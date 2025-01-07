Tourists Ignore “Private Driveway” Signs, Homeowner Blocks Them In And Enjoys Dinner And A Show

ADVERTISEMENT

When they say that the world is headed toward a dystopian future, I think it’s pretty reasonable because people can be very selfish. At times, they don’t even hesitate to consider whether thteir actions are causing inconvenience to anyone and even shamelessly keep repeating them.

Well, Reddit user Orjan91 taught a perfect lesson to the people who ignored the “private parking” signs in his driveway and parked their cars over there, nonetheless. He, in turn, blocked their cars by parking his right behind them so they had to wait while he took his sweet time to remove it!

More info: Reddit

There are a few selfish people out there and teaching them a lesson is the only way to deal with them

Image credits: Andrei Tanase / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The poster’s house is near the mountains where a lot of people go hiking in the summer

Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Despite the “private parking” signs in his driveway, many travelers use it as a public space and park their cars there, so the poster decided to teach them a lesson

Image credits: wirestock / FFreepik (not the actual photo)

He parked his car right behind the two cars that occasionally blocked his driveway and told one car owner that he was out on a business trip

When the other fellow came, the poster took his sweet time, eating and watching Game of Thrones, before he moved his car

In today’s story, the original poster (OP) tells us about the cheeky stunt he pulled while taking revenge against the folks who kept blocking his private driveway. He explains that although he lives in the city, his house is closer to the mountains, and many people come there during summer as it’s a popular hiking route.

Now, the problem started when people kept using his driveway by parking their cars over there. He thought that the two “private parking” signs were not clearly visible, so he added two more, and guess what? Tourists still ignored the four blatant signs staring down at them and used his driveway as a public parking space.

Out of all the people who were parking there, he noticed two cars that were repeat offenders blocking his driveway and he was just sick of them. Well, our cheeky protagonist decided to give these people a taste of their own medicine and parked his car right behind theirs, completely blocking their path.

One of the owners called him and asked him to move his car so she could get out, but apparently, he was on a “business trip” and wouldn’t be back till the next morning. Bet, he was enjoying watching her fret while she had no option but to get a taxi that cost her a whopping $150!

The other guy also called the poster, but OP took his sweet time—having dinner and then finishing a Game of Thrones episode that he was watching—before moving the car. Well, if that’s not a “perfect lesson taught” we don’t know what is, and we are not the only ones, for netizens were also roaring with laughter at the wonderful revenge.

Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Although people online found the revenge quite funny, many were creeped out by how the tourists who had parked their cars in his driveway got his number. The poster is from Norway, where you can find the owner of a vehicle by using their license plate, and this service is also pretty cheap. Many people were horrified by this and said that they wouldn’t feel safe if this was legal in their country.

Some folks suggested that he could have gotten their cars towed, and as per a Nordic travel guide, illegally parked cars in Norway may be towed away at the driver’s expense. The poster also confirmed that the towing fee could cost roughly $425 and he had tried it once but the towing company took hours to show up.

Quite a few netizens were shocked by how costly the taxi fare in Norway was and mentioned that it sounded like an expensive country. Travel blogger Danae mentioned that it was one of the most expensive destinations she has visited in recent years, even pricier than Japan, the United States, or Spain, for example.

Apart from being shocked at the pricey country, folks relished how the poster made these people realize what they were doing wrong. Some also came up with similar instances where they taught people a lesson the hard way, while others suggested humorous things he could do if there were other such ignorant people who blocked his driveway.

Well, that’s it from our end; now we want to hear from you. If you were in the poster’s shoes, what clever tactic would you have come up with to teach those people a lesson? Feel free to type away in the comments below!

Folks online found his revenge tactic quite cheeky while some also shared similar instances where they had outsmarted such law-breakers