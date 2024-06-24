Inspector Goes Around $1.8M House And Shows Numerous Major Issues He Detected

ADVERTISEMENT

Any house with a $1.8 million price tag is expected to live up to luxurious expectations. However, this isn’t always the case, as proven by professional home inspector and TikTok user @everyones.junk.drawer.

His recent post unraveled major flaws in what appears to be a lovely, newly built home. Close scrutiny revealed flimsily installed ovens, wiggly staircase railings, and bathroom doors that won’t close.

If you’ve been dreaming about a fancy house for you and your family, let this short piece be your much-needed reality check.

Expensive homes are expected to exude luxury all the way through

Image credits: Curtis Adams (not the actual image)

This professional home inspector revealed design and construction flaws in a newly constructed house

Image credits: everyones.junk.drawer

Image credits: everyones.junk.drawer

Image credits: everyones.junk.drawer

Image credits: everyones.junk.drawer

Image credits: everyones.junk.drawer

Image credits: everyones.junk.drawer

Image credits: everyones.junk.drawer

Image credits: everyones.junk.drawer

Image credits: everyones.junk.drawer

Image credits: everyones.junk.drawer

Image credits: everyones.junk.drawer

Image credits: everyones.junk.drawer

Image credits: everyones.junk.drawer

Image credits: everyones.junk.drawer

Image credits: everyones.junk.drawer

Here’s the full video

New and existing homes will always have their fair share of issues

No house will be free of problems, according to Ink Michigan Realty broker Ryan Milo. And if you spot them after closing the deal, they become your responsibility.

“What I tell buyers at the time of signing a contract is that after they get the keys, the house is theirs, and things will happen,” he told US News Real Estate.

“For example, your hot water heater breaks down three days after you move in. … ‘It’s your hot water heater,’ I tell them. This may sound harsh, but spelling this out before closing avoids a lot of headaches later.”

Milo mentioned the tedious task of proving that the seller’s failure to disclose the problems was intentional. As he advises, taking legal action should be considered carefully.

“Buyers should outweigh the costs and time with their attorneys to see if there would be a favorable outcome or not.”

There is a proper way of dealing with a new house’s defects

Before calling an attorney, Milo advises checking for a home warranty first. It may not cover the entire cost, but it can save the buyer a lot of money on the repairs.

“These can be paid for by the buyer or seller and typically will run for one year. There are limitations to each repair, and most homeowners will have to pay an initial fee for each claim, typically running up to one hundred dollars,” he said.

But if you’re intent on lawyering up, you must provide solid proof. Step one involves holding all parties accountable. These may include the seller, their agent, and/or a home inspector.

Next, you must prove five things: the problem occurred before closing the deal, it was an apparent defect, the seller lied or failed to disclose the issue, the problems led to financial damages, and you relied on the nondisclosure agreement.

Finally, you must consider the statute of limitations. Typically, buyers must file the suit within two to ten years from the date of the alleged infraction.

But prevention is always better. Fortunately, we have people like our TikTok poster for today to remind us about the importance of scrutinizing a home before purchasing.

Everyone in the comments agreed on the terrible state the house was in, considering its price

