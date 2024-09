ADVERTISEMENT

When people book a room in a hotel, especially way in advance, they reasonably expect to get one upon arriving at said hotel. But that’s not always what happens.

Take this mildly infuriated couple, for instance. They came to the hotel only to learn that it had no room for the guests, despite the fact that they made a reservation weeks ago. They were offered an alternative, however – a sofa bed in a room where you would least expect one to be. Scroll down to find pictures of the couple’s home-away-from-home, as well as more details in the OP’s own words, which she shared with fellow members of the ‘Mildly Infuriating’ community.

This couple’s hotel didn’t have a room for them, so they were offered an alternative

Image credits: Llebanna

Image credits: Llebanna

Image credits: Llebanna

Image source: Llebanna

Image credits: Llebanna

Image credits: Llebanna

The woman provided more details in the comments

Fellow netizens shared their hotel stories, too, some had seemingly gone through similar situations themselves

