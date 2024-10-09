ADVERTISEMENT

Common sense, despite its name, is really not that common at all. The world is a big and complicated place, so one shouldn’t expect everyone to have an intricate and nuanced understanding, however, there are always some people who have decided to reject what we do know and instead fully subscribe to fantasy.

People online share the dumbest beliefs they’ve encountered in real people. From the idea that the literal sun is a government invention, to using public funds to control the weather, get comfortable as you read through, upvote the most unhinged ideas and be sure to share your own thoughts and experiences below.

#1

40 Dumb Things That Some People Unironically Believe People who bought toilet paper because of the port strike when 90% of toilet paper is made domestically in the US.

Classic_Menu7280

PrettyJoyBird
PrettyJoyBird
PrettyJoyBird
Community Member
59 minutes ago (edited)

Yup. Consumers did it again. Next companies will raise prices again citing inflation. Those essential port workers alrdy made 40 dollars an hour over 100,000 a year with OT. Six figures. Now they got a raise to $69 dollars an hour. BEFORE Overtime pay. During Covid Ports turned into Billion Dollar Companies. Seems a tad greedy. Are they helping the environment with climate change? Do they feed needy children? Clothe homless people? Im sure their charity donations get them another tax write off and even more money back.

#2

40 Dumb Things That Some People Unironically Believe Wearing different gemstones has different effects on your personality and life, as per your zodiac sign. It's a common belief in India.

TheWillowRook

PrettyJoyBird
PrettyJoyBird
PrettyJoyBird
Community Member
51 minutes ago

Would like to test theory. Who is supplying the jewels for the study??!!!

#3

40 Dumb Things That Some People Unironically Believe That Conversion therapy can change an individual's sexual orientation from homosexual or bisexual to heterosexual.

SuvenPan

#4

40 Dumb Things That Some People Unironically Believe A coworker some year back had said that the people and kids involved in the school shootings were actors and not real people. Basically saying that it was all a hoax.

anon

#5

40 Dumb Things That Some People Unironically Believe I was laughing with my sister today that some people believe democrats used off shore windmills to “aim” hurricane helene to hit the Republican counties. My sister admitted it was unlikely but that we do have the ability to affect the paths of hurricanes.

She’s also anti-vaxx so I really should have known better.

OSUJillyBean

Dave In MD
Dave In MD
Dave In MD
Community Member
4 minutes ago

If you believe your opponent can aim hurricanes you should just give up.

#6

40 Dumb Things That Some People Unironically Believe All these AI companies actually convincing people they are going to create AGI.

butcher_666:

There's 3 types of AI:
Artificial Narrow Intelligence (ANI) or what we would call AI right now
Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) which would be par with human intelligence
Artificial Super Intelligence (ASI) which is the kind that will either make us immortal or kill us all.

jerseyhound

#7

40 Dumb Things That Some People Unironically Believe I can’t wrap my head around the fact that some people believe that vaccines cause more harm than good. We have mountains of research showing how effective and safe they are, yet the misinformation still spreads like wildfire. It's baffling how easily people can fall for such unfounded claims!

Hairy-Concern2823

#8

Aliens build it. Like the pyramids or the old temples or the Easter Island thing. Sure these all seem hard but jeez have some faith in your ancestors. They had the same brain! We are the same species! They probably had way more time back then to do these stuff too.

monsoon_rain

Johnny McFearless
Johnny McFearless
Johnny McFearless
Community Member
50 minutes ago

Ah yes, the non-existing pyramids in Bosnia used to charge alien space ship batteries.

#9

40 Dumb Things That Some People Unironically Believe That some people unironically eat chicken “medium rare”, and also that they DON’T GET SICK?

NewBackseats

#10

40 Dumb Things That Some People Unironically Believe Astrology's hold on people is baffling.

Aycheeeleloh

#11

40 Dumb Things That Some People Unironically Believe The government of the state of Rio de Janeiro here in Brazil uses public money to finance mystics to make rituals to change the weather so it doesn't rain in events like Rock in Rio.

matheusu2

#12

40 Dumb Things That Some People Unironically Believe People that unironically believe the Earth is flat.

Relative-Cause-9564

#13

40 Dumb Things That Some People Unironically Believe A guy told me this (flat earther).
The last eclipse we had was a fake.
Simply just a distraction so that the government could replace the sun to better control people.
Not kidding.

iEatRocksAndSoShudU

#14

wowza6969420

#15

40 Dumb Things That Some People Unironically Believe People who believe that covid wasn’t real. Funeral service workers including myself know how real it was having to build makeshift morgues for all the bodies we couldn’t get to cemeteries/crematories because they were so backed up. Healthcare workers too, obviously. It was an insane time and I could not believe the amount of people that believed it was fake.

Agreeable-Walk1886

#16

40 Dumb Things That Some People Unironically Believe Churches that allow venomous snakes to bite them to show their faith in the Lord... dude, no!!

NumbSurprise:

And then they refuse treatment is they’re bitten. Several of them die every year. Natural selection.

HeartonSleeve1989

PrettyJoyBird
PrettyJoyBird
PrettyJoyBird
Community Member
47 minutes ago

That is a cult disguised as a church to swindle money from attenders.

#17

40 Dumb Things That Some People Unironically Believe People earnestly believing that there's a magic supernatural entity willing to endlessly torture you if you deviate from the weird rules "they" set up or don't worship them enough. It's all bollocks. It's bollocks designed to control you. Step into the light of rationalism!

snapper1971

#18

40 Dumb Things That Some People Unironically Believe That people actually believe birds aren't real and that certain events in history were fake. The fact there are people out there that truely believe millions of people are paid "crisis actors" blows my mind.

Commander5AM

PrettyJoyBird
PrettyJoyBird
PrettyJoyBird
Community Member
46 minutes ago

Do these ppl live in an underground bunker??? Birds arent real, Birds Are Not Real WHAT????!!!!!!

#19

That people think that cats can be vegan.

They're carnivores! If you try to make a cat eat an all-veggie diet, they will starve. Their digestive tracts aren't suited for it.

res30stupid

#20

40 Dumb Things That Some People Unironically Believe I knew a woman who believed that there are high-end resorts on the moon that rich people are vacationing at. She was shocked and confused when I told her that I didn't also believe this.

grannybubbles

#21

40 Dumb Things That Some People Unironically Believe That global warming isn’t real.

Routine-Professor-40

#22

40 Dumb Things That Some People Unironically Believe Moon landing deniers. Seriously. It's the second most debunked conspiracy behind flat earth.

ILoatheNickCage

#23

40 Dumb Things That Some People Unironically Believe Covid vaccinations had microchips or whatever used to track people. Unbelievable...

EquivalentUnable5468

#24

Holocaust deniers. Jewish Space Laser.

kit_kat_barcalounger

Starfish63
Starfish63
Starfish63
Community Member
1 hour ago

Mr Starfish63 has a Jewish colleague whom he asked about the existence of the 'Jewish space laser'. 100% true apparently. Or colleague was being sarcastic. I think it was the latter!

#25

40 Dumb Things That Some People Unironically Believe Jehovah's Witnesses knocking on doors and convincing a handful of people to join the cult.

hatescardio

#26

People somehow keep expecting quality content from developers under greedy shareholders in big video game companies like Ubisoft or EA games. It’s completely absurd to me that those companies keep making money with so few amount of work behind every game. And the fact that people still buy those games is always gonna surprise me. Thoe poor developpers, that can’t be pushed to greatness due to release dates and quotas….

Green_Potata

#27

That Russian elections are not rigged.

St_Gregory_Nazianzus

#28

40 Dumb Things That Some People Unironically Believe Chemtrails from airplanes - The government or other parties are involved in a secret program to add toxic chemicals to the atmosphere via contrails from airplanes. Various different trainings are applied for chemtrail such as sterilization, lowering life expectancy, mind control or weather control.

Micro-shenis

#29

40 Dumb Things That Some People Unironically Believe People joining MLMs.

LaFilleDuMoulinier

#30

40 Dumb Things That Some People Unironically Believe People thinking hen's eggs are her periods🙄🙄 man i questioned their common sense in biology.

AryaDalvi

#31

It's crazy to me that anyone actually thinks we are alone in the universe.

jeexbit

#32

40 Dumb Things That Some People Unironically Believe That people into crypto honestly think it's "next generation technology."

They all know it's a scam. But they need "greater fools" to buy into it in order to get their exit liquidity.

AmericanScream

#33

40 Dumb Things That Some People Unironically Believe That people willingly donate their life f*****g savings to churches who are obviously just stealing their money. Like small town churches that recieve absolutely no funding because the town has a pop of 45? Makes sense to need to take donations but those 10000 member plus mega churches are straight up grifters. I can't see how people could do that.

iwanttodie411banana

#34

40 Dumb Things That Some People Unironically Believe There're people who think countries like Italy, New Zealand or Australia are made up.

Xenoradcd

#35

40 Dumb Things That Some People Unironically Believe I know somebody who enters their house backwards after midnight to "trick the ghosts."

Nillabeans

Not-a-Clue (she/her)
Not-a-Clue (she/her)
Not-a-Clue (she/her)
Community Member
9 minutes ago

Given that any time of day is technically "after midnight", at what point do they stop? 🤔

#36

40 Dumb Things That Some People Unironically Believe Heard some guy say "Florida doesn't exist, the government made it up". He wasn't joking.

BigBounceZac

#37

People donating to televangelists.

TheJH2M

#38

Scientology is basically someone's s****y Sci-fi premise turned into a religion somehow.

77_mec

#39

People who think that 9/11 was fake. Like literally they believe the broadcast is edited.

chode_mane

#40

The people worshipping their idols.

sweetandsourfishy

