Hey Pandas, Post A Picture Of Your Special Needs Or Senior Pet
1k+views
Hey, Pandas! Do you have a special needs or senior pet? Share their picture here and tell me what you love most about them!
Our Awesome Boy Nambo, Suffered With Degenerative Myelopathy. Best Dog Ever. We Lost Him In May
Look at that happy face! You were his whole world. You were his whole life. You gave him such a wonderful life. What happy memories I hope you have.
Minnie, Our One Eyed Cannonball Shaped Bundle Of Love
Max! He Had A Double Enucleation And Was Blind Most Of His Life. He Never Stopped Running Or Playing. Rip My Best Boy
Rip, he looks so happy, I’m sure he had an amazing owner and family
Sebastian, The Happiest Doggo Ever, Has Elbow Dysplasia And Limited Vision
I adopted Seb when he was (around) 3. His hair was long and incredibly matted, he had untreated eye damage, and elbow dysplasia. He's now 6(ish), and the happiest dog I've ever known. Nothing gets him down and he loves everyone ❤️
Sarah, Sunning Herself. She's Got Mild Asthma, Some Plant Allergies, And Arthritis In One Of Her Front Legs
Layla, My Sweet 14 Year Old Furry Angel
Murphy - With A Heart Murmur And Two Inoperable Tumors - Our Good Boi
Equine Therapy. C-Ptsd And Asd Helper. Brax The Gentle Giant
My Malti-Poo Jackson. He Will Be 13 This November. Had Him Since He Was 10 Weeks!
Mea Culpa, Papillon-Jack Russell Mix, Age 18.5
We lost her in November of 2021. She'd been with our family since she was 4 weeks old. We were at a graduation party in a park when a little girl walked up with a sweet black and white poof ball in a tomato crate. She said her mom told her "nice people go to graduation parties." My mom didn't want her until other people were interested - then, she grabbed the little baby and said she'd give her a good home. Mea stayed by my dad's side until he passed away on the fourth of July, 2011. My husband and I brought her home with us thereafter, and she enjoyed 10 more years with us. She played soccer, ran faster than border collies, walked her own dang self at the leash-off dog park, helped me when I had seizures...in short, was a far better dog than we deserved. I am so grateful for the time we had with her 💔♥️
From Left To Right: Storm (22), Sarge (19) And Suki (18)
Suki is deaf, and she has thyroid issues. Otherwise, all three are in great health for their ages.
Gabe. Blind In One Eye, Deaf, Enlarged Heart And Thyroid Trouble. 13 Yo
Jack Kerouac, Aka "Kitten Jack," Had Miniature Kidneys From Birth. He Had To Be Given Subcutaneous Fluids
What a lucky boy to have had such a loving furever home with you ❤️
River, 16 Years Old And Still A Puppy At Heart. She Lost Her Left Eye To Glaucoma Caused By A Tumor
Nemo, My 15/16 Year Old Goldfish!
My 13 Year Old, Rusty, Hanging In There With Congestive Heart Failure
Rusty is a Parsons Russell Terrier. He was my dads, and we took him when he was about five. My father has since passed and I would like to think he will be waiting on the rainbow bridge to take Rusty fishing when his time is up on this earth.
Does This Poor Little Guy Count?
He broke both bones in his arm. He has a whole limb of plates and screws. Worst of all, he has to be separated from his friends for two months and be sedated to stay calm and allow it to heal.
Glynda The Good Pug A Silver Dame
Kia (Like The Car) 15 Years Old. Going Blind And Def. Had To Take People Doses Of Zanex For Anxiety. She Can't Hear Or See What Was Once Bothering Her
Piglet Is A Healthy, Happy 20 Years Old. She A Tough Old Gal!
Mojo, 14, Rescued At 4 Weeks, Throwing Up Hot Dogs They Tried To Feed Him
My Girl Harper Is 13
She's on meds for severe allergies, arthritis and incontinence. She isn't deaf, but her hearing is getting worse. Still the sweetest, happiest girl, and my very best friend. I hope we have many happy, adventurous years to come!
My Boy Shiner And His Personal Cat, Artie. Shiner Can't Walk Very Well And Is 14 Yrs Old. I Love This Dog So Much! (And The Cat Too)
This Is Ivy On The Day I Rescued Her. I'm Not Sure Her Age, But She's Definitely An Older Gal. And Sassy Too!
Have you taught her a lot of tricks? Pigs are so intelligent and vastly underrated, I think.
12 Yr. Old Bono!
My Sweet 11 Year Old Rocky. He Is Overweight Due To Few Years Living With An Elder Woman With Dementia. He Is Now Living His Best Life As A Healthy Dog
A total trickster, you can tell lol. Who, me? I didn't do that! :)
Püppi Or "Oma" 8 Yrs. Ago. (Puppies Are 9 Now) It's Sometimes Sad To Visit Them & Remember
Please don't ignore health issues because of old age. Yes, arthritis and heart problems often come wirh age, but there is no reason a living being should have pain walking or standing up. A good vet knows how to help.
Taffy. 14 Years Old With Arthritis. Has Been Getting Carried Up And Down The Stairs Like A Princess For Four Years Now
My Grand-Dog Tater. She Has Downs Syndrome And She's Sweet As She Can Be. I Dog Sit Her Sometimes For My Daughter
My Very Handsome Buddy. Australian Shepherd Mix (We Think). He Was The Sweetest And Most Gentle Dog Ever. I Miss Him A Lot
Rescue Addie Who Has Metastasized Melanoma
This Is Goose. We Believe She Is Now Between 17-19 Years Old. Partially Blind And A Bit Deaf
Typsy My Girl 14 Years Strong Praying For A Few More Years
Moira Rose. She Is Over 10 Years Old With No Teeth, Liver Issues, A Hernia And Collapsed Trachea
Moo (Left) Is Recuperating After Having Her Teeth Removed
Lucy. 11 Yo With Chf. She’s My Baby Girl
Last Photo Ever Of My Goodest Boi, Snickers Bar; 14&1/2 Years, Congestive Heart Failure & Seizures
vet said he wouldn’t make it past july; snix passed away December 29th. i never would have survived my dad’s death without him - snix held on long enough to help me heal, then passed away in my arms. love you, angel boy, there will never be another like you🌈😘😇
My Senior Shih Poo - Post Haircut - Still Not Looking A Day Over Two (Almost 12 Y/O)
Tskye, 8 Years. Separation Anxiety From Being Abandoned, Neurological Issues But Our Girl!
A Pic Of My Typsy 14yrs Enjoying Her Days Love Her So Much 💖
My Fish. They Are Almost 5 Years Old
You have 5 YEAR OLD fish?? How??? I can't keep a fish alive for more than like 2 1/2 and I do literally everything I can think of to keep them healthy and happy. Last fish I had was doing great right up until the day I came home and he had literally jumped out of his bowl and unalived himself. I was so freaking bummed I haven't had another fish since.
Cherri, My Mostly Blind 10 Year Old
What a beautiful dog. She's like an oil painting, with variant gradations of grey blended in black.
Trodden On At 3 Wks By A Backyard Breeder. Told The Vet To Kill Him As He Had No Value. Vet Got In Touch And Now He Lives With 3 Other Shepherds On A Farm Living A Beautiful Life
Our Three Legged Lady
Jetta Who Lost Her Leg At 1.5 Yrs. Didn’t Slow Her Down A Bit. She Jets Around With Her Stuffed Animal In Her Mouth. Loves People
Cassidy, I Adopted Him Four Years Ago. They Amputated His Leg When He Was A Baby
Angel, She Was 16 Years Old And Deaf When She Died In 2017:(
Our Girl E.t Who Passed Away In 2020. She Was 12 Yrs Old:(
My Big Boy With A Gentle Heart "Legos". He Had His Tail Broken In Two Places And A Bit Of Brain Damage From A Dog Attack. I Adopted Him In 2017 After My Angel Passed Away. Still Heartbroken About His Passing
Molly The Rescued Staffordshire Bull Terrier Approx 12 Years Old - She Is Always Happy So All Photos I Have Are Blurred
My Grumpy 15 Yr Old Boy "Riempies" Who Passed Away From Kidney Failure In 2016
12 Year Old Holly. Sorry It's A Bit Fuzzy She Doesn't Sit Still Long
Holly is about 12:years old( not sure she was rescued) She had to have some of her teeth out not long ago. My partner died in January this year and she is the only thing that has kept me going. She has been by my side ever since( she was his dog) got though it together
My Darling Red Who Is 15 & 1/2 And Is My Shadow. Goodest Boy
Taken The Last Night We Had Our Beloved Senior Phillip
My Old Man. He’s 13
My Old Man And Girl. Both 13
Gizmo & Bella
Gizmo, in the foreground, is 15 and his bonded sister, Bella, is 14. They are a Maltese-Shih Tzu mix