ADVERTISEMENT

Gaming is the sort of hobby one spoke about in hushed tones to avoid being tossed into a locker two decades ago, but has now grown to be one of the most popular activities out there. So it shouldn’t surprise anyone that there are memes aplenty just for the gamers out there.

The laconically named “Gaming Memes” Facebook page is dedicated to just that, hilarious and relatable posts about video games. So get comfortable as you scroll through during a loading screen, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts and experiences in the comments down below.

More info: Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Medieval knight kneeling for a queen labeled wife, symbolizing permission to play video games for exhausted adults and their squad.

Gaming memes Report

8points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Polar bear wearing makeshift armor helmet representing relatable memes for exhausted adults who just want to play video games.

    Gaming memes Report

    8points
    POST
    #3

    A large group of angels watching with concern, relating to exhausted adults playing video games and financial choices.

    Gaming memes Report

    7points
    POST
    #4

    Giant figures battling in a stormy landscape with an adult exhausted player quietly collecting plants outside the chaos video games.

    Gaming memes Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    White cat on snowy sniper rifle contrasted with sad cat in crosshairs, depicting exhausted adults who just want to play video games.

    Gaming memes Report

    7points
    POST
    #6

    Older cartoon character explaining to kids about owning video games without updates or subscriptions, relatable gaming meme for adults.

    Gaming memes Report

    7points
    POST
    #7

    Man on beach pushing wheelbarrow with a cube of ocean waves, illustrating relatable memes for exhausted adults and video games.

    Gaming memes Report

    7points
    POST
    #8

    Kratos holding signs saying video games do not cause violence and lag does in a relatable video games meme.

    Gaming memes Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Old Sony TV with PlayStation console and controller on top, showing a reflection while video game is loading, relatable gaming meme.

    Gaming memes Report

    7points
    POST
    #10

    A small plush crocodile wearing a headset and holding a video game controller, symbolizing exhausted adults playing games.

    Gaming memes Report

    6points
    POST
    #11

    Split image meme showing a smiling woman on left and an angry woman with glowing red eyes on right about video games.

    Gaming memes Report

    6points
    POST
    #12

    SpongeBob meme showing gamers reacting to being outplayed by a legit opponent, highlighting relatable gaming frustrations.

    Gaming memes Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Meme showing a man calling an orangutan dumb for pre-ordering digital games in relatable exhausted adult humor.

    Gaming memes Report

    5points
    POST
    #14

    Comparison meme showing video game character Link from Breath of the Wild gaming late as a teen versus exhausted adult in 30s.

    Gaming memes Report

    5points
    POST
    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    Premium     25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    True.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #15

    Homer Simpson meme in a gaming room highlighting relatable memes for exhausted adults who want to play video games.

    Gaming memes Report

    5points
    POST
    #16

    Cartoon of a gamer in blue armor teaching a novice player with arrows stuck in armor, relatable video games meme.

    Gaming memes Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Humorous gaming meme showing a potted plant appearing behind a corner with leaves floating, relatable to gamers.

    Gaming memes Report

    5points
    POST
    #18

    Man on paddleboard with umbrella labeled whatever the heck I'm doing, ferry in distance labeled main quest, video game memes concept.

    Gaming memes Report

    5points
    POST
    #19

    SpongeBob looking sad in a diner booth, relatable meme about exhausted adults losing their video game identity.

    Gaming memes Report

    5points
    POST
    #20

    Snow-covered rooftop with footprints labeled pending games and small cleared area labeled finished games, relatable gaming meme.

    Gaming memes Report

    5points
    POST
    #21

    Cartoon turtles labeled as unfinished games and a newly bought game, illustrating relatable memes for exhausted adults playing video games.

    Gaming memes Report

    5points
    POST
    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    Premium     26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Only four? Try telling that to my Steam playlist 😂

    0
    0points
    reply
    #22

    Relatable meme showing Skeletor characters illustrating exhausted adults wanting to play video games after a free skin release.

    Gaming memes Report

    5points
    POST
    #23

    Shopping bag filled with gaming PC parts instead of groceries, illustrating exhausted adults who just want to play video games.

    Gaming memes Report

    4points
    POST
    #24

    Speed limit sign in GTA game with police car, relatable meme for exhausted adults who want to play video games.

    Gaming memes Report

    4points
    POST
    #25

    Tired cartoon fish holding a video game controller, expressing exhaustion relatable to adults who want to play video games.

    Gaming memes Report

    4points
    POST
    #26

    A large fiery dragon burning a forest in the background while people play golf in the foreground, relatable video game meme.

    Gaming memes Report

    4points
    POST
    #27

    Knight in armor pointing at a parchment with a relatable video games meme for exhausted adults who want to play gaming.

    Gaming memes Report

    4points
    POST
    #28

    Video game meme showing a character asking for rescue gear and a p**n shop owner offering limited supplies.

    Gaming memes Report

    4points
    POST
    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    Premium     17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    S'alright, Leon; the president didn't actually want Ashley back anyway...

    0
    0points
    reply
    #29

    Gaming meme showing an in-game sign humorously complaining about working long shifts, relatable to exhausted adult gamers.

    Gaming memes Report

    4points
    POST
    #30

    Man playing video games inside glass “husband storage” booth in a busy mall, relatable meme for exhausted adults.

    Gaming memes Report

    4points
    POST
    #31

    Stairs blocked by locked gate with text about Dark Souls games, illustrating frustration of exhausted adults who just want to play video games.

    Gaming memes Report

    4points
    POST
    #32

    A classical portrait of a woman wearing gaming headphones, holding a PS5 box with a gaming PC and Nintendo Switch nearby.

    Gaming memes Report

    4points
    POST
    #33

    Comparison meme showing desired computer RAM sticks with RGB lighting versus affordable black RAM truck for exhausted adults who want to play video games.

    Gaming memes Report

    4points
    POST
    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    Premium     21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Trade it in and get real RAM.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #34

    Anime character powering up fiercely contrasted with the same character peacefully resting, illustrating video games online vs offline.

    Gaming memes Report

    4points
    POST
    #35

    Memes showing the contrast between childhood and adult gaming experiences for exhausted adults wanting to play video games.

    Gaming memes Report

    4points
    POST
    #36

    Ornate wooden gaming setup with triple monitors and a large carved chair, illustrating relatable memes for exhausted adults gaming.

    Gaming memes Report

    4points
    POST
    #37

    Illustration meme showing girls and boys with time machines, referencing gaming and computer RAM for exhausted adults.

    Gaming memes Report

    4points
    POST
    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    Premium     16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'd take the RAM.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #38

    Minimalist new house with only a gaming setup, illustrating relatable memes for exhausted adults who want to play video games.

    Gaming memes Report

    4points
    POST
    #39

    Meme showing exhausted adults after a night out contrasted with boys playing video games in a foggy street scene.

    Gaming memes Report

    4points
    POST
    #40

    Leonardo DiCaprio holding a red Game Boy with a funny expression, relatable meme for exhausted adults and video games.

    Gaming memes Report

    4points
    POST
    #41

    Comparison meme showing the same video game character at 720p today versus 720p when I was a kid, relatable to video games.

    Gaming memes Report

    4points
    POST
    #42

    Screenshot of a gaming meme showing a deleted Elden Ring save and a large number of comments from video game fans.

    Gaming memes Report

    3points
    POST
    #43

    SpongeBob memes showing increasing power levels representing Xbox, Nintendo, PlayStation, and Steam game stores for video games fans.

    Gaming memes Report

    3points
    POST
    #44

    Angry Mario labeled Nintendo holding a book about pirating old games to preserve cartridges, meme about video games.

    Gaming memes Report

    3points
    POST
    #45

    Video game meme showing a character rejecting trusting autosave and preferring manual saving to be safe.

    Gaming memes Report

    3points
    POST
    #46

    Two characters arguing about expensive gaming consoles and PCs in a relatable meme for exhausted adults who want to play video games.

    Gaming memes Report

    3points
    POST
    #47

    Meme showing exhausted adult gamer surprised by their long video game playtime, featuring knight in armor pondering.

    Gaming memes Report

    3points
    POST
    #48

    Group of video game characters lined up on a pier with text about playing GTA 6 in relatable gaming memes for exhausted adults.

    Gaming memes Report

    3points
    POST
    #49

    Video game character struggling in snowy weather, losing health points, illustrating exhaustion in relatable gaming memes.

    Gaming memes Report

    3points
    POST
    #50

    Surreal meme showing AI greedily consuming RAM while gaming PCs and consoles suffer, highlighting gaming memes on resource use.

    Gaming memes Report

    3points
    POST
    #51

    Meme showing frustrated man reacting to rising prices of 2x16GB DDR5 RAM, relatable for exhausted adults wanting to play video games.

    Gaming memes Report

    3points
    POST
    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    Premium     18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    *PUNT INTO WELL*

    0
    0points
    reply
    #52

    Animated character labeled Gamers glancing at a meter with sections reading I am so good and I hate this game.

    Gaming memes Report

    3points
    POST
    #53

    Bicycle wrapped like a gift with snowflake paper near a Christmas tree, relatable meme for exhausted adults wanting video games.

    Gaming memes Report

    3points
    POST
    #54

    Medieval warrior presenting a gaming meme about video game release delays to monks in a dimly lit stone room.

    Gaming memes Report

    3points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #55

    Meme showing a gaming moment with exhaustion and relief, capturing relatable memes for exhausted adults who want to play video games.

    Gaming memes Report

    3points
    POST
    #56

    Sad kitten holding a Nintendo Switch controller with Metroid game, illustrating exhaustion in relatable video game memes for adults.

    Gaming memes Report

    3points
    POST
    #57

    Minimal gaming setup with expensive chair, dual monitors, and PC, while exhausted adult sleeps on a budget air mattress.

    Gaming memes Report

    3points
    POST
    #58

    Man on stage holding paper with quote about gaming helping exhausted adults forget problems in gaming memes presentation.

    Gaming memes Report

    3points
    POST
    #59

    Nintendo Wii gaming console and remote, representing relatable memes for exhausted adults who want to play video games.

    Gaming memes Report

    3points
    POST
    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    Premium     15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Truth. I worked at a shop that sold the Wii when they were big. We'd get them in and they'd be gone within a day or so.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #60

    Pink Nintendo DS Lite handheld console with box, representing nostalgic video games for exhausted adults wanting to play.

    Gaming memes Report

    3points
    POST
    #61

    Meme showing a note about PS3 turning 20 years old and a monkey puppet reacting, related to video games.

    Gaming memes Report

    3points
    POST
    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    Premium     20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    People who played on PSX: *Homer Simpson back into bushes*

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #62

    Fantasy video game scene showing a level one player being chased by a secret endgame boss in a dark forest.

    Gaming memes Report

    3points
    POST
    #63

    Man squinting in bright light rejecting adjusting brightness in a relatable meme about video games for exhausted adults.

    Gaming memes Report

    3points
    POST
    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    Premium     14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Literally me 😂 Along with belting the poppiest pop I can find.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #64

    Squidward setting up and carrying a lounge chair with captions about winning and joining unemployed lobbies in video games.

    Gaming memes Report

    3points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #65

    Anime man showing frustration and surprise with captions about waiting on a loading screen in relatable video games memes for exhausted adults.

    Gaming memes Report

    3points
    POST
    #66

    SpongeBob meme about exhausted adults who can afford video games but have no time to play them.

    Gaming memes Report

    3points
    POST
    #67

    Meme showing snowy video game scene with player character braving harsh weather as relatable exhausted adults gaming.

    Gaming memes Report

    3points
    POST
    #68

    Medieval knight in armor feeding an orange cat, illustrating relatable memes for exhausted adults wanting to play video games.

    Gaming memes Report

    3points
    POST
    #69

    Anime character reacting with excitement then shock, paired with text about Steam PC release and 8Gb VRAM gaming memes.

    Gaming memes Report

    2points
    POST
    #70

    Man relieved with hand on chest after PS5 pro works despite note saying it stopped, relatable meme for exhausted adults playing video games.

    Gaming memes Report

    2points
    POST
    #71

    Adult soldier in military gear smiling peacefully in bed, relatable meme for exhausted adults wanting to play video games.

    Gaming memes Report

    2points
    POST
    #72

    Children and skeleton in pool and underwater representing price increasing memes for exhausted adults who play video games.

    Gaming memes Report

    2points
    POST
    #73

    Cartoon of a man driving a red car uphill with the text I'm this old, relatable meme for exhausted adults video games.

    Gaming memes Report

    2points
    POST
    #74

    Black gaming console used to hold a door open on a wet brick sidewalk, relatable meme for exhausted adults who play video games.

    Gaming memes Report

    2points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #75

    Comparison meme showing video game character Samus from Nintendo Switch and PC versions in different armor styles, relatable to video games.

    Gaming memes Report

    2points
    POST
    s_mi avatar
    S. Mi
    S. Mi
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is this actual game art? I get the joke, was just wondering if it was also actually true

    1
    1point
    reply
    #76

    Scene from Titanic with a couple on a ship deck above a collection of classic PlayStation 2 video game discs.

    Gaming memes Report

    2points
    POST
    #77

    Comparison of video game graphics and RAM from 2009 Killzone 2 on PS3 to 2025 Metroid on Nintendo Switch 2.

    Gaming memes Report

    2points
    POST
    #78

    Captain America leaning on a chair with text about saving items until the game is over, relatable memes for exhausted adults gaming.

    Gaming memes Report

    2points
    POST
    #79

    Cartoon adult humor meme about struggling to fit video games into a busy schedule of sleep, work, and food.

    Gaming memes Report

    2points
    POST
    #80

    Shrek and Donkey looking nervously at a difficult fight scene over lava, depicting exhausted adults playing video games.

    Gaming memes Report

    2points
    POST
    #81

    Meme showing video game trust humor with characters, reflecting relatable memes for exhausted adults wanting to play video games.

    Gaming memes Report

    2points
    POST
    #82

    Meme showing a grumpy dog and gaming robot representing exhausted adults wanting to play video games.

    Gaming memes Report

    2points
    POST
    #83

    Old Xbox 360 console and controller with an anime character expressing excitement about classic video games for exhausted adults.

    Gaming memes Report

    2points
    POST
    #84

    Man looking in mirror seeing video game character representing relatable memes for exhausted adults who want to play video games

    Gaming memes Report

    2points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #85

    Video game meme showing a plain main character and a powerful NPC asking for help to save the world.

    Gaming memes Report

    2points
    POST
    #86

    Man gesturing no to two identical monitors but approving one good and one cheap monitor, relatable meme for exhausted adults who play video games.

    Gaming memes Report

    2points
    POST
    #87

    SpongeBob sitting alone in a diner, looking worried about the future of gaming being only for the rich.

    Gaming memes Report

    2points
    POST
    #88

    Child excitedly reading the back of a video game box during a car ride, capturing relatable exhausted adult gamer memories.

    Gaming memes Report

    2points
    POST
    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    Premium     12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And back when they had manuals? With actual interesting stuff, not just the controls?

    0
    0points
    reply
    #89

    Meme showing a scene from Mario 64 with text about exhausted adults wanting to play video games for relatable humor.

    Gaming memes Report

    2points
    POST
    #90

    Squidward reacts to a new game with good price and graphics but dislikes it for being Roguelike and Soulslike, gaming meme.

    Gaming memes Report

    2points
    POST
    #91

    Person in traditional attire presenting gaming memes on whiteboards about playing video games for fun and relaxation, not stress.

    Gaming memes Report

    2points
    POST
    uhrensohn79 avatar
    Geobugi🇰🇷🇰🇭
    Geobugi🇰🇷🇰🇭
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I do that. Played witcher 3 at least 20 times, all add ons and allways in easiest possible mode because i enjoy the story and getting k****d by monsters is to much stress. Actually i could do without them 🤣

    0
    0points
    reply
    #92

    Close-up of a character intensely searching for the R3 button on a video game controller, relatable gaming meme for exhausted adults.

    Gaming memes Report

    2points
    POST
    #93

    Two men discuss buying a Steam Machine with concern over gaming options in a meme about exhausted adults and video games.

    Gaming memes Report

    1point
    POST
    #94

    Meme showing a gaming character wearing a headset with text about GPU appearing in minimum system specs, relatable video games meme.

    Gaming memes Report

    1point
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #95

    Black Ops II multiplayer screen with soldiers and nostalgic video games theme for exhausted adults.

    Gaming memes Report

    1point
    POST
    #96

    Tired SpongeBob wearing a gaming headset, looking exhausted after defeating a difficult video game boss.

    Gaming memes Report

    1point
    POST
    #97

    Mortal Kombat characters in a fiery battle scene, illustrating relatable memes for exhausted adults who want to play video games.

    Gaming memes Report

    1point
    POST
    #98

    Meme showing a 90s adult mistaking a Sega Genesis for a Nintendo, relatable to exhausted adults who want to play video games.

    Gaming memes Report

    1point
    POST
    #99

    Exhausted adult hearing kids play video games at family reunion, looking eager to join in Mario Kart fun.

    Gaming memes Report

    1point
    POST
    #100

    Man with eyes closed in a club, caption about buying an older Nintendo game, relatable meme for exhausted adults playing video games

    Gaming memes Report

    1point
    POST
    #101

    Minecraft character relaxing with a drink after building a house, relatable meme for exhausted adults wanting to play video games.

    Gaming memes Report

    1point
    POST
    #102

    Thanos meme edited with Xbox and PlayStation controllers, humor about relatable video games for exhausted adults.

    Gaming memes Report

    1point
    POST
    #103

    Patrick Star from SpongeBob comparing old and new gaming consoles, highlighting relatable memes for exhausted adults who want to play video games.

    Gaming memes Report

    1point
    POST
    #104

    Knight character checking inventory during intense boss fight, illustrating relatable memes for exhausted adults who want to play video games.

    Gaming memes Report

    1point
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #105

    Anime characters fighting with Resident Evil game cover overlaid, symbolizing unfinished video games backlog for exhausted adults.

    Gaming memes Report

    1point
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!