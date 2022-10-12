How have you been celebrating October? Horror movie marathons, trips to pumpkin patches and visits to haunted cemeteries in the wee hours of the night? Spooky season is well under way, and we here at Bored Panda are in the mood to embrace all things creepy, bizarre and unsettling. The perfect place to start? The Cult of Weird Twitter account.

Cult of Weird shares exactly what you’d expect: weirdness. From alien encounters to foliage that looks like it’ll grab you as you’re passing by, we’ve gathered some of our favorite strange and spooky tweets from Cult of Weird down below to help you pandas embrace this season of falling leaves and spooky stories. Keep reading to also find an interview with the creator of this strange community, Charlie Hintz.

Be sure to upvote the pics you find particularly strange, and let us know in the comments if you’ve recently encountered any oddities that would fit right in on this list. Then, if you’re looking to continue your search for disturbing and unsettling pics, we recommend checking out this Bored Panda article next.

More info: Cult of Weird | Twitter | Facebook | Instagram