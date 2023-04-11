The internet seems to have an obsession with all things “cursed”: photos, foods and of course, comments. The Cursed Comments subreddit has only been around since April 2018, but it’s already amassed an impressive 3.3 million members, or “cursed individuals” as they refer to themselves. The community has been deemed the “worst subreddit” by Youtuber Pewdiepie, a badge they wear proudly, and their ‘about community’ section states that the group is for “comments that strike the reader into oblivion.”

“Upon seeing a cursed comment, your first reaction should be along the lines of ‘What the F$k did I just read??’ while leaving you speechless at the same time,” the about section goes on to explain. “Incomprehension of the comment just read, or the blatant gruesomeness of it should be enough to not only make you feel mystified but also to draw a smile on your face.” So no, pandas, you might not understand or agree with how all of the comments on this list came to be, but we hope they cause some sort of emotional reaction within you. And without further ado, we present the cursed comments!