If there is a stupid way to get hurt, I will find it, and once again I did. I had just given my cat a generous dose of catnip, and after partaking of the intoxicating herb, she strolled into the living room and flopped onto the rug. I got up to head into the bathroom, but she, all 16 pounds of her, refused to move. She is a big girl, not fat, and as I attempted to step over her, I caught my toes in the hem of my pants, causing me to fall. I didn't hit the floor, however, I broke my little toe to the point that the bone was pushing against the skin. I also damaged the 3rd and 4th toes. All from my pj pants. The entire top and side of my right foot are black and blue and so swollen I can't wear shoes.



Merry Christmas to me!! " slaps forehead in exasperation!"