Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Inspector Goes Around $1.8M House And Shows Numerous Major Issues He Detected
Curiosities

Inspector Goes Around $1.8M House And Shows Numerous Major Issues He Detected

Open list comments 8
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

27

Open list comments

8

ADVERTISEMENT

Any house with a $1.8 million price tag is expected to live up to luxurious expectations. However, this isn’t always the case, as proven by professional home inspector and TikTok user @everyones.junk.drawer.

His recent post unraveled major flaws in what appears to be a lovely, newly built home. Close scrutiny revealed flimsily installed ovens, wiggly staircase railings, and bathroom doors that won’t close. 

If you’ve been dreaming about a fancy house for you and your family, let this short piece be your much-needed reality check.

RELATED:

    Expensive homes are expected to exude luxury all the way through

    Image credits: Curtis Adams (not the actual image)

    This professional home inspector revealed design and construction flaws in a newly constructed house

    Image credits: everyones.junk.drawer

    Image credits: everyones.junk.drawer

    Image credits: everyones.junk.drawer

    Image credits: everyones.junk.drawer

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: everyones.junk.drawer

    Image credits: everyones.junk.drawer

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: everyones.junk.drawer

    Image credits: everyones.junk.drawer

    Image credits: everyones.junk.drawer

    Image credits: everyones.junk.drawer

    Image credits: everyones.junk.drawer

    Image credits: everyones.junk.drawer

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: everyones.junk.drawer

    Image credits: everyones.junk.drawer

    Image credits: everyones.junk.drawer

    Here’s the full video 

    @everyones.junk.drawer another day, another new house that had a new set of problems. #newconstruction #house #inspection #singinginspector #thatnewhouse #construction #quality #craftsmanship #attention #to #details #well #thought #out #movingalong #downwardspiral #joy #live #laugh #love ♬ original sound – 🇵🇸 Inspector Guy

    New and existing homes will always have their fair share of issues

    No house will be free of problems, according to Ink Michigan Realty broker Ryan Milo. And if you spot them after closing the deal, they become your responsibility. 

    “What I tell buyers at the time of signing a contract is that after they get the keys, the house is theirs, and things will happen,” he told US News Real Estate

    “For example, your hot water heater breaks down three days after you move in. … ‘It’s your hot water heater,’ I tell them. This may sound harsh, but spelling this out before closing avoids a lot of headaches later.”

    Milo mentioned the tedious task of proving that the seller’s failure to disclose the problems was intentional. As he advises, taking legal action should be considered carefully. 

    “Buyers should outweigh the costs and time with their attorneys to see if there would be a favorable outcome or not.”

    There is a proper way of dealing with a new house’s defects 

    Before calling an attorney, Milo advises checking for a home warranty first. It may not cover the entire cost, but it can save the buyer a lot of money on the repairs. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “These can be paid for by the buyer or seller and typically will run for one year. There are limitations to each repair, and most homeowners will have to pay an initial fee for each claim, typically running up to one hundred dollars,” he said. 

    But if you’re intent on lawyering up, you must provide solid proof. Step one involves holding all parties accountable. These may include the seller, their agent, and/or a home inspector. 

    Next, you must prove five things: the problem occurred before closing the deal, it was an apparent defect, the seller lied or failed to disclose the issue, the problems led to financial damages, and you relied on the nondisclosure agreement. 

    Finally, you must consider the statute of limitations. Typically, buyers must file the suit within two to ten years from the date of the alleged infraction. 

    But prevention is always better. Fortunately, we have people like our TikTok poster for today to remind us about the importance of scrutinizing a home before purchasing. 

    Everyone in the comments agreed on the terrible state the house was in, considering its price

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

     

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    27

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    8
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    27

    Open list comments

    8

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Read less »
    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Read less »
    Dominyka

    Dominyka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

    Read less »
    Dominyka

    Dominyka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

    Read less »
    What do you think?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    wloginw avatar
    Donkeywheel
    Donkeywheel
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Any house in the us is laughable. Even the best ones, well built and crazy expensive. All of them are subpar when compared to the European standards. Plumbing, electricity, drywalls, foundations, insulation, everything would be considered low quality - or wouldn’t even be acceptable. The only thing that matters is the look. Houses are aesthetically pleasing but are technically so so bad.. I cannot comprehend why with that much money you can’t achieve the basic minimum.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    desireemckinnon620 avatar
    whineygingercat
    whineygingercat
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Dad was a carpenter. When my parents were looking at houses, he showed mom what to look out for when viewing a place for potential purchase or rental. Mom remembered all of this when my husband and I were looking to buy a house. We dodged a few money pits because mom knew what to look out for.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    POST
    wloginw avatar
    Donkeywheel
    Donkeywheel
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Any house in the us is laughable. Even the best ones, well built and crazy expensive. All of them are subpar when compared to the European standards. Plumbing, electricity, drywalls, foundations, insulation, everything would be considered low quality - or wouldn’t even be acceptable. The only thing that matters is the look. Houses are aesthetically pleasing but are technically so so bad.. I cannot comprehend why with that much money you can’t achieve the basic minimum.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    desireemckinnon620 avatar
    whineygingercat
    whineygingercat
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Dad was a carpenter. When my parents were looking at houses, he showed mom what to look out for when viewing a place for potential purchase or rental. Mom remembered all of this when my husband and I were looking to buy a house. We dodged a few money pits because mom knew what to look out for.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Home & Design
    Homepage
    Trending
    Home & Design
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Home & Design Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Bored Panda's Original TV Shows
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda