#1 The only time I've had sleep paralysis. Never forgetting that feeling.

#2 It's a dream that scared the life out of everyone in my house.

I remember being dragged by a woman named Gail into a freezing, death black place. I kept screaming at her to release me. I was not going there, etc. At the top of my lungs. I grabbed onto something to keep me in the light.

Then I woke up, panting, sweating & scared.

I had a death grip on my husband's leg, just around his knee, since my body was falling off the bed.He was trying to back up to the headboard with a white face. My 2 son's, one late teen and the other early 20's, plus a girlfriend were standing in the doorway scared as hell.

When I asked them about it, they said I was screaming some foreign language with a very scary male demon voice.

My husband left 1 1/2 hour early for work, and no one else wanted to be around me. I have had insomnia since.

#3 I have a recurring nightmare of, well, this:

I'm in an elevator. I press a numberless button and the elevator starts upwards. But, the elevator is now tipping and I'm falling against the sides. I'm screaming, my stomach is twisting against the gravity as the elevator starts falling, I with it. It's still spinning. I can't grip anything as I am not spinning WITH the elevator, no. I am stuck in some sort of zero control floating flailing movement. I am screaming, my stomach twists harder and harder. "Wake up" I'm thinking "This isnt real!!" Sometimes it takes awhile, but when I do finally wake up, I am sweating, breathless, sometimes my husband is leaning over me in all concern as I am usually hyperventilating while having this dream. Often, I end up with my face in the can spitting some type of stomach foam, because my stomach gets so upset during this dream, too. And yes, it happens often enough, it has caused a slight phobia of elevators. I prefer to take the stairs.