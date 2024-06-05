I need song recs.

#1

idk what genres these classify as but here's some of my favourite songs (not in any particular order lol)

- the ringleader (fizzarollis show) by PARANOiD DJ
- literally any song by asteria or odetari
- my machine (sir pentious' strike) by PARANOiD DJ
- stayed gone (from hazbin hotel lol)
- addict by silva hound
- west coast by lana del rey
- insane by black gryph0n
- my ordinary life by the living tombstone
- 2 minutes notice by sam haft (DONT ASK OK)
- you will be okay (from helluva boss)
- deal maker by tyto cat
- memories, people watching, and heather by conan gray
- thank you any goodnight by black gryph0n
- basically any olivia rodrigo song from the guts album
- its not me its u by mazie
- any melanie song from crybaby


I have soooo many more but i don't feel like typing them all-
If you guys want to see the rest my spotify profiles called "i binge watch helluva boss"

lex (they/them)
    #2

    I refuse to give up techne/house music. When i feel like im worn out i find another song or sub genre. Tecno mariachi is wild

    Enochrises
    #3

    Favourite genres?
    Mainly...
    Old punk, gothic rock, darkwave, doomgaze, post metal, dark folk, J rock, synthwave, the heavier edges of J pop, some symphonic metal..... and one K pop group...
    Some of my favorite songs...
    "Ulvinde" by Myrkur
    "Love's sudden death" by Darkher
    "Mono no aware" by Sylvaine
    " Atmosphere " by Joy Division
    " Megabullets" by Fate Gear
    "NEET game" by Hanabie
    " Eternal moment" by Eleanor
    "Follow the body" by Zanias
    "No more" by Dreamcatcher
    ...... and many more..

    K- THULU
    #4

    All of the music from Splatoon, I'm obsessed with both video game music and Splatoon.

    Mermeow Overlord (they/she)
    #5

    -Any and all songs from Hazbin Hotel (except for Whatever It Takes, so sue me)
    -Insane/Insane 1920’s version by Black Gryph0n
    -Most ParanoidDJ songs, but mostly “Smile Like You Mean It (Alastor’s Offer) and “What We Are” (a new song actually!)
    -Thank you and Goodnight, Heaven 2 Hell and others
    -Welcome to Hell by SIWEL
    -THE EMPIRES MUSICAL SONGS (Shadow Cadets will know)
    -Most songs by Grymm (Afterlife, My Empire, 2 Swords, etc)
    -Take A Hint and Mesmeriser (I’m not really a vocaloid fan but these hit HARD)
    -Dumb Dumb by Mazie
    -Passing Through (Can’t the Future just Wait)
    -Ghost by Confetti

    I have more but I’m lazy lol 😂

    𝙻𝚞𝚗𝚊⋆𝚝𝚑𝚎⋆𝙵𝚊𝚒𝚛𝚢
    #6

    I love a wild mix of songs and genres. Some of my favourites that come to mind:

    "Thunderstruck" - Blues-Rock/Hardrock - by AC/DC

    "Dixlieland Delight" - Country - by Alabama

    Symphonie Fantastique (- Dream of a Witches' Sabbath) - classical music - by Hector Berlioz, The Film Music Orchestra

    "Looking Out My Back Door" - Southern Rock - by CCR

    "Breathe" - Electronic Rock - by The Prodigy

    "Engel" - Deutschrock - by Rammstein

    "Get Down Tonight" - Disco/Funk - by KC and the Sunshine Band

    Ban-One
