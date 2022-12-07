Christmas is coming! And with it, the return of one of the most beloved Christmas movies of all time: Home Alone. This 1990 classic is a gift that keeps on giving — and created, out of nowhere, a cherished Christmas tradition. 

While the film’s plot is relatively simple — a boy named Kevin McCallister (played by Macaulay Culkin) accidentally gets left behind by his family when they head off on a Christmas vacation — its legacy has been anything but. Whether or not you’ve watched the whole franchise, there’s something about the Home Alone movies that makes the holidays feel right. The nostalgia of it all, the Christmas cheer… and that kid who is somehow always able to get out of trouble by himself.

Are you a true fan of the Home Alone movies? Can you recite the films’ top moments by heart? Let’s see how well you know your John Hughes classics. We’ve got dozens of questions about the movies, including some Home Alone facts you might have forgotten — like where was the first movie filmed? Which actor improvised all their lines? You may have seen them all, probably even more than once, but this movie quiz is tough. Whether you’re reminiscing about family movie nights or just looking for some trivia to impress your friends at the next holiday party, we’ve got you covered with our Home Alone trivia!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

How old was Macaulay Culkin in the film?

Report

7points
POST
#2

Who is eldest Kevin's sibling?

Report

7points
POST
#3

Which actor used method acting with Macaulay Culkin to actually make him scared?

Report

6points
POST
#4

What is Kevin's cousin Fuller known to do in the night?

Report

6points
POST
#5

Who made a cameo appearance at The Plaza Hotel in "Home Alone 2"?

Report

6points
POST
#6

How did Harry and Marv get to New York City?

Report

6points
POST
#7

What did Harry and Marv decide to rob in "Home Alone 2"?

Report

6points
POST
#8

How many pizzas did the McCallisters order for their tea?

Report

6points
POST
#9

Who yells, "Kevin! What did you do to my room?!" at the end of the movie?

Report

6points
POST
#10

Why isn't Buzz concerned about Kevin being home alone?

Report

6points
POST
Xander Man
Xander Man
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And he is "not that lucky"

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#11

Since the original "Home Alone" movie, how many sequels have there been?

Report

6points
POST
#12

How did "Home Alone" earn a Guinness World Record?

Report

6points
POST
Žydrūnė Trukanavičiūtė
Žydrūnė Trukanavičiūtė
BoredPanda Staff
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Highest-grossing live action comedy in a single territory.

0
0points
reply
#13

What does Kevin ask from the fake Santa Claus?

Report

6points
POST
#14

What song is playing during the bathroom/aftershave scene?

Report

6points
POST
#15

Where was "Home Alone" filmed?

Report

5points
POST
#16

Who and how old was Kevin’s stunt double?

Report

5points
POST
Žydrūnė Trukanavičiūtė
Žydrūnė Trukanavičiūtė
BoredPanda Staff
1 week ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Larry Nicholas, he was 30 when the movie was shot.

0
0points
reply
#17

Who plays the roles of Harry and Marv?

Report

5points
POST
Žydrūnė Trukanavičiūtė
Žydrūnė Trukanavičiūtė
BoredPanda Staff
1 week ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Harry is played by Joe Pesci, and Marv is played by Daniel Stern.

0
0points
reply
#18

Who was the neighbor to the McCallister family?

Report

5points
POST
#19

What did Buzz call Old Man Marley?

Report

5points
POST
#20

How much did the "Little Nero Pizza" order cost on the day before leaving for the trip?

Report

5points
POST
#21

What does Santa Claus give Kevin when he runs out of candy?

Report

5points
POST
#22

A man of which nationality sits beside Kevin on the flight that he boards?

Report

5points
POST
#23

At the end of the movie, where does Kevin reunite with his mom in "Home Alone 2"?

Report

5points
POST
#24

To whom did Kevin give the second turtle dove?

Report

5points
POST
#25

"Home Alone 3" opens in what city?

Report

5points
POST
#26

In "Home Alone 3", what did the parrot use to say when someone offered him a biscuit as a bribe?

Report

5points
POST
#27

What is the name of the female crook in "Home Alone 3"?

Report

5points
POST
#28

What was the name of the kid in Home Alone 3"?

Report

5points
POST
#29

What kind of drink was Fuller drinking?

Report

5points
POST
#30

What holiday song was Kevin playing when he tried to make the robbers believe his parent's were throwing a party?

Report

5points
POST
Žydrūnė Trukanavičiūtė
Žydrūnė Trukanavičiūtė
BoredPanda Staff
1 week ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree."

0
0points
reply
#31

What is the name of the neighbor whom Kevin and his siblings are afraid of?

Report

5points
POST
#32

Where does Kevin officially meet Old Man Marley?

Report

5points
POST
#33

What does Kevin see when he looks out the window in the final scene of "Home Alone"?

Report

5points
POST
Žydrūnė Trukanavičiūtė
Žydrūnė Trukanavičiūtė
BoredPanda Staff
1 day ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Marley hugging his granddaughter and reuniting with his formerly estranged son.

0
0points
reply
#34

How does Kate McCallister make her way back home in the first part of "Home Alone"?

Report

5points
POST
Žydrūnė Trukanavičiūtė
Žydrūnė Trukanavičiūtė
BoredPanda Staff
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: She hitches a ride with a traveling polka band.

0
0points
reply
#35

How many brothers does Kevin have?

Report

5points
POST
#36

What did the pizza guy hit with his car when he pulled up to deliver $122.50 worth of pizza for the family?

Report

5points
POST
#37

What do the crooks, Harry and Marv, see Kevin doing to know he is home alone?

Report

5points
POST
Žydrūnė Trukanavičiūtė
Žydrūnė Trukanavičiūtė
BoredPanda Staff
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Cut the top off of a tree for a small Christmas tree.

0
0points
reply
#38

Which country has declared "Home Alone" as a National Holiday movie and National Christmas tradition?

Report

5points
POST
#39

When Kevin's mother feels she is forgetting something, what is the checklist Kevin's mother recites?

Report

5points
POST
Žydrūnė Trukanavičiūtė
Žydrūnė Trukanavičiūtė
BoredPanda Staff
1 day ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: "Turn off coffee maker, lock up, close garage... Kevin!"

0
0points
reply
#40

What is on Kevin’s hat that he wears throughout the movie?

Report

5points
POST
#41

What is the first trap Kevin sets the robbers in the first part of "Home Alone"?

Report

5points
POST
#42

Which airline do the McCallisters fly with?

Report

5points
POST
#43

When did the filming begin for the film "Home Alone"?

Report

4points
POST
#44

Which actor in the film improvised all his lines?

Report

4points
POST
#45

Macaulay Culkin has a brother named Kieran, who plays which role in the film?

Report

4points
POST
Žydrūnė Trukanavičiūtė
Žydrūnė Trukanavičiūtė
BoredPanda Staff
1 week ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Fuller McCallister, the dorky younger cousin to Kevin.

0
0points
reply
#46

What prop did Daniel Stern (Marv) use during his barefoot scenes?

Report

4points
POST
#47

Who composed the soundtrack to "Home Alone"?

Report

4points
POST
#48

"Little Nero" pizza is a parody of what pizza outlet?

Report

4points
POST
Žydrūnė Trukanavičiūtė
Žydrūnė Trukanavičiūtė
BoredPanda Staff
1 week ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Answer: "Little Caesar's Pizza."

0
0points
reply
#49

What do Harry and Marv call themselves as a team in the first part of "Home Alone"?

Report

4points
POST
#50

The night before the McCallister family trip, they order pizza from what outlet?

Report

4points
POST
#51

What precious item did Harry lose in the McCallister house?

Report

4points
POST
#52

What thing is Kevin scared of in his basement?

Report

4points
POST
#53

What is Kevin’s favorite pizza topping?

Report

4points
POST
#54

What is written on the van that Marv and Harry use?

Report

4points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#55

What does Kate offer to the old lady and the old man at the airport to give up their seats so she could get back to her son Kevin?

Report

4points
POST
Žydrūnė Trukanavičiūtė
Žydrūnė Trukanavičiūtė
BoredPanda Staff
1 week ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: A ring, a watch, a pocket translator and $500.

0
0points
reply
#56

What do Harry and Marv introduce themselves as at the doorstep?

Report

4points
POST
#57

Who finds Harry’s gold tooth?

Report

4points
POST
#58

What cameo appearance did Chris Columbus make in "Home Alone 2"?

Report

4points
POST
Žydrūnė Trukanavičiūtė
Žydrūnė Trukanavičiūtė
BoredPanda Staff
1 week ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: He played a man in the Toy Store with his real daughter.

0
0points
reply
#59

What did Buzz do to Kevin to make other people laugh in the first part of "Home Alone"?

Report

4points
POST
Žydrūnė Trukanavičiūtė
Žydrūnė Trukanavičiūtė
BoredPanda Staff
1 week ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: He held electric candles behind Kevin’s ears.

0
0points
reply
#60

What was the breed of dog that Alice was shown walking with in "Home Alone 3"?

Report

4points
POST
#61

When was "Home Alone 3" filming completed?

Report

4points
POST
#62

What religion is Marv?

Report

4points
POST
#63

What is the name of the boy who calls Kevin a disease?

Report

4points
POST
#64

Where are the McCallisters going on vacation in "Home Alone 2"?

Report

4points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#65

What street do the McCallisters live on?

Report

4points
POST
#66

Why doesn't Kevin want to sleep with Fuller?

Report

4points
POST
#67

What does Harry step on when he climbs into the window of the McCallister house?

Report

4points
POST
#68

How did the burglars know that the McCallister family was going on vacation?

Report

4points
POST
Žydrūnė Trukanavičiūtė
Žydrūnė Trukanavičiūtė
BoredPanda Staff
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Kevin's mom told Harry about the trip. Harry had come to their house, dressed as a police officer and pretending to be checking up on things in the neighborhood.

0
0points
reply
#69

What do Kevin and Buzz fight about before the trip?

Report

4points
POST
#70

Where is Uncle Frank from?

Report

4points
POST
#71

Why are the families going to Paris for the holiday?

Report

4points
POST
#72

What did Kevin do that he thought resulted in the family being gone and him being home alone?

Report

4points
POST
Žydrūnė Trukanavičiūtė
Žydrūnė Trukanavičiūtė
BoredPanda Staff
1 day ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: He made his Christmas wish asking to never see his family again.

0
0points
reply
#73

What is the name of the sequel to "Home Alone"?

Report

4points
POST
#74

Is it true or false that the picture Kevin finds of Buzz's girlfriend was a picture of a boy made up to look like a girl?

Report

4points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#75

Where does Kevin hide when the burglars try to get in for the first time?

Report

4points
POST
#76

What is the cashier’s name who serves Kevin when he goes shopping on his own?

Report

4points
POST
#77

What is the name of Kevin’s dad?

Report

4points
POST
#78

Which airport are the McCallisters leaving from?

Report

4points
POST
Žydrūnė Trukanavičiūtė
Žydrūnė Trukanavičiūtė
BoredPanda Staff
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Chicago O’Hare International Airport.

0
0points
reply
#79

Is Kevin the oldest or the youngest?

Report

4points
POST
#80

Who originally created "Home Alone"?

Report

4points
POST
#81

What van model do Harry and Marv use in the film?

Report

3points
POST
#82

How much was the McCallister house sold for after the film was released?

Report

3points
POST
#83

Which actor shot all his scenes in 23 hours?

Report

3points
POST
Žydrūnė Trukanavičiūtė
Žydrūnė Trukanavičiūtė
BoredPanda Staff
1 week ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: John Candy, who played Gus Polinski.

0
0points
reply
#84

What instrument is Gus Polinski known to play in the polka van?

Report

3points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#85

What does Harry refer to the McCallister's house as?

Report

3points
POST
#86

At what time did Marv and Harry decide to vandalize the McCallister’s house?

Report

3points
POST
#87

Which spider does Kevin scare Marv with?

Report

3points
POST
#88

Who plays the role of the Pigeon Lady?

Report

3points
POST
#89

Who created turtle doves for the film?

Report

3points
POST
#90

Who played Mr. Duncan?

Report

3points
POST
#91

Gerry Bamman plays what character?

Report

3points
POST
#92

Where was the flight going that Kevin boarded by mistake?

Report

3points
POST
#93

What is the name of the motel at which the McCallister family is staying in Florida?

Report

3points
POST
#94

What do the turtle doves signify in "Home Alone 2"?

Report

3points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#95

During the film, Kevin says: "This is my house, I have to..."

Report

3points
POST
#96

Why did the family think Kevin was with them when they left for the airport?

Report

3points
POST
Žydrūnė Trukanavičiūtė
Žydrūnė Trukanavičiūtė
BoredPanda Staff
2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: One of the older kids mistook the neighbor's kid for Kevin during a head count.

0
0points
reply
#97

Whose BB gun does Kevin use to practice his shooting?

Report

3points
POST
#98

After searching the whole house, Kevin realizes his family is gone. What was the first thing he did?

Report

3points
POST
#99

What does Kevin make himself for dinner on Christmas Eve?

Report

3points
POST
#100

Who ate a whole load of mice guts, so would not need to be fed while the McCallisters were away?

Report

3points
POST
#101

What painting inspired the poster for Macaulay Culkin screaming?

Report

3points
POST
#102

Who was the first person Kevin played the recording, “Keep the change, ya filthy animal,” to?

Report

3points
POST
Žydrūnė Trukanavičiūtė
Žydrūnė Trukanavičiūtė
BoredPanda Staff
1 day ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: "The Little Nero's Pizza" delivery guy.

0
0points
reply
#103

Which actress played the mom in "Home Alone"?

Report

3points
POST