to give the most interesting notions your vote, comment if you’ve encountered such lies that didn’t get an honorable mention here, and share this article with your friends. 

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

gruffi said:
"Your call is important to us. Please stay on the line."

larryobrien replied:
"Due to higher-than-normal call volumes."

gruffi Report

12points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And the hold music secretly programmes you to assassinate the next high level diplomat visiting from a certain country.

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#2

"That if only people would switch to reusable straws, bags, and rags, stop all single-use items, and abide by zero-waste philosophies, we can ~make an impact.

I do all of these things, but I’m not under the illusion that it will be a significant impact. Nothing much will change if big corporations continue to get away with massive tonnes of plastic waste, carbon emissions, oil spills, etc."

lavenderpeabody Report

12points
POST
#3

"Practicing a religion makes you a good person."

Koto65 Report

12points
POST
Pris
Pris
Community Member
2 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Said no (converted) atheist ever.

0
0points
reply
#4

"You no longer get zits when you get older."

chestergreene Report

11points
POST
Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yup. Damn I wish this was true...

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#5

"People have read the terms and conditions."

D0ctordoom Report

11points
POST
Pris
Pris
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is there anyone in this world who bothers to read the T&Cs?

0
0points
reply
#6

"That your vote doesn’t matter."

Tplains Report

11points
POST
Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Remember that a mere 43,000 votes in three states was all that prevented Trump in 2020 from being re-elected

0
0points
reply
#7

"Number 14 will SHOCK you!"

reddit.com Report

10points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Can we upvote this to position 14 on this list?

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#8

"You do not have to wait 24 hours to report someone as missing."

sourdoughbreadlover Report

10points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If it is out of a persons habit, or you think something may be wrong, call right away.

1
1point
reply
#9

"That only 1% can beat that 1 mobile game."

SirDonut_YouTube Report

10points
POST
Richard Ross
Richard Ross
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The mobile game that has no resemblance to the advert whatsoever 🤔

2
2points
reply
#10

"That people eat 8 spiders in their sleep over the course of their lifetime."

Glittercorn111 Report

10points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What about eating spiders when awake and on prorpose?

1
1point
reply
#11

"I'm gonna fix all my bad habits tomorrow."

aaronunderwater Report

10points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sometimes I like dressing up as a nun. Just a habit I picked up.

2
2points
reply
#12

"Adults know what's going on. I'm 32 and I haven't got a clue."

highly_uncertain Report

10points
POST
#13

"That every mechanic is out to take your money.

Please. I beg of you. Some of us do simply want nothing but the best for our customers. For us smaller shops, getting customers to trust is important. One way we do that is by making sure our customer's vehicles are safe to drive. So if we notice a leaking hose or notice a funny noise that shouldn't be there, we'll let you know so that way you're aware of the problem. We aren't just looking for more money. We leave that for the dealerships."

NoEngineering5990 Report

10points
POST
#14

"That s****l assault victims were asking for it."

tsoliasPN Report

10points
POST
#15

"I will be there in 5 mins."

Im_notanormalperson Report

10points
POST
Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A lie only if uttered by non Germans

1
1point
reply
#16

"The whole belief that small animals like reptiles, fish, and rodents have no intelligence and function on instincts alone.

This belief is very harmful in the pet trade due to misinformation including the idea that they don't benefit from any enrichment/stimuli and do best in a tiny empty box given the bare minimum or borderline neglectful care.

These animals are far smarter than people realize. They can recognize faces, can be trained, capable of problem-solving and so much more."

donteatmytoes Report

9points
POST
#17

"Addiction is a choice."

"Depressed people are just sad."

"ADHD kids are just misbehaved, and adults can't have ADHD."

"Bipolar disorder just means wild mood swings."

"OCD is about organization and cleanliness."

"There are so many around mental health that it's impossible to count."

mvhcmaniac Report

9points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Cheer up and think happy thoughts. Getting a proper job will cure you of depression. FFS.

0
0points
reply
#18

driago said:
"That everyone gets a happy ending."

drivelhead replied:
"You've got to pay extra for that."

driago Report

8points
POST
#19

"There is the 'one' for all of us.

There are several someones for every individual. You just gotta find one of them to be compatible with."

Jabtakfalak Report

8points
POST
#20

"Stranger Danger. We taught young children to be afraid of strangers in trench coats. Meanwhile priests and scout leaders were hurting kids all over the place."

PrisonNurseNC Report

8points
POST
Rose the Cook
Rose the Cook
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We had a church in our street as kids and priests were definitely on the danger list according to our parents.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#21

"That when you're related to someone, particularly in regards to parents, all things should be forgiven and forgotten."

AJSawASquirrel Report

8points
POST
Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
Community Member
4 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yep. My mom wants me to forget all about how one of my dad's night-caregivers videotaped me in the shower and used to peek through the windows into my bedroom at night to try and see me naked/changing. My sister FOUND the videotape of me in the shower in the caregiver's room (he rented a room in one of my mom's other properties), and my mom still pretended like it was no big deal. She's still friends with my dad's caregiver even now (my dad died two years ago.) I have not forgiven nor forgotten, and I never will, that my mother chose our employee over her daughter.

0
0points
reply
#22

"Vaccines cause autism."

Ok_Grape_8284 Report

8points
POST
#23

"That time heals all wounds."

jthunder89 Report

8points
POST
#24

"You only have a real job if you work 40+ hours."

dadjokes502 Report

8points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Real" is the most unreal word in existence. I only eat REAL food. I only drink REAL drinks. Only REAL fans know this....

0
0points
reply
#25

Reverse_savitar1 said:
"That love is unconditional."

FiddlerofSticks replied:
"Love can be unconditional, relationships not so much."

Reverse_savitar1 Report

8points
POST
#26

"Hard work makes you rich."

Horror-Donut-6829 Report

8points
POST
#27

"That the customer is always right."

getalife1up Report

8points
POST
View more comments
#28

"Chocolate milk comes from brown cows.

It is shocking how many people actually believe this."

WoodenTreacle1717 Report

8points
POST
#29

"There are hot singles in your area"

RantControl Report

8points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If they are so lonely why aren't they ringing me? Why should I ring them?

0
0points
reply
#30

"That you should stick it out in a marriage for the sake of the kids. Sometimes it's healthier, to be honest, and leave."

kebabish Report

8points
POST
Rose the Cook
Rose the Cook
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Kids don't enjoy bitter, hateful parents who are always fighting.

0
0points
reply
#31

"Tear here to open."

StumpyCake Report

7points
POST
#32

"Getting a raise that puts you into the next tax bracket does not mean all your income is taxed at the higher rate, only the small piece over the threshold."

Maybe_a_CPA Report

7points
POST
#33

"That just because a popular celebrity or athlete endorses a product, that means it’s worth buying."

Disco_Paradiso Report

7points
POST
#34

"That dog's mouths are cleaner than humans."

mikbatt Report

7points
POST
Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not intending to verify this one way or the other

0
0points
reply
#35

"That nine out of ten people can't solve this simple math problem!"

ExactMacaron3574 Report

7points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#36

"Carrots help with eye sight."

MrStrype replied:
"This particular gem came about during WW2. Britain spread the rumor that their pilots were getting better eyesight by eating a LOT of carrots. They spread this rumor to try to keep the Germans from knowing about the new invention of radar... in order to cover up why so many targets were being hit."

zeugma888 replied:
"And it's true in that a vitamin A deficiency can cause night blindness, and carrots (like many other vegetables and fruits) are high in precursors for vitamin A. So a cover-up based on a tiny pinch of truth."

millardsowner Report

7points
POST
#37

"Corporations can regulate themselves."

Proxee Report

7points
POST
#38

"Just because you personally haven’t experienced something doesn’t mean it’s not a widespread or systematic issue."

kaylthewhale Report

7points
POST
#39

"That someone else having a worse life than you magically make YOUR problems go away."

ClashRoyaleKingLaugh Report

7points
POST
#40

"That HR is there for you. Generally speaking, HR is there to keep the company from getting into trouble."

cyclechick83 Report

7points
POST
#41

"That Homeopathy works beyond the placebo effect."

paradogz Report

7points
POST
#42

"Politicians are working in your best interest."

ThatGayIrishGirl Report

7points
POST
Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But replace "your" with "Rupert's" and it becomes accurate

0
0points
reply
#43

"Your children are not rude if they don’t want to hug insert relative here and their ‘no’ should be respected."

SerenityJoyMeowMeow Report

7points
POST
#44

"That you just ‘big boned’."

milehighcards Report

7points
POST
#45

"That having an opinion on a subject (and taking a “side”) is more important than having knowledge about it."

H2ON4CR Report

7points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Bwa ha ha, I can think of a certain transphobic troll who is like this. Some of you will be aware of him. Echo chamber. Hive mind. The 5%.

1
1point
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#46

"That you’re not good enough."

MODEL_193 Report

7points
POST
#47

"That morality can only come from religion."

The_Captain_Deadpool Report

7points
POST
#48

"Showing no emotion but anger makes people respect you. Let love in pal."

bootyeater100 Report

7points
POST
#49

"That having kids will necessarily make you happy. It might, but it might not."

wassailr Report

7points
POST
#50

SuvenPan said:
"We use only 10% of our brain."

Mechasteel replied:
"Like we only use 33% of each traffic light."

SuvenPan Report

6points
POST
#51

"That mama birds won't take their babies back after humans touch them. Put that baby back."

reddit.com Report

6points
POST
#52

"That MLMs are a good source of income."

DevynCorrine Report

6points
POST
#53

wtcshh said:
"It’ll be easier if I get gas in the morning on the way to work. Lies."

Chodezbylewski replied:
"Lmao, that and just the whole phenomenon of people having a really common, no-brainer idea and then being shocked when other people had it too.

"If I get lunch 30 minutes early, I'll beat the lunch rush!" Meanwhile, 300 other people had the same idea and you are now stuck in the lunch rush."

wtcshh Report

6points
POST
#54

"That social media personas are relevant or important."

Jasper-helix Report

6points
POST
#55

"That having no sd-card slot and no headphone jack in your iPhone is something positive. Apple and all the others just want to sell you cloud space and headphones with degrading batteries in them."

Knips-o-mat Report

6points
POST
KatZen
KatZen
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And buy airpods that are so easy to lose!

0
0points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#56

"That the water, air quality, ground quality, etc. in East Palestine, Ohio is okay!"

statueofdeath Report

6points
POST
#57

"That playing by the rules 100% of the time will get you ahead in life. The good guy doesn’t win by a long shot."

jgreg728 Report

6points
POST
#58

"Trickle-down economics works."

frantic_cowbell Report

6points
POST
#59

"That life will get better over time."

Beneficial-Animal-22 Report

6points
POST
#60

"That men have one less rib than women."

primalpuppyx Report

6points
POST
#61

"Astrology"

slapwerks Report

6points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Although the position of Uranus can have a dramatic effect on you.

0
0points
reply
#62

Jormungandr91 said:
"That Marilyn Manson had his bottom ribs removed so he could suck his own d***."

Any-Manufacturer-795 replied:
"The true miracle was that teenagers around the world were able to spread that rumor without the internet or cell phones."

Jormungandr91 Report

5points
POST
#63

"Scientology."

killer_doggo_ Report

5points
POST
#64

"Plastic recycling."

solsept Report

5points
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!