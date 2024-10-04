ADVERTISEMENT

Sarcasm isn’t for everyone. Some people may cringe at this brand of humor, but a considerable chunk will likely chuckle at the following images.

We’ve sourced these photos from the Unsubscribe Memes Facebook group. With 166,000 followers, the page is rife with funny posts poking fun at the absurd and mundane facets of daily life. Whether it’s a meme about using a GPS or a random reply to a post, they are witty, slightly snarky, and very relatable.

Enjoy scrolling and see how long it takes you to find one that resonates with you.