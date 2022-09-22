Hey, Pandas! Do you have a special needs or senior pet? Share their picture here and tell me what you love most about them!

#1 Our Awesome Boy Nambo, Suffered With Degenerative Myelopathy. Best Dog Ever. We Lost Him In May

#2 Minnie, Our One Eyed Cannonball Shaped Bundle Of Love

#3 Max! He Had A Double Enucleation And Was Blind Most Of His Life. He Never Stopped Running Or Playing. Rip My Best Boy

#4 Sebastian, The Happiest Doggo Ever, Has Elbow Dysplasia And Limited Vision

#5 Sarah, Sunning Herself. She's Got Mild Asthma, Some Plant Allergies, And Arthritis In One Of Her Front Legs

#6 Layla, My Sweet 14 Year Old Furry Angel

#7 Murphy - With A Heart Murmur And Two Inoperable Tumors - Our Good Boi

#8 Equine Therapy. C-Ptsd And Asd Helper. Brax The Gentle Giant

#9 My Malti-Poo Jackson. He Will Be 13 This November. Had Him Since He Was 10 Weeks!

#10 Mea Culpa, Papillon-Jack Russell Mix, Age 18.5

#11 From Left To Right: Storm (22), Sarge (19) And Suki (18)

#12 Gabe. Blind In One Eye, Deaf, Enlarged Heart And Thyroid Trouble. 13 Yo

#13 Jack Kerouac, Aka "Kitten Jack," Had Miniature Kidneys From Birth. He Had To Be Given Subcutaneous Fluids

#14 River, 16 Years Old And Still A Puppy At Heart. She Lost Her Left Eye To Glaucoma Caused By A Tumor

#15 Nemo, My 15/16 Year Old Goldfish!

#16 My 13 Year Old, Rusty, Hanging In There With Congestive Heart Failure

#17 Does This Poor Little Guy Count?

#18 Glynda The Good Pug A Silver Dame

#19 Kia (Like The Car) 15 Years Old. Going Blind And Def. Had To Take People Doses Of Zanex For Anxiety. She Can't Hear Or See What Was Once Bothering Her

#20 Piglet Is A Healthy, Happy 20 Years Old. She A Tough Old Gal!

#21 Mojo, 14, Rescued At 4 Weeks, Throwing Up Hot Dogs They Tried To Feed Him

#22 My Girl Harper Is 13

#23 My Boy Shiner And His Personal Cat, Artie. Shiner Can't Walk Very Well And Is 14 Yrs Old. I Love This Dog So Much! (And The Cat Too)

#24 This Is Ivy On The Day I Rescued Her. I'm Not Sure Her Age, But She's Definitely An Older Gal. And Sassy Too!

#25 12 Yr. Old Bono!

#26 My Sweet 11 Year Old Rocky. He Is Overweight Due To Few Years Living With An Elder Woman With Dementia. He Is Now Living His Best Life As A Healthy Dog

#27 Püppi Or "Oma" 8 Yrs. Ago. (Puppies Are 9 Now) It's Sometimes Sad To Visit Them & Remember

#28 Taffy. 14 Years Old With Arthritis. Has Been Getting Carried Up And Down The Stairs Like A Princess For Four Years Now

#29 My Grand-Dog Tater. She Has Downs Syndrome And She's Sweet As She Can Be. I Dog Sit Her Sometimes For My Daughter

#30 My Very Handsome Buddy. Australian Shepherd Mix (We Think). He Was The Sweetest And Most Gentle Dog Ever. I Miss Him A Lot

#31 Rescue Addie Who Has Metastasized Melanoma

#32 This Is Goose. We Believe She Is Now Between 17-19 Years Old. Partially Blind And A Bit Deaf

#33 Typsy My Girl 14 Years Strong Praying For A Few More Years

#34 Moira Rose. She Is Over 10 Years Old With No Teeth, Liver Issues, A Hernia And Collapsed Trachea

#35 Moo (Left) Is Recuperating After Having Her Teeth Removed

#36 Lucy. 11 Yo With Chf. She’s My Baby Girl

#37 Last Photo Ever Of My Goodest Boi, Snickers Bar; 14&1/2 Years, Congestive Heart Failure & Seizures

#38 My Senior Shih Poo - Post Haircut - Still Not Looking A Day Over Two (Almost 12 Y/O)

#39 Tskye, 8 Years. Separation Anxiety From Being Abandoned, Neurological Issues But Our Girl!

#42 My Fish. They Are Almost 5 Years Old

#43 Cherri, My Mostly Blind 10 Year Old

#46 Trodden On At 3 Wks By A Backyard Breeder. Told The Vet To Kill Him As He Had No Value. Vet Got In Touch And Now He Lives With 3 Other Shepherds On A Farm Living A Beautiful Life

#47 Our Three Legged Lady

#48 Jetta Who Lost Her Leg At 1.5 Yrs. Didn’t Slow Her Down A Bit. She Jets Around With Her Stuffed Animal In Her Mouth. Loves People

#49 Cassidy, I Adopted Him Four Years Ago. They Amputated His Leg When He Was A Baby

#50 Angel, She Was 16 Years Old And Deaf When She Died In 2017:(

#51 Our Girl E.t Who Passed Away In 2020. She Was 12 Yrs Old:(

#52 My Big Boy With A Gentle Heart "Legos". He Had His Tail Broken In Two Places And A Bit Of Brain Damage From A Dog Attack. I Adopted Him In 2017 After My Angel Passed Away. Still Heartbroken About His Passing

#53 Molly The Rescued Staffordshire Bull Terrier Approx 12 Years Old - She Is Always Happy So All Photos I Have Are Blurred

#54 My Grumpy 15 Yr Old Boy "Riempies" Who Passed Away From Kidney Failure In 2016

#55 12 Year Old Holly. Sorry It's A Bit Fuzzy She Doesn't Sit Still Long

#56 My Darling Red Who Is 15 & 1/2 And Is My Shadow. Goodest Boy

#57 Taken The Last Night We Had Our Beloved Senior Phillip

#58 My Old Man. He’s 13

#59 My Old Man And Girl. Both 13

#60 Gizmo & Bella

#61 Our Sweet Family Dog. He Was A Labradoodle. After Having Him For 10 Years We Had To Put Him Down Last Summer Due To Kidney Failure 😞

#62 Priya (Missie Toot) Is Missing A Front Leg And Half Her Tail But Is Still A Gorgeous Lady

#63 Drobinka - It Is A Translation As A Little Crumb. ❤️❤️❤️❤️c. 8 Years (She Is Form Shelter)

