Tire Shop Gets Slammed On A Morning Radio Show After Refusing To Honor Warranty Of A Dead Man

Chances are, you’ve given the whole “Why is our world so materialistic?” question a thought at least once or twice, and, to some extent, the answer is self-explanatory.

Everything we want to achieve or do in life requires a certain amount of cash that we must pay: a roof over our heads, visits to the doctor, food, water, education, happiness, and success – it all comes with a price.

The system’s been like that for thousands of years, and it’s relatively easy to get caught up with the idea of “things.”

These days, many prioritize material possessions and money, which earns them the title of being selfish; however, you can’t really blame them, as we live in a society that only functions if folks continue to spend.

That said, striving to have a little more in your pocket shouldn’t push your basic human empathy aside. We all have so much going on in our lives that it’s simply pitiful to treat others like doormats, knowing pretty well that the same grief, misery, or pain could strike you tomorrow.

Being kind doesn’t cost anything, yet it might mean the world to someone else

“Won’t honor your warranty, then I’ll tell the story on the biggest morning radio show in the state” – this online user turned to one of Reddit’s most revengeful communities to tell its members a satisfying tale about a greedy tire store manager. The post has managed to receive 6.5K upvotes, as well as 168 comments discussing the situation.

Man calls a local radio station to get petty revenge on the manager of a tire shop for not honoring his dead friend’s warranty

Image source: u/Unlucky-Grab-8908

The netizen started his post off by saying that the story happened quite a while ago. He had a buddy who, sadly, passed due to a motorcycle accident, and as a result, his family had opened their home to his family from out of town while everyone was trying to take care of all the formalities that come with someone’s sudden passing.

The wife of the OP’s buddy, who recently passed on in a motorbike accident, required new tires

Image source: u/Unlucky-Grab-8908

It was almost winter time and the late friend’s wife’s car needed a tire change. The OP’s father wondered if he could get it taken care of, and without a single thought, the man headed to the woman’s house to change them – however, he quickly noticed that one of the tires was faulty. The OP looked for the paperwork and found out that the tires were less than a year old, so he took the faulty tire to the shop where they were purchased.

The thing is, the tire store is very well known and has multiple shops across the state, and the motorcycle accident happened right at the intersection where it’s located. The crash was so bad that the store had to be closed for the duration of the on-site investigation because no one could get in or out of the shop’s parking area.

While changing the tires, the OP noticed that one of them was defective, so he headed to the store where they were initially purchased

Image source: u/Unlucky-Grab-8908

So, when the man arrived, he immediately requested the manager. He gave him a rundown on what had occurred and who he was there to help, and handed him all the necessary paperwork before asking him to take care of it. The OP also mentioned that he’d pay any fee, but he knew that the tire was defective and that it was under a warranty.

The manager’s response took the author of the post aback; he said that there was nothing he would do (yes, red flag alert) as the OP’s name wasn’t on the paperwork and that only the deceased could claim the warranty. The guy made an effort to maintain his composure and questioned the store head’s sincerity, given that the man had died less than a week earlier just outside his store – however, he was given the same answer.

He gave the store manager a rundown on what had happened and who he was there for – however, the man said that he would “do nothing”

Image source: u/Unlucky-Grab-8908

Needless to say, the OP was beyond angry. He looked him square in the eyes, snatched the paperwork from the counter, and said that he’d regret it, as he has a very big mouth and would tell everyone he knew.

Firstly, he took the tire and drove across town to a different shop. The owner was there when the man entered, and after a brief discussion about the accident, the OP went on to explain that he was attempting to replace a faulty tire. The man said he was more than willing to buy new tires to keep things balanced, as the store didn’t carry that specific brand.

Needless to say, the OP was furious and said that the manager would regret it

Image source: u/Unlucky-Grab-8908

Several days later, the OP got a call from the store saying that the new tires were in. He headed down to the shop and instead of two tires, the owner had ordered four. The workers mounted, balanced, and installed them and did it completely free of charge, claiming that they just wanted to help the widow. These words touched the OP, as the owner didn’t know him or who his friend was, but he chose to help – and according to him, it was “awesome.”

He drove to a different tire shop and had everything done at no charge, as the owner wanted to help the widow

Image source: u/Unlucky-Grab-8908

Now, as per his promise, the OP opened his mouth, and he opened it wide. He dialed the local radio station; the program was well-liked and broadcast throughout the state. He recounted the entire incident, including the rejection and the other man’s generosity. The story was initially told off-air, but when the hosts learned about it, they decided to discuss it live.

The author of the post was very touched, and as per his promise, he told everyone, including their local radio station

Image source: u/Unlucky-Grab-8908

There was only one name used, and it was the name of the good guy. The greedy manager of the first store received a unique description; however, it was still very easy to discern him. Shortly after the radio mention, the OP’s pal told him that the manager was dismissed for fraudulence.

Shortly after the broadcast, the man found out that the greedy store manager was sacked for fraudulence as he would make up policies as he saw fit

Image source: u/Unlucky-Grab-8908

As it turns out, he would make up company policies as he saw fit, and due to the broadcast, there was some clarification of managerial power within the company, so the whole situation was quite embarrassing for them as a whole. The post’s author concluded his story by saying that while he never really expected anything to come of it, the way things turned out was “glorious.”

