The internet is a gift that keeps on giving. The sheer amount of content it holds means that there ought to be a little something for everyone there, no matter the topic or format. Quite a few internet users would likely agree that the comment section contains some of the most amusing examples of online activity. Especially for dark humor enthusiasts who can find an abundance of what can only be called “cursed” comments to giggle at.

Luckily for those who enjoy such type of content, the internet provides plenty of sources to find it, such as the ‘Cursed Comments’ Instagram account, for instance. Dedicated to grim humor, it boasts quite an impressive collection of people’s remarks that might make you feel bad for laughing. Scroll down to view some of their best examples on the list below.

#1

Oh God Oh Fuck They Can Hear Oh Shit

Nathaniel (He/Him)
Nathaniel (He/Him)
Community Member
They can also read your minds you dirty bird!

#2

I Was Hoping The Lion Would Join In Tbh

angryaussie Report

Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
Homosexual behavior is observed in over a thousand species worldwide. And guess what? Homophobia is observed in only one of those species. Humans. Who's unnatural again?

#3

This Is True

cursed_comments Report

#4

Boom I Pooped My Pants Heehee

cursed_comments Report

Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
Hey, I tried this on mine. He's so relaxed he's been asleep for 6 hours!

#5

Old Neighbour Joey Is A Special Person

cursed_comments Report

Jennifer Clayton
Jennifer Clayton
Community Member
At least credit the comedian whose joke you stole: Anthony Jeselnik.

#6

Cursed_vet

BeardsonBeardly Report

#7

#cursedcomments

cursed_comments Report

#8

Gotta Let Homeboy Dig You Out

cursed_comments Report

Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
It's true, I'm a homie-sexual.

#9

Welcome To The Gsming Section Shere We Really Don't Like... "Politics"

cursed_comments Report

Eric G
Eric G
Community Member
When the police show up, just say someone dropped a banana peel and you spun out of control

#10

First You Blow Your Shot At Life, Then Your Cellmate

cursed_comments Report

Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
That's what I've been saying! I drop the soap on purpose and judge them then.

#11

Poor Choice Of Words - The Joker Baby

cursed_comments Report

#12

Woo Hoo Funny!

cursed_comments Report

#13

Y'all Mind If I Nut In King Tut

cursed_comments Report

Eric G
Eric G
Community Member
Well, if it's any of my girlfriends, it's "wow, it looks a lot smaller in person than I thought it would be."

#14

Uh Oh

cursed_comments Report

#15

Animals Be Looking Mighty Tasty

cursed_comments Report

Ian Reynolds
Ian Reynolds
Community Member
As a member of PETA I approve of this (People Eating Tasty Animals)

#16

Bar Gang

cursed_comments Report

#17

Chug Chug Chug Chug

cursed_comments Report

Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
Why does that pfp make it so much better.

#18

Uh Oh Teach What Are You Doing With The Film Students?

cursed_comments Report

Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
Your teacher wouldn't happen to be my uncle, would he?

#19

Cancer Speedrun, Leukemia World Record Can I Get A Pog In Chat

cursed_comments Report

Eric G
Eric G
Community Member
There's a limit on cancer jokes people. That was one You get tumor.

#20

Shoutout To Micheal Reeves For Pluggin The Sub

cursed_comments Report

Nathaniel (He/Him)
Nathaniel (He/Him)
Community Member
"I am sure the advert said clothing optional."

#21

Haha 69 Retweets

Charliepfc97 Report

Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
Logan is proving himself time and time again to be a piece of s**t. It's a shame, I was really starting to like him.

#22

Poppy Heart Boutta Stoppy

cursed_comments Report

cats_from_the_void
cats_from_the_void
Community Member
oh the joys of early childhood scarring, i was shown this in primary school by a 'kind' friend

#23

Poor Mother

cursed_comments Report

Olivia Lisbon
Olivia Lisbon
Community Member
Likewise, “pull my finger” never gets old for some. My husband, for one.

#24

World Trade Is Gone

cursed_comments Report

Charlie the Cat
Charlie the Cat
Community Member
It was 2 planes, & that's not funny.

#25

If You Have To Explain The Joke It's Not Funny,

cursed_comments Report

cats_from_the_void
cats_from_the_void
Community Member
hang on, did the coconuts consent to penetration via finger?

#26

Glug Glug

cursed_comments Report

Kobe (she)
Kobe (she)
Community Member
Sorry. I'm not into alcohol shots.....

#27

This Page Is Now Banned In China

cursed_comments Report

Eric G
Eric G
Community Member
Trump = sexual molester

#28

This Took Way To Long To Crop

cursed_comments Report

Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
CharacterAI is something else, check it out if you haven't already.

#29

Uh Oh Stinkies Poopies Monkey Kinda Fresh Tho

cursed_comments Report

CaptainSlapNTickle
CaptainSlapNTickle
Community Member
I don't think you're allowed to say "Vietcong" in the USA, anymore.

#30

Crunchy

cursed_comments Report

cats_from_the_void
cats_from_the_void
Community Member
Click here --> for some great recipes! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xvFZjo5PgG0

#31

Dog Do Have Them Baby Whites Tho

cursed_comments Report

