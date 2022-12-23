Tell Us What Happened

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Answer
#1

If there is a stupid way to get hurt, I will find it, and once again I did. I had just given my cat a generous dose of catnip, and after partaking of the intoxicating herb, she strolled into the living room and flopped onto the rug. I got up to head into the bathroom, but she, all 16 pounds of her, refused to move. She is a big girl, not fat, and as I attempted to step over her, I caught my toes in the hem of my pants, causing me to fall. I didn't hit the floor, however, I broke my little toe to the point that the bone was pushing against the skin. I also damaged the 3rd and 4th toes. All from my pj pants. The entire top and side of my right foot are black and blue and so swollen I can't wear shoes.

Merry Christmas to me!! " slaps forehead in exasperation!"

Report

1point
HarriMissesScotland
POST
#2

I slipped in water at work and went into a kind of split position.

Report

1point
deanna woods
POST
#3

I got pushed into a lake while canoeing with bunch of friends. I have fear of deep water and megalophobia. I think that guy ended up more injured than I am though, after I got back ashore.

Report

1point
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
POST
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish