Deciding on a name for your pet is a big deal. You’re choosing a moniker that they’ll have for the rest of their lives. And your creativity and wit might just brighten up someone else’s day.

X users inspired owners to share the funny, ridiculous, and awesome names they’ve given their pets that ended up making their veterinarians and vet pharmacists laugh way harder than they expected to. Scroll down for some wholesomeness and a big dollop of inspiration.

Screenshot of a social media post sharing a ridiculous pet name, John Meowkovitch, highlighting unique pet names.

kltbriscoe

    Screenshot of a social media post where a toddler named a cat Sandwich, showcasing ridiculous pet names shared online.

    HannahelizQuin

    Tweet showing a funny pet name Somebody for a kitten, shared as part of ridiculous pet names people had to share.

    Tracy30592423

    If you love animals and want to work with them, there are tons of different career paths open to you. Just two impactful choices you can make are working as a veterinarian or vet pharmacist. That being said, these jobs come with lots of responsibilities and can be demanding and emotionally exhausting. So, being resilient, having a good sense of humor, and looking for opportunities to laugh really does make a difference.

    Veterinary pharmacists are basically professionals who create, manage, and distribute medication meant for animals.
    Screenshot of a tweet sharing a funny ridiculous pet name, Mr. Captain Sparklebutt, for a cat named Sparkles.

    FredClarProf

    Tweet sharing a ridiculous pet name Burnt Toast used for a cat at the vet, highlighting funny pet names people share online.

    TragedyAnnn

    Screenshot of a tweet sharing one of the ridiculous pet names people had to share, featuring the name Chunky Noodles.

    ryannwith2ns

    In short, vet pharmacists do a wide range of tasks. As Indeed explains, they consult veterinarians about pet medicine dosages and side effects, study dose and distribution regulatory directives, and supervise and train vet and pharmacist technicians.

    What’s more, they develop new medication formulas and test them to ensure safety, track and manage medical inventory, and educate consumers about the proper disposal of medication.
    Tweet showing a funny pet name shared by users, featuring a rottweiler called Tinkerbell Jenkins at the vet's office.

    charli_says

    Twitter post about hilarious and ridiculous pet names shared by people, highlighting funny pet name stories.

    simcha1972

    Cat I've just been to feed today would suit that. His name is Tommy, but I call him The Magnificent Floof!

    Screenshot of a Twitter exchange about a pet named Tomato Soup, illustrating ridiculous pet names shared online.

    perfectsweeties

    Some of the most important skills for veterinary pharmacists to have are being organized, having good attention to detail, and being adaptable.

    In other words, pharmacists must be able to organize their time in such a way that they can efficiently fill prescriptions and manage orders, take care of the inventory, and order new medications.
    Tweet showing a humorous pet name Beetlejuice McGonagall, highlighting ridiculous pet names people share online.

    gothspiderbitch

    Tweet from Haley sharing ridiculous pet names seen at a vet’s office, including P*o Stain, Tookie Poots, and Skidboot.

    _haleyw

    I know a guy who named his dog rim shot

    Tweet showing a ridiculous pet name for a cat called JFK, humorously nicknamed Mr President by the vet.

    Adaamai

    “In the pharmacy setting, there can be many types of medications that look the same, so it's important that pharmacists use organizational skills to ensure they label and store them correctly,” Indeed points out.

    Meanwhile, to do well in this career, you need to be detail-oriented. Your patients need to receive the correct medication and dosages, which is a significant responsibility.
    Screenshot of a tweet sharing one of the ridiculous pet names people just had to share, featuring Elvis Purrsley.

    LiveArtAlive

    Tweet showing a funny story about a chicken's ridiculous pet name at the vet, part of shared pet names online.

    jendavies

    Tweet about ridiculous pet names mentioning a prescription for a pet named Meatball Williams shared on social media.

    perfectsweeties

    What’s more, safety is paramount, and you need to ensure that the medications you prescribe don’t conflict when taken together.

    In terms of adaptability, pharmacists need to be able to react to new situations and adjust accordingly, Indeed stresses. This means staying calm under pressure, using your critical thinking skills, and quickly implementing solutions to problems.
    Tweet sharing ridiculous pet names including George Washington, Romeo & Juliet, Aurora borealis, and a cat named deehogie.

    graciesebastian

    Tweet showing a user sharing funny pet names Huckleberry and Sawyer, part of ridiculous pet names shared online.

    Lisa2224

    Tweet sharing a ridiculous pet name from a vet hospital worker mentioning a cat named Just Bob among funny pet names.

    TomHanksFan

    If you decide that being a vet pharmacist isn’t quite right for you and want to be a veterinarian instead, it’s essential that you don’t overly romanticize the career.

    Yes, you’ll be working with lots of animals and making the world a better place. However, the job itself is incredibly demanding, emotionally draining, and can be a source of lots of tension. But vets might not always be the best at gauging what’s causing them the most stress.
    Tweet showing a funny pet name Tator Tot shared in a thread about ridiculous pet names people just had to share.

    SverkGirl

    Tweet showing a person sharing a ridiculous pet name called Duffel, highlighting funny pet names people share online.

    OziasMidwinter

    Tweet showing a funny example of ridiculous pet names where a cat is named Bill Murray and another called Jack Nicholson.

    Papa_Lazerou

    For example, one recent study found that most veterinarians think that their biggest job-related burdens are bureaucracy, animal suffering, and communication with pet owners.

    In reality, though, it’s financial concerns that have a much bigger negative impact on vets’ mental health than bureaucratic issues.

    Other work-related challenges that vets face are emotional attachments, large workloads, burnout, client expectations, financial constraints, and ethical dilemmas.

    What’s more, they also have to deal with legal and professional pressure, potential compassion fatigue, and issues arising from team dynamics.

    That’s why vets need to prioritize self-care, emotional boundaries, and self-awareness consistently.
    Tweet about ridiculous pet names including a French Bulldog named Owen and a pit bull named Face at a vet office.

    THESagerbomb

    Was there also a BA and a Hannibal?

    Tweet by Juliet Mushens sharing a funny pet name Helmet the dog, illustrating ridiculous pet names people shared.

    mushenska

    Tabby cat sitting on wooden furniture, illustrating one of the ridiculous pet names shared by people online.

    boobertoober

    Visits to the vet clinic can set you back a lot of money, but it all depends on where you live, the issue itself, and whether or not it’s an emergency.

    As reported by Forbes, based on its analysis of cost data from Banfield Pet Hospital, the average cost of a vet visit is roughly $61. And yet, the cost can be significantly higher.

    Getting your pet vaccinated might cost between $25 and $50, while a basic health exam might set you back between $50 and $250, Forbes explains.

    Diagnostic tests can cost hundreds of dollars. Treating serious illnesses or dealing with an ingested object, however, can set you back thousands of dollars.
    Screenshot of a tweet sharing a ridiculous pet name Thor Gomez used for a cat’s pills, illustrating funny pet names.

    ShootNameJohnny

    Tweet showing a humorous pet name involving a royal-style title, illustrating ridiculous pet names shared online.

    JanewayMiss

    Tweet sharing ridiculous pet names Clementine and Grape, highlighting funny misgendering of pets with unique names.

    V0idW4ltzer

    A visit to the emergency room might set you back around $125. Hospitalizing your pet can cost over $700. And advanced surgery or specialty care might cost a jaw-dropping sum of money: over $4,000.

    “As a concerned pet parent, your pet’s health is a top priority, but at the same time, these expenses can burn your savings,” Forbes notes.
    Tweet showing a funny story about a dog named Lady, highlighting ridiculous pet names people just had to share.

    unicorn__sauce

    Tweet showing a pet name shared on social media, highlighting ridiculous pet names people just had to share.

    mgoldbar

    Maybe he did, maybe he didn't. You won't know until you open the box. ;-)

    Tweet showing a funny ridiculous pet name Sir Wags-A-Lot O'Reilly shared by a user on social media.

    Trillility

    Once you’ve finished reading through this list and upvoting your favorite pet names, we’d like to hear from you in the comments!

    Which of these names did you love the most and why? How did you come up with your pets’ names? Have you ever considered a career working with animals, as a vet or vet pharmacist?
    Tweet about funny and ridiculous pet names, including a humorous example of a long medicine name as a pet name.

    SoSaysLucia

    Tweet from a vet assistant sharing hilarious and ridiculous pet names like Miss Floofy Benson and Bilbo Waggins Davis.

    chromatablitz

    Tweet sharing a ridiculous pet name Flea Scratch Belly for a dog with dreadlocks, highlighting unusual pet names people share.

    LucyBanksWriter

    Tweet sharing ridiculous pet names Statler and Waldorf with a humorous description of cat behavior on a balcony.

    avampwriter

    Screenshot of a Twitter post sharing a ridiculous pet name, showing humorous and unusual pet names people had to share.

    cefmac94

    FFT would be a good name for a hissy cat. :D

    Tweet showing a funny pet name Hashpipe shared in a conversation at a 24-hour pet hospital, highlighting ridiculous pet names.

    nategorman

    Tweet sharing ridiculous pet names including Tuna Fish Honey for a cat and Rager Honey for a Siamese cat.

    khoney

    Tweet showing a funny pet name Pretzel Johnson on a cat carrier, illustrating ridiculous pet names people share.

    imisspretzel

    Tweet by Shona Craven sharing a funny pet name Tufty McDougall found in a vet appointment book, highlighting ridiculous pet names.

    shonacraven

    Tweet about funny and ridiculous pet names, including cats named after celebrities, shared by vet clinic worker.

    ButtSniffington

    Tweet showing funny pet names Mouse and Trouble, highlighting the humor in unusual and ridiculous pet names shared online.

    antirrhivalenti

    Tweet about ridiculous pet names including Ursula Mae and Stitch Derp shared by a user responding to a pet-related thread.

    g_reads

    Tweet about cats with normal human names Gerard and Michael, illustrating ridiculous pet names shared online.

    PrinceOfShroom

    Tweet about ridiculous pet names shared by people, mentioning a vet calling pets' names plus last names for medication pickup.

    Oreophin

    Screenshot of a tweet sharing a ridiculous pet name BanditDog Lastname in a humorous pet names post.

    accountingbro11

    Tweet showing a funny pet name Pepsi Stone shared in a thread about ridiculous pet names people just had to share.

    1_daji

    Tweet about a funny pet name poopfoot pumphreys and a humorous request for kitty chill pills, highlighting ridiculous pet names.

    chunkyimages

    Tweet about dispensing medication for a cat named Cooter, showcasing a ridiculous pet name shared by people online.

    REECER0LL

    Tweet showing a funny ridiculous pet name Chewbacca Westphal shared on social media about a Wookie-themed pet name.

    BigOoofBud

    Tweet showing a humorous veterinary story with ridiculous pet names shared by people working with exotic animals.

    TurtleIndy

    Tweet about a pet named Spanky with a funny pharmacy mix-up, showcasing ridiculous pet names people just had to share.

    58rughooker

    Tweet sharing a ridiculous pet name Toots McBoots used on vet paperwork causing pharmacy tech to giggle.

    xbunniibabex

    Tweet about ridiculous pet names including a goat named Gary and a dog named Potato shared humorously online.

    ziarenete13x

    Screenshot of a tweet sharing a ridiculous pet name Buckwheat for a chicken from a pharmacy career highlight.

    keehnidea

    Tweet showing a funny story about a cat's unusual name in a collection of ridiculous pet names shared online.

    urlocalfratboi

    Screenshot of a social media post sharing ridiculous pet names including Sweater Murphy and Princess Fluffybutt Murphy.

    LostAgainGaming

    Tweet sharing a funny story about a ridiculous pet name Falcon Smith related to pet names people just had to share.

    TheSWPrincess

