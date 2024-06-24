Inspector Goes Around $1.8M House And Shows Numerous Major Issues He Detected
Any house with a $1.8 million price tag is expected to live up to luxurious expectations. However, this isn’t always the case, as proven by professional home inspector and TikTok user @everyones.junk.drawer.
His recent post unraveled major flaws in what appears to be a lovely, newly built home. Close scrutiny revealed flimsily installed ovens, wiggly staircase railings, and bathroom doors that won’t close.
If you’ve been dreaming about a fancy house for you and your family, let this short piece be your much-needed reality check.
Expensive homes are expected to exude luxury all the way through
Image credits: Curtis Adams (not the actual image)
This professional home inspector revealed design and construction flaws in a newly constructed house
Here’s the full video
@everyones.junk.drawer another day, another new house that had a new set of problems. #newconstruction #house #inspection #singinginspector #thatnewhouse #construction #quality #craftsmanship #attention #to #details #well #thought #out #movingalong #downwardspiral #joy #live #laugh #love ♬ original sound – 🇵🇸 Inspector Guy
New and existing homes will always have their fair share of issues
No house will be free of problems, according to Ink Michigan Realty broker Ryan Milo. And if you spot them after closing the deal, they become your responsibility.
“What I tell buyers at the time of signing a contract is that after they get the keys, the house is theirs, and things will happen,” he told US News Real Estate.
“For example, your hot water heater breaks down three days after you move in. … ‘It’s your hot water heater,’ I tell them. This may sound harsh, but spelling this out before closing avoids a lot of headaches later.”
Milo mentioned the tedious task of proving that the seller’s failure to disclose the problems was intentional. As he advises, taking legal action should be considered carefully.
“Buyers should outweigh the costs and time with their attorneys to see if there would be a favorable outcome or not.”
There is a proper way of dealing with a new house’s defects
Before calling an attorney, Milo advises checking for a home warranty first. It may not cover the entire cost, but it can save the buyer a lot of money on the repairs.
“These can be paid for by the buyer or seller and typically will run for one year. There are limitations to each repair, and most homeowners will have to pay an initial fee for each claim, typically running up to one hundred dollars,” he said.
But if you’re intent on lawyering up, you must provide solid proof. Step one involves holding all parties accountable. These may include the seller, their agent, and/or a home inspector.
Next, you must prove five things: the problem occurred before closing the deal, it was an apparent defect, the seller lied or failed to disclose the issue, the problems led to financial damages, and you relied on the nondisclosure agreement.
Finally, you must consider the statute of limitations. Typically, buyers must file the suit within two to ten years from the date of the alleged infraction.
But prevention is always better. Fortunately, we have people like our TikTok poster for today to remind us about the importance of scrutinizing a home before purchasing.
Everyone in the comments agreed on the terrible state the house was in, considering its price
Any house in the us is laughable. Even the best ones, well built and crazy expensive. All of them are subpar when compared to the European standards. Plumbing, electricity, drywalls, foundations, insulation, everything would be considered low quality - or wouldn’t even be acceptable. The only thing that matters is the look. Houses are aesthetically pleasing but are technically so so bad.. I cannot comprehend why with that much money you can’t achieve the basic minimum.
Dad was a carpenter. When my parents were looking at houses, he showed mom what to look out for when viewing a place for potential purchase or rental. Mom remembered all of this when my husband and I were looking to buy a house. We dodged a few money pits because mom knew what to look out for.
