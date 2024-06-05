6submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What Are Your Favorite Songs Or Music Genres?
I need song recs.
This post may include affiliate links.
idk what genres these classify as but here's some of my favourite songs (not in any particular order lol)
- the ringleader (fizzarollis show) by PARANOiD DJ
- literally any song by asteria or odetari
- my machine (sir pentious' strike) by PARANOiD DJ
- stayed gone (from hazbin hotel lol)
- addict by silva hound
- west coast by lana del rey
- insane by black gryph0n
- my ordinary life by the living tombstone
- 2 minutes notice by sam haft (DONT ASK OK)
- you will be okay (from helluva boss)
- deal maker by tyto cat
- memories, people watching, and heather by conan gray
- thank you any goodnight by black gryph0n
- basically any olivia rodrigo song from the guts album
- its not me its u by mazie
- any melanie song from crybaby
I have soooo many more but i don't feel like typing them all-
If you guys want to see the rest my spotify profiles called "i binge watch helluva boss"
Okay why do you sound like my friend Hannah who has a MM/Hazbin/Helluva obsession ?
I refuse to give up techne/house music. When i feel like im worn out i find another song or sub genre. Tecno mariachi is wild
Favourite genres?
Mainly...
Old punk, gothic rock, darkwave, doomgaze, post metal, dark folk, J rock, synthwave, the heavier edges of J pop, some symphonic metal..... and one K pop group...
Some of my favorite songs...
"Ulvinde" by Myrkur
"Love's sudden death" by Darkher
"Mono no aware" by Sylvaine
" Atmosphere " by Joy Division
" Megabullets" by Fate Gear
"NEET game" by Hanabie
" Eternal moment" by Eleanor
"Follow the body" by Zanias
"No more" by Dreamcatcher
...... and many more..
All of the music from Splatoon, I'm obsessed with both video game music and Splatoon.
-Any and all songs from Hazbin Hotel (except for Whatever It Takes, so sue me)
-Insane/Insane 1920’s version by Black Gryph0n
-Most ParanoidDJ songs, but mostly “Smile Like You Mean It (Alastor’s Offer) and “What We Are” (a new song actually!)
-Thank you and Goodnight, Heaven 2 Hell and others
-Welcome to Hell by SIWEL
-THE EMPIRES MUSICAL SONGS (Shadow Cadets will know)
-Most songs by Grymm (Afterlife, My Empire, 2 Swords, etc)
-Take A Hint and Mesmeriser (I’m not really a vocaloid fan but these hit HARD)
-Dumb Dumb by Mazie
-Passing Through (Can’t the Future just Wait)
-Ghost by Confetti
I have more but I’m lazy lol 😂
I love a wild mix of songs and genres. Some of my favourites that come to mind:
"Thunderstruck" - Blues-Rock/Hardrock - by AC/DC
"Dixlieland Delight" - Country - by Alabama
Symphonie Fantastique (- Dream of a Witches' Sabbath) - classical music - by Hector Berlioz, The Film Music Orchestra
"Looking Out My Back Door" - Southern Rock - by CCR
"Breathe" - Electronic Rock - by The Prodigy
"Engel" - Deutschrock - by Rammstein
"Get Down Tonight" - Disco/Funk - by KC and the Sunshine Band