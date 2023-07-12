7submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Phone’s Wallpaper
Whether it’s a photo of a sunset, a photo of your dog, art you made, or even a funny meme you saw, show everybody what sits behind the apps on your phone!
What Will We Do With A Drunken Whaler
I Chose This So I Can Remember That My Cats Rule All. I Accept My Fate
Nice And Simple
Something New To Find Each Time I Look At It
Please Laugh And Pretend I Have Written Something Funny
Something I Commissioned For The One Year Anniversary Of My GF And I Back In 2021 (Credit👇)
Artist is larinel_art on Twitter (https://twitter.com/larinel_art?t=U1pksTu7l_6qp2UJXaBaFw&s=09)
