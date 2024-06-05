#1 idk what genres these classify as but here's some of my favourite songs (not in any particular order lol)



- the ringleader (fizzarollis show) by PARANOiD DJ

- literally any song by asteria or odetari

- my machine (sir pentious' strike) by PARANOiD DJ

- stayed gone (from hazbin hotel lol)

- addict by silva hound

- west coast by lana del rey

- insane by black gryph0n

- my ordinary life by the living tombstone

- 2 minutes notice by sam haft (DONT ASK OK)

- you will be okay (from helluva boss)

- deal maker by tyto cat

- memories, people watching, and heather by conan gray

- thank you any goodnight by black gryph0n

- basically any olivia rodrigo song from the guts album

- its not me its u by mazie

- any melanie song from crybaby





I have soooo many more but i don't feel like typing them all-

If you guys want to see the rest my spotify profiles called "i binge watch helluva boss"

#2 I refuse to give up techne/house music. When i feel like im worn out i find another song or sub genre. Tecno mariachi is wild

#3 Favourite genres?

Mainly...

Old punk, gothic rock, darkwave, doomgaze, post metal, dark folk, J rock, synthwave, the heavier edges of J pop, some symphonic metal..... and one K pop group...

Some of my favorite songs...

"Ulvinde" by Myrkur

"Love's sudden death" by Darkher

"Mono no aware" by Sylvaine

" Atmosphere " by Joy Division

" Megabullets" by Fate Gear

"NEET game" by Hanabie

" Eternal moment" by Eleanor

"Follow the body" by Zanias

"No more" by Dreamcatcher

...... and many more..

#4 All of the music from Splatoon, I'm obsessed with both video game music and Splatoon.

#5 -Any and all songs from Hazbin Hotel (except for Whatever It Takes, so sue me)

-Insane/Insane 1920’s version by Black Gryph0n

-Most ParanoidDJ songs, but mostly “Smile Like You Mean It (Alastor’s Offer) and “What We Are” (a new song actually!)

-Thank you and Goodnight, Heaven 2 Hell and others

-Welcome to Hell by SIWEL

-THE EMPIRES MUSICAL SONGS (Shadow Cadets will know)

-Most songs by Grymm (Afterlife, My Empire, 2 Swords, etc)

-Take A Hint and Mesmeriser (I’m not really a vocaloid fan but these hit HARD)

-Dumb Dumb by Mazie

-Passing Through (Can’t the Future just Wait)

-Ghost by Confetti



I have more but I’m lazy lol 😂

