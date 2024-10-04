ADVERTISEMENT

Sarcasm isn’t for everyone. Some people may cringe at this brand of humor, but a considerable chunk will likely chuckle at the following images.

We’ve sourced these photos from the Unsubscribe Memes Facebook group. With 166,000 followers, the page is rife with funny posts poking fun at the absurd and mundane facets of daily life. Whether it’s a meme about using a GPS or a random reply to a post, they are witty, slightly snarky, and very relatable. 

Enjoy scrolling and see how long it takes you to find one that resonates with you.

#1

Unsubscribe Memes Report

Marcos Valencia
23 minutes ago

Dad here. Yes, but probably because mom started in September (!) and, by when I joined (after the Spanish Constitution day on the 6th of December, which seams reasonable to me) she already had done all the job. Isn't that dirty playing?

    #2

    SamuelSaulsbury Report

    #3

    Unsubscribe Memes Report

    It is understandable for some folks to dislike a sarcastic wisecrack. Some psychologists see it as “hostility disguised as humor.” 

    Yet, TV fans love Ron Swanson, Chandler Bing, Dr. Gregory House, Sheldon Cooper, and Stewie Griffin. Sarcasm works well in the art and literary sense as it can convey character complexity.

    #4

    Unsubscribe Memes Report

    #5

    Unsubscribe Memes Report

    #6

    Rainmaker1973 Report

    Maisey Myles
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    “Just change the shoes and everyone think they’re different”

    Sarcasm tends to draw laughs in satire, especially when it touches on societal issues. We may not find it laughable in real life, but somehow, we see the humor when expressed through an art form. 

    As an article from Oxford University points out, laughter is the natural reaction to a satirical play because it acknowledges that changing things isn’t within our power.

    #7

    Unsubscribe Memes Report

    #8

    Unsubscribe Memes Report

    #9

    Unsubscribe Memes Report

    Apachebathmat
    1 minute ago

    This is so true, I threw my back out putting keys in my pocket

    Irony and sarcasm also go hand in hand, and they can perfectly express a situation’s absurdity. Sometimes, it may be slightly insulting, as seen in these photos. But as long as there is no malicious intent, it will draw a giggle or two. 
    #10

    Unsubscribe Memes Report

    #11

    mommajessiec Report

    #12

    Unsubscribe Memes Report

    In an earlier section, we mentioned Chandler Bing, a character popularized by the late Matthew Perry. He is an excellent example of how to make sarcasm seem endearing. 

    YouTube compilations of Chandler’s snarky moments are available for fans of the show to look back on. Feel free to take some cues, as well.

    #13

    Unsubscribe Memes Report

    sbj
    1 hour ago

    Googly eyes are the best and they always make me smile wherever they appear

    #14

    Unsubscribe Memes Report

    #15

    Unsubscribe Memes Report

    Marcos Valencia
    11 minutes ago

    First person is asking for a pic in the bath and she should be the weird one?

    Now, we’d like to hear from you, readers. Which of these memes did you most identify with? Are you a fan of the snarky humor in many of these posts? Comment below!
    #16

    Unsubscribe Memes Report

    #17

    Unsubscribe Memes Report

    ManBlob
    1 hour ago

    I mostly use Google Maps to see how long does it take to get to work... Where I've been for the last three years.

    #18

    Unsubscribe Memes Report

    #19

    Unsubscribe Memes Report

    #20

    Unsubscribe Memes Report

    ॐBoyGanesh
    49 minutes ago

    This November will be 10 years since I’ve given up on Facebook, and Friendster & MySpace before it. I deleted Twitter when the trust fund Dunning-Kruger incel bought it. I keep Insta, but only occasionally photodump. As with BP, I never, ever go back to read comments or replies. It turns out I stay in much better contact with my core group of friends & spend exponentially more time with them in person than I did when using the socials. It’s too easy to think of Facebook scrolling, posting & commenting as maintaining healthy interactions. I feel and am so much closer to my people without online interactions.

    #21

    Unsubscribe Memes Report

    #22

    Unsubscribe Memes Report

    #23

    Unsubscribe Memes Report

    #24

    Unsubscribe Memes Report

    #25

    Unsubscribe Memes Report

    #26

    Unsubscribe Memes Report

    #27

    Unsubscribe Memes Report

    #28

    netcapgirl Report

    troufaki13
    56 minutes ago

    The people who have questions at the end of a meeting should have a special place in hell 😠

    #29

    Unsubscribe Memes Report

    #30

    Unsubscribe Memes Report

    #31

    Unsubscribe Memes Report

    #32

    Unsubscribe Memes Report

    ॐBoyGanesh
    42 minutes ago

    If you haven’t seen Minus One yet, go do it now. Shin Godzilla was great effects & campy. I promise Godzilla-1 will make you cry even if you’ve only half a ♡.

    #33

    Unsubscribe Memes Report

    #34

    Unsubscribe Memes Report

    ॐBoyGanesh
    37 minutes ago

    You can file a civil tort for any claim of wrongdoing by another individual. Tho, there are varied punitive actions for filing frivolous lawsuits.

    #35

    Unsubscribe Memes Report

    #36

    LouisStaples Report

    #37

    Unsubscribe Memes Report

    #38

    Unsubscribe Memes Report

    #39

    BonnieTangey Report

    badmotorfinger
    1 hour ago

    How to say you're single and bitter without saying you're single and bitter.

    #40

    Unsubscribe Memes Report

    #41

    Unsubscribe Memes Report

    #42

    Unsubscribe Memes Report

    #43

    Unsubscribe Memes Report

    #44

    Unsubscribe Memes Report

    ॐBoyGanesh
    35 minutes ago

    I’ve always wondered if the popularity of signs with trite sayings and obvious words are marketed to people who don’t have an internal monologue.

    #45

    Unsubscribe Memes Report

    #46

    Unsubscribe Memes Report

    #47

    Unsubscribe Memes Report

    #48

    Unsubscribe Memes Report

    #49

    Unsubscribe Memes Report

    #50

    Unsubscribe Memes Report

    #51

    Unsubscribe Memes Report

    #52

    Unsubscribe Memes Report

    #53

    Unsubscribe Memes Report

    𝖊𝖜𝖔𝛋
    1 hour ago

    So they have a place to hide all of their many snacks. Which they inevitably forget about. Which then go bad and ruin the washing machine and clump together of course.

    #54

    Unsubscribe Memes Report

    #55

    Unsubscribe Memes Report

    Susical
    1 hour ago

    Tbf, I'm sure both genders have experienced this on a date. This one man insisted on giving me his ENTIRE work history - details about every job he'd ever had - what he did exactly, the years, why he left, salary range. He talked nonstop through appetizers and until I was almost finished with my entree, then he suddenly said: "Your turn!" I'm sure the poor guy was just trying to impress me. But by the time it was "my turn," I had little to say. He had completely alienated me by talking for 40 minutes before asking me a single question about myself. I politely finished up dinner & said goodbye.

    #56

    Unsubscribe Memes Report

    #57

    Unsubscribe Memes Report

    #58

    Unsubscribe Memes Report

    #59

    Unsubscribe Memes Report

    #60

    Unsubscribe Memes Report

    #61

    KatieDeal99 Report

    #62

    Unsubscribe Memes Report

    #63

    Unsubscribe Memes Report

    #64

    Unsubscribe Memes Report

    #65

    Unsubscribe Memes Report

    Pernille
    1 hour ago

    Same,and don't get me started on how annoying everyone were just after I stopped smoking, it was like the entire world wanume to go back to smoking.

    #66

    Unsubscribe Memes Report

    #67

    Unsubscribe Memes Report

    #68

    Unsubscribe Memes Report

    #69

    Unsubscribe Memes Report

    troufaki13
    43 minutes ago

    I watch it when google photos decide to remind me of that day 7 years ago 😫

    #70

    Unsubscribe Memes Report

    #71

    Unsubscribe Memes Report

    #72

    Unsubscribe Memes Report

    #73

    Unsubscribe Memes Report

    #74

    Unsubscribe Memes Report

    #75

    Unsubscribe Memes Report

    LynnCaster
    1 hour ago

    Is OP hiring? I feel like this is the kind of leadership need.

    #76

    Unsubscribe Memes Report

    #77

    Unsubscribe Memes Report

    #78

    Unsubscribe Memes Report

    #79

    Unsubscribe Memes Report

    #80

    Unsubscribe Memes Report

    #81

    Unsubscribe Memes Report

    #82

    Unsubscribe Memes Report

    #83

    Unsubscribe Memes Report

