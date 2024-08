#1

For the story, some background info is needed.

Most of my family are - for simpler understanding using US terms, though we are not from the US - democrats. Some more center, some, like me, more left wing. My dad however is full on republican. Not MAGA, but old school republican. Obviously we had our fair share of debates, but always mutually respectful.

My little 20yo cousin lives next door and has been having dinner with us around twice a week for years. Dad really likes cousin, who has struggled with depression for many years.

2 years ago, cousin came out as trans. Now for most of my family, no big deal. But for my 73yo conservative manly man dad, cousin was scared. And I get it-dad didn't grow up in a world of LGBTQI+ and for a fair amount of time, he just doesn't get it. No hate, just also not supportive. So I quietly said "Dad, you love cousin. You know how unhappy he was as old name. All you need to do is call her by her new name and we can finally help her be happy". Next time he saw her, he took her to the side and said, and I quote: "New name, they told me this is who you are. You only got one life so you better go live it as the person you are! You will always be welcome here!". 2 years, not once has he used the wrong pronouns or name. Not one side remark, neither in front of her norbbehind her back. Nothing. Cousin is still over for dinners, as her amazing self. I am so very proud of both of them.