Are you a true fan of the Home Alone movies? Can you recite the films’ top moments by heart? Let’s see how well you know your John Hughes classics. We’ve got dozens of questions about the movies, including some Home Alone facts you might have forgotten — like where was the first movie filmed? Which actor improvised all their lines? You may have seen them all, probably even more than once, but this movie quiz is tough. Whether you’re reminiscing about family movie nights or just looking for some trivia to impress your friends at the next holiday party, we’ve got you covered with our Home Alone trivia!

While the film’s plot is relatively simple — a boy named Kevin McCallister (played by Macaulay Culkin) accidentally gets left behind by his family when they head off on a Christmas vacation — its legacy has been anything but. Whether or not you’ve watched the whole franchise, there’s something about the Home Alone movies that makes the holidays feel right. The nostalgia of it all, the Christmas cheer… and that kid who is somehow always able to get out of trouble by himself.

Christmas is coming! And with it, the return of one of the most beloved Christmas movies of all time: Home Alone. This 1990 classic is a gift that keeps on giving — and created, out of nowhere, a cherished Christmas tradition.

#1 How old was Macaulay Culkin in the film?

#2 Who is eldest Kevin's sibling?

#3 Which actor used method acting with Macaulay Culkin to actually make him scared?

#4 What is Kevin's cousin Fuller known to do in the night?

#5 Who made a cameo appearance at The Plaza Hotel in "Home Alone 2"?

#6 How did Harry and Marv get to New York City?

#7 What did Harry and Marv decide to rob in "Home Alone 2"?

#8 How many pizzas did the McCallisters order for their tea?

#9 Who yells, "Kevin! What did you do to my room?!" at the end of the movie?

#10 Why isn't Buzz concerned about Kevin being home alone?

#11 Since the original "Home Alone" movie, how many sequels have there been?

#12 How did "Home Alone" earn a Guinness World Record?

#13 What does Kevin ask from the fake Santa Claus?

#14 What song is playing during the bathroom/aftershave scene?

#15 Where was "Home Alone" filmed?

#16 Who and how old was Kevin’s stunt double?

#17 Who plays the roles of Harry and Marv?

#18 Who was the neighbor to the McCallister family?

#19 What did Buzz call Old Man Marley?

#20 How much did the "Little Nero Pizza" order cost on the day before leaving for the trip?

#21 What does Santa Claus give Kevin when he runs out of candy?

#22 A man of which nationality sits beside Kevin on the flight that he boards?

#23 At the end of the movie, where does Kevin reunite with his mom in "Home Alone 2"?

#24 To whom did Kevin give the second turtle dove?

#25 "Home Alone 3" opens in what city?

#26 In "Home Alone 3", what did the parrot use to say when someone offered him a biscuit as a bribe?

#27 What is the name of the female crook in "Home Alone 3"?

#28 What was the name of the kid in Home Alone 3"?

#29 What kind of drink was Fuller drinking?

#30 What holiday song was Kevin playing when he tried to make the robbers believe his parent's were throwing a party?

#31 What is the name of the neighbor whom Kevin and his siblings are afraid of?

#32 Where does Kevin officially meet Old Man Marley?

#33 What does Kevin see when he looks out the window in the final scene of "Home Alone"?

#34 How does Kate McCallister make her way back home in the first part of "Home Alone"?

#35 How many brothers does Kevin have?

#36 What did the pizza guy hit with his car when he pulled up to deliver $122.50 worth of pizza for the family?

#37 What do the crooks, Harry and Marv, see Kevin doing to know he is home alone?

#38 Which country has declared "Home Alone" as a National Holiday movie and National Christmas tradition?

#39 When Kevin's mother feels she is forgetting something, what is the checklist Kevin's mother recites?

#40 What is on Kevin’s hat that he wears throughout the movie?

#41 What is the first trap Kevin sets the robbers in the first part of "Home Alone"?

#42 Which airline do the McCallisters fly with?

#43 When did the filming begin for the film "Home Alone"?

#44 Which actor in the film improvised all his lines?

#45 Macaulay Culkin has a brother named Kieran, who plays which role in the film?

#46 What prop did Daniel Stern (Marv) use during his barefoot scenes?

#47 Who composed the soundtrack to "Home Alone"?

#48 "Little Nero" pizza is a parody of what pizza outlet?

#49 What do Harry and Marv call themselves as a team in the first part of "Home Alone"?

#50 The night before the McCallister family trip, they order pizza from what outlet?

#51 What precious item did Harry lose in the McCallister house?

#52 What thing is Kevin scared of in his basement?

#53 What is Kevin’s favorite pizza topping?

#54 What is written on the van that Marv and Harry use?

#55 What does Kate offer to the old lady and the old man at the airport to give up their seats so she could get back to her son Kevin?

#56 What do Harry and Marv introduce themselves as at the doorstep?

#57 Who finds Harry’s gold tooth?

#58 What cameo appearance did Chris Columbus make in "Home Alone 2"?

#59 What did Buzz do to Kevin to make other people laugh in the first part of "Home Alone"?

#60 What was the breed of dog that Alice was shown walking with in "Home Alone 3"?

#61 When was "Home Alone 3" filming completed?

#62 What religion is Marv?

#63 What is the name of the boy who calls Kevin a disease?

#64 Where are the McCallisters going on vacation in "Home Alone 2"?

#65 What street do the McCallisters live on?

#66 Why doesn't Kevin want to sleep with Fuller?

#67 What does Harry step on when he climbs into the window of the McCallister house?

#68 How did the burglars know that the McCallister family was going on vacation?

#69 What do Kevin and Buzz fight about before the trip?

#70 Where is Uncle Frank from?

#71 Why are the families going to Paris for the holiday?

#72 What did Kevin do that he thought resulted in the family being gone and him being home alone?

#73 What is the name of the sequel to "Home Alone"?

#74 Is it true or false that the picture Kevin finds of Buzz's girlfriend was a picture of a boy made up to look like a girl?

#75 Where does Kevin hide when the burglars try to get in for the first time?

#76 What is the cashier’s name who serves Kevin when he goes shopping on his own?

#77 What is the name of Kevin’s dad?

#78 Which airport are the McCallisters leaving from?

#79 Is Kevin the oldest or the youngest?

#80 Who originally created "Home Alone"?

#81 What van model do Harry and Marv use in the film?

#82 How much was the McCallister house sold for after the film was released?

#83 Which actor shot all his scenes in 23 hours?

#84 What instrument is Gus Polinski known to play in the polka van?

#85 What does Harry refer to the McCallister's house as?

#86 At what time did Marv and Harry decide to vandalize the McCallister’s house?

#87 Which spider does Kevin scare Marv with?

#88 Who plays the role of the Pigeon Lady?

#89 Who created turtle doves for the film?

#90 Who played Mr. Duncan?

#91 Gerry Bamman plays what character?

#92 Where was the flight going that Kevin boarded by mistake?

#93 What is the name of the motel at which the McCallister family is staying in Florida?

#94 What do the turtle doves signify in "Home Alone 2"?

#95 During the film, Kevin says: "This is my house, I have to..."

#96 Why did the family think Kevin was with them when they left for the airport?

#97 Whose BB gun does Kevin use to practice his shooting?

#98 After searching the whole house, Kevin realizes his family is gone. What was the first thing he did?

#99 What does Kevin make himself for dinner on Christmas Eve?

#100 Who ate a whole load of mice guts, so would not need to be fed while the McCallisters were away?

#101 What painting inspired the poster for Macaulay Culkin screaming?

#102 Who was the first person Kevin played the recording, “Keep the change, ya filthy animal,” to?