Antoine Lavoisier, a renowned French chemist known for his significant contributions to the field of chemistry, including the discovery of hydrogen and the implementation of the metric system. He was executed on May 8, 1794, during the Reign of Terror following the French Revolution. He was found guilty of fraud and was one of 28 people executed at that time. Lavoisier's execution was a result of the radicalization of the French Revolution and the subsequent Reign of Terror. Despite his contributions to science and his efforts to advise the Revolutionary governments on finance and other matters, Lavoisier found himself imprisoned along with other members of the General Farm, a group of tax collectors. The Republic was purging itself of its royalist past, and Lavoisier, his father-in-law, and 26 other Tax Farmers were guillotined. Intriguingly, Lavoisier is also known for a peculiar experiment he conducted at the time of his execution. As a scientist, he was naturally curious about what happens to the human head once it was removed from the torso. Therefore, he promised that he would blink for as long as possible when he was beheaded. There were some reports that he blinked for up to 30 seconds, suggesting that the brain might continue to function even though it is no longer attached to the rest of the body. However, the validity of this experiment is disputed due to the circumstances of his execution, with some sources suggesting that there would have been no time to perform any such observation.