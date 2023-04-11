You never know what you’re going to come across online. One moment you’re watching an adorable video of puppies playing with one another, and the next, you’re reading about another tragedy in the news. One surprisingly entertaining corner of the internet, however, is the comments section. Comments on videos, articles, social media, they’ll never let you down. And no one knows that better than the members of the Cursed Comments subreddit.

Below, we’ve gathered some of the most hilarious, eyebrow-raising posts from this community that might leave you speechless, so be sure to upvote your favorites and remember to always read the comments!

#1

Cursed_kevin

Cursed_kevin

MLK-K-K Report

Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
14 minutes ago

Anyone see the username of the guy who posted it this? MLK-K-K? r/usernamechecksout

#2

Cursed Interest

Cursed Interest

pi_sqrd Report

#3

Cursed Improvement

Cursed Improvement

Vodka_Master Report

A_Cat_To_The_Past
A_Cat_To_The_Past
Community Member
25 minutes ago

Well I mean they're not wrong (sadly)

The internet seems to have an obsession with all things “cursed”: photos, foods and of course, comments. The Cursed Comments subreddit has only been around since April 2018, but it’s already amassed an impressive 3.3 million members, or “cursed individuals” as they refer to themselves. The community has been deemed the “worst subreddit” by Youtuber Pewdiepie, a badge they wear proudly, and their ‘about community’ section states that the group is for “comments that strike the reader into oblivion.”

“Upon seeing a cursed comment, your first reaction should be along the lines of ‘What the F$k did I just read??’ while leaving you speechless at the same time,” the about section goes on to explain. “Incomprehension of the comment just read, or the blatant gruesomeness of it should be enough to not only make you feel mystified but also to draw a smile on your face.” So no, pandas, you might not understand or agree with how all of the comments on this list came to be, but we hope they cause some sort of emotional reaction within you. And without further ado, we present the cursed comments!
#4

Cursed Decision

Cursed Decision

mr_dopi Report

Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
10 minutes ago

My mom would beat my a*s if I chose her eye over the money.

#5

Cursed_ohio Sewer Division

Cursed_ohio Sewer Division

Biscuitgravyyy Report

Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
6 minutes ago

I alone am going to ruin the plumbing.

#6

Cursed_adoption

Cursed_adoption

Jakenshaken Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
17 minutes ago

I want to put myself up for adoption. Anyone want to adopt a 40 something with a bad beard and zero social skills?

This wild subreddit doesn’t have too many rules, as cursed comments can encompass a wide variety of content, but they do have a few guidelines to keep the community in check. First of all, reposts and duplicates will be removed. “Try your best to post new content, and be understanding if someone beat you to it,” the moderators write. Copypasta cursed comments are also banned, as they like to limit the posts in the sub to original content. If any cursed comments are NSFW, they must be appropriately marked as so, and the moderators note that members must refrain from being jerks. Bigotry such as racism, homophobia, transphobia and misogyny are not welcome here. This community may be cursed, but it’s not cruel.

There are also a few accounts who post “staged” cursed comments that are banned. These cursed comments shouldn’t come from anyone looking for shock value; they should be unexpected and spontaneous. You can’t share you own cursed comments in the sub, and the comments must fall under the “cursed” guidelines set by the mods. Deepfried memes are also not welcome in this community, and all posts must begin with the word “Cursed”.  

#7

Cursed_bite

Cursed_bite

Cyb3rzombi3 Report

Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
8 minutes ago

This is a post with 5 different app UI's. The infinity gauntlet is almost complete, we have Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, Reddit, Bored Panda, now we just need the sixth.

#8

Cursed Mri

Cursed Mri

Vodka_Master Report

#9

Cursed_memory

Cursed_memory

Painty_Loomy Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
12 minutes ago

The curse of long living. For over a century our medicines/ treatments were geared towards living longer. Longer you live, more likely you are going to lose your mind. Only in recent history has serious money been put into mental care to try and make sure your brain stays well. There is some serious catch up to do though.

Lucky for us, Bored Panda has previously been able to get in touch with some of the moderators of Cursed Comments, who were kind enough to shine some light on how this subreddit began in the first place. Back in 2020, we had a chat with the creator of the subreddit, who shared, "I founded the subreddit a while back. I actually was going through some memes posted on Reddit and saw a response to a somewhat... ‘fitting’ comment that would be right at home with CursedComments. In a response to the comment, someone joking posted r/CursedComments. I was intrigued and when I clicked on it, the subreddit didn’t exist, so I created it because I thought it was super good."
#10

Cursed_captain Hook

Cursed_captain Hook

Memeit99 Report

JoJo Anisko
JoJo Anisko
Community Member
38 minutes ago

No offense, but that's Darwin Award stupid.

#11

Cursed_group

Cursed_group

SAinzv Report

IDidntChooseReality
IDidntChooseReality
Community Member
19 minutes ago

I was playing a game where you control different nations and I chose Germany then someone playing Japan joined and I sent an ally request, my message was "let's get the old gang back together"

#12

Cursed_dish

Cursed_dish

Mr_DrProfPatrick Report

JoJo Anisko
JoJo Anisko
Community Member
34 minutes ago

Didn't see that coming. 😲

The founder went on to tell Bored Panda that they wish they had been clever enough to come up with the name for the community, but once it was created, their only focus was making it a “great experience” for everyone involved. It was first “a sort of ‘self-test’ for breaking into the online space,” they explained. “I began posting [comments] and was loose with the rules to engage content creation and made sure to comment on every post to maximize community engagement.”
#13

Cursed_financial_crash

Cursed_financial_crash

purple-lemons Report

Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
4 minutes ago

Once a life time? Try once a decade...

#14

Cursed_request

Cursed_request

RedistLlama Report

Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 minute ago

It's actually a big problem for Disney. Worst part is, the ashes are usually just swept away and thrown out.

#15

Cursed_enemy

Cursed_enemy

M1ha169 Report

JoJo Anisko
JoJo Anisko
Community Member
40 minutes ago

Never gave it any thought, but truth is truth.

Over time, however, the moderator team has had to implement rules to keep the community in line, which is perfectly understandable when you’re dealing with literally millions of Redditor at once. "Posts became more strict, more clear guidelines were established, and branching ‘wings’ such as an Instagram account and discord were set up, both of which still operate,” the founder previously told Bored Panda, going on to note that the subreddit faced some difficulties in the past due to the “sensitive nature” of some of its posts. Today, however, with a great mod team and clear rules, the community is a great place to simply enjoy funny comments (with some dark humor sprinkled in) and relax. 
#16

Cursed_skycruise

Cursed_skycruise

isolated_ritika Report

IDidntChooseReality
IDidntChooseReality
Community Member
28 minutes ago

What's the worst that could happen??

#17

Cursed_sherlock

Cursed_sherlock

Godspeed_7x Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
9 minutes ago

Bloody hipsters. They are so annoying. Mainly because I keep getting mistaken for one.

#18

Cursed Ostrich

Cursed Ostrich

Frozen_steam Report

We were also able to get in touch with the moderator team one year ago, the last time we featured this wild subreddit on Bored Panda. One of them had a chat with us about why they believe the community has been so successful. "I think people like it because all throughout the internet, you run across some odd images or videos, and this content may provoke thoughts that you wouldn’t dare say—but someone else did say it," the moderator shared. "It's one giant vault of the internet's best (worst?) cursed comments."
#19

Cursed Spiderman

Cursed Spiderman

derpzzzzzz Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
11 minutes ago

My first thought was they became rice? Uncle Ben adverts have been successful on me it seems.

#20

Cursed Humans

Cursed Humans

Zelexiin Report

blobby_grrl
blobby_grrl
Community Member
10 minutes ago

Us blobfishes don't have ANY bones

#21

Cursed Eating

Cursed Eating

Vodka_Master Report

Will Cable
Will Cable
Community Member
40 minutes ago

Use the royal 'we' and say "WE are nearly done"

"They aren't always the most sensible comments, but they are interesting nonetheless,” the moderator previously told Bored Panda. And that’s totally fine with us, because we’re just here looking for entertainment. As with cursed images and food items, not everything needs an explanation. As long as it gets a reaction out of us, it satiates that bizarre part of us that’s fascinated by what shocks us and confuses us. 
#22

Cursed A**

Cursed A**

ishyaboikar Report

Me
Me
Community Member
16 minutes ago

Looking at his profile picture, I’m guessing he learnt that the hard way

#23

Cursed_driver

Cursed_driver

miaxblack1 Report

#24

Cursed_hamster

Cursed_hamster

Rocky_24869 Report

"Over the course of our history as a subreddit, we grew naturally for a long time and became a rather large community [on our own, but] then PewDiePie made his first video [about us], and we exploded in popularity," the moderator previously told Bored Panda. "It's been an amazing journey watching and helping grow a community like this, and having one of the largest YouTubers in the world make videos on it is pretty incredible." And it looks like the community isn’t going anywhere any time soon, as it continues to grow and share more and more outrageously cursed comments with the world!
#25

Cursed_organs

Cursed_organs

L0fla Report

#26

Cursed Offer

Cursed Offer

aCasualReddittor Report

#27

Cursed_videotape

Cursed_videotape

eco_friendlypaperbag Report

Are you feeling cursed after reading all of these comments, pandas? If this list has taught you anything, I would guess that it’s to always remember to check the comments section. You seriously never know what you will find! Keep upvoting the pics that you find most hilarious or surprising, and feel free to leave us your own cursed comments down below (as long as they’re family-friendly, please). Then, if you’re interested in checking out Bored Panda’s last article featuring the Cursed Comments subreddit, you can find that piece right here!
#28

Cursed_vegans

Cursed_vegans

TrippyDog2021 Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
4 minutes ago

Vegans should go back to their own country.

#29

Cursed_organs

Cursed_organs

Environmental_Pen120 Report

#30

Cursed_suprise

Cursed_suprise

Large-Alarm747 Report

#31

Cursed_skill

Cursed_skill

highnoon1337 Report

IDidntChooseReality
IDidntChooseReality
Community Member
29 minutes ago

No you gotta use it to cover up the other stuff

#32

Cursed Makeup

Cursed Makeup

akshat_chauhan Report

Me
Me
Community Member
35 minutes ago

Forget megamind look at his username-

#33

Cursed_lifespan

Cursed_lifespan

The-Epic-Cyan Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 minute ago

Is today's world fuqqed up? Discuss.

#34

Cursed Pizza Hut

Cursed Pizza Hut

vinayThakur_ Report

#35

Cursed_tinder

Cursed_tinder

UrbanPope Report

#36

Cursed_donut

Cursed_donut

Amrqo Report

Maggie
Maggie
Community Member
29 minutes ago

That's disgustingly funny.

#37

Cursed_fridge

Cursed_fridge

E_ternalEclipse Report

#38

Cursed Taken Away

Cursed Taken Away

Axalem Report

#39

Cursed_school

Cursed_school

Sea_Blazes Report

IDidntChooseReality
IDidntChooseReality
Community Member
21 minutes ago

Alright so I'm bored and I got my laptop right here...

#40

Cursed_kirby

Cursed_kirby

E_ternalEclipse Report

#41

Cursed_blood_donation_(Literally)

Cursed_blood_donation_(Literally)

a_tired_developer_69 Report

#42

Cursed_dating

Cursed_dating

whatcolorisurbugati Report

#43

Cursed_hamster

Cursed_hamster

Delicious-Army-5078 Report

#44

Cursed_artdegree

Cursed_artdegree

AbisBitch Report

#45

Cursed Called Of Duty

Cursed Called Of Duty

tennisballop Report

#46

Cursed_bro

Cursed_bro

TouchdownTedd Report

Me
Me
Community Member
42 minutes ago

I- I’m scared

#47

Cursed Pill

Cursed Pill

pvasavage Report

JoJo Anisko
JoJo Anisko
Community Member
32 minutes ago

Up vote for the restraint.

#48

Cursed Vegetables

Cursed Vegetables

LukeTheChick Report

#49

Cursed_ma'am

Cursed_ma'am

StormShadow250 Report

