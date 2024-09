ADVERTISEMENT

Neighbors blocking someone’s driveway is honestly an ancient story; I mean, how many times have we heard it? We might think that by now, people would know better, but apparently not, because there are some folks who don’t really think of the inconvenience they might cause others.

This lady who has been blocking the original poster’s (OP) driveway while picking up her kid from school on the same street is not even a neighbor, but a random woman. The OP is super annoyed by this as it makes things difficult for her autistic child to walk from the car to the house, so she sought advice online.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Lefmry

Image credits: Nathan Dumlao / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Lefmry

Image credits: Zhen Yao / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Today, we dive into the age-old conflict of folks blocking someone else’s driveway as the same thing has been happening to OP. She lives on the same street as a school and a random woman always blocks her driveway with her car and simply ignores her when told to stop.

Now, the problem is that she is often parked there whenever OP returns from picking up her autistic kid, and for the poster to park somewhere else and then walk to the house is quite difficult. She even mentions that if not for the kid, she wouldn’t really mind it, but since the child has severe additional needs, it really must be challenging for her.

After her complaints fell on deaf ears of this random woman, OP was downright irked, because she is already looking after her eldest autistic child, another 20-month-old kid, and a 4-week-old baby! Well, after giving birth recently, she mentioned that she already has other things to do, and this is just an unnecessary hassle.

Frustrated with her situation, she vented online and asked people whether noting down the number plate and complaining to the school would be helpful or if there’s anything else that she could do. As always, people came to her rescue and suggested quite a few things.

Many of them agreed that going to the school would be a good idea, as they might be able to find the parent and tell her off for doing so. However, others argued that the woman sounds quite entitled as it didn’t phase her at all when OP told her so many times to not do it. They felt that even if the school contacted her, she wouldn’t really be bothered by it much.

Image credits: Bruno Martins / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

One person commented that the poster should look at the Highway Code, which clearly instructs, “DO NOT stop or park: in front of an entrance to a property”. Folks joked around that she should make a big printout of this and stick it to the lady’s windshield.

Others jested that she could hold a large cardboard poster with the vehicle number, stand in front of the school, and call out the lady loudly and publicly. Someone even suggested that when she comes back from picking up her son, she could go near the woman with her car and keep honking until she moves. However, many flagged down this idea as it might disturb her neighbors.

They said that she could take legal action against the woman by taking her pictures whenever she parks there—as evidence— and then report her on FixMyStreet so the council can take action. OP has already taken her pictures, which didn’t even deter the woman a little bit, and she could present them to the council when they ask for proof.

Quite a few netizens advised that she should apply for a blue badge from the council as it states that a person can do so if they care for a child who’s disabled or has a health condition that affects their mobility. People suggested that she could post it in her driveway and see if that would somehow affect the entitled woman’s attitude.

So many genius solutions, aren’t they? Netizens never disappoint when someone comes asking for advice! OP mentioned in a comment that her husband has some time off coming up and she could ask him to take a serious look into the matter.

If you were in her shoes, what would you do? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

