#1

My dad was quite the delinquent when he was young. It's not something he's particularly proud of and I don't often hear stories from those days. But a few years back one of his oldest friends came into town for a visit. We'll call him Jim. He got super drunk and started telling old stories.



At one point my dad gets sort of twitchy and tries to change the subject but Jim doesn't really get the hint. To this day what he told me is one of my favorite stories ever.



Apparently, when they were young teens, they got in with the wrong crowd and these boys convinced my dad to try and rob somebody on the street. So he and Jim looked around until they found a woman they thought would be easy to scare.



He walks up to this woman with his hand in his pocket like he's got a weapon and tells her to give him her purse and she won't get hurt. Only she walks right by him like he hadn't said a word. He looks at Jim and the boys across the street who motions at him to get on with it. So he steps in front of her so she can't walk by and tries again.



The woman stared at him for a minute before raising a hand to her ear and politely tells him she's deaf and doesn't know what he's saying. He looked back at the group across the street who don't know what's happening and they try to hurry him again.



Not knowing what else to do, my dad pulled his wallet out of his pocket and pulled out a twenty, then motioned to the wallet and her purse. She thought he was asking for change. She pulled out her wallet and held out a few bills. Unable to go through with it, he simply traded the bills, thanked her, and walked away.



Jim said he was beet red when he came back over to the group and explained to them that not only did he not rob her, but she actually shorted him a dollar. Needless to say the boys weren't very impressed. Jim thought it was hilarious.



But my dad agreed it's probably for the best things went down they way they did. He was glad not to have gone through with it and he and Jim wound up going their separate ways with the group of trouble makers in the end.