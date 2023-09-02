The Devils Playground Facebook page describes itself simply, as “a horror community for everyone who shares a love of all things horror.” They also inform visitors that the account is “not for the easily offended,” but despite their warnings, the page has become incredibly popular. Amassing over 319k followers over the past decade, this account is a favorite of Facebook users from all over the globe. Through sharing relatable memes and jokes about what it’s like to be an antisocial lover of spooky season, The Devils Playground has become a place for those who wish it was Halloween all year long to gather and bond.

To learn more about why so many people love spooky pages like this, we reached out to horror enthusiast and the woman behind Black Girl Horror, Kendra. She shared that she first got into horror at a young age, by watching films like People Under the Stairs, Tales from the Hood, and Child’s Play. “Horror comforts me,” Kendra says. “I love plot twists and jump scares. I get so lost in the world of horror!”