Hey, Pandas! Do you have a special needs or senior pet? Share their picture here and tell me what you love most about them!

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Image
#1

Our Awesome Boy Nambo, Suffered With Degenerative Myelopathy. Best Dog Ever. We Lost Him In May

Our Awesome Boy Nambo, Suffered With Degenerative Myelopathy. Best Dog Ever. We Lost Him In May

Report

58points
Lisa K
POST
Bored Raven
Bored Raven
Community Member
6 days ago (edited)

Look at that happy face! You were his whole world. You were his whole life. You gave him such a wonderful life. What happy memories I hope you have.

20
20points
reply
View more comments
#2

Minnie, Our One Eyed Cannonball Shaped Bundle Of Love

Minnie, Our One Eyed Cannonball Shaped Bundle Of Love

Report

48points
David
POST
Sebby's Mama
Sebby's Mama
Community Member
6 days ago

Loving that big smoochable head!

12
12points
reply
View more comments
#3

Max! He Had A Double Enucleation And Was Blind Most Of His Life. He Never Stopped Running Or Playing. Rip My Best Boy

Max! He Had A Double Enucleation And Was Blind Most Of His Life. He Never Stopped Running Or Playing. Rip My Best Boy

Report

47points
Jules Morgan
POST
Haven (They/Them)
Haven (They/Them)
Community Member
5 days ago (edited)

Rip, he looks so happy, I’m sure he had an amazing owner and family

9
9points
reply
View more comments
#4

Sebastian, The Happiest Doggo Ever, Has Elbow Dysplasia And Limited Vision

Sebastian, The Happiest Doggo Ever, Has Elbow Dysplasia And Limited Vision

Report

42points
Sebby's Mama
POST
Sebby's Mama (Submission author)
Sebby's Mama
Community Member
6 days ago

I adopted Seb when he was (around) 3. His hair was long and incredibly matted, he had untreated eye damage, and elbow dysplasia. He's now 6(ish), and the happiest dog I've ever known. Nothing gets him down and he loves everyone ❤️

21
21points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#5

Sarah, Sunning Herself. She's Got Mild Asthma, Some Plant Allergies, And Arthritis In One Of Her Front Legs

Sarah, Sunning Herself. She's Got Mild Asthma, Some Plant Allergies, And Arthritis In One Of Her Front Legs

Report

42points
Aunt Messy
POST
Sebby's Mama
Sebby's Mama
Community Member
6 days ago

They're lucky to have such a loving home ❤️

9
9points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#6

Layla, My Sweet 14 Year Old Furry Angel

Layla, My Sweet 14 Year Old Furry Angel

Report

42points
Heather Resatz
POST
Sebby's Mama
Sebby's Mama
Community Member
6 days ago

What a beautiful girl! She looks like such a good girl ❤️

6
6points
reply
View more comments
#7

Murphy - With A Heart Murmur And Two Inoperable Tumors - Our Good Boi

Murphy - With A Heart Murmur And Two Inoperable Tumors - Our Good Boi

Report

41points
KtotheP
POST
Sebby's Mama
Sebby's Mama
Community Member
6 days ago

What a doll!

7
7points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#8

Equine Therapy. C-Ptsd And Asd Helper. Brax The Gentle Giant

Equine Therapy. C-Ptsd And Asd Helper. Brax The Gentle Giant

Report

41points
Bored Raven
POST
Susan Green
Susan Green
Community Member
6 days ago

Brax is gorgeous. I love horses too.

11
11points
reply
View more comments
#9

My Malti-Poo Jackson. He Will Be 13 This November. Had Him Since He Was 10 Weeks!

My Malti-Poo Jackson. He Will Be 13 This November. Had Him Since He Was 10 Weeks!

Report

39points
Aria Whitaker
POST
Sebby's Mama
Sebby's Mama
Community Member
6 days ago

He looks so soft and sweet! ❤️

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#10

Mea Culpa, Papillon-Jack Russell Mix, Age 18.5

Mea Culpa, Papillon-Jack Russell Mix, Age 18.5

Report

38points
Ohio Turkey
POST
Ohio Turkey (Submission author)
Ohio Turkey
Community Member
6 days ago

We lost her in November of 2021. She'd been with our family since she was 4 weeks old. We were at a graduation party in a park when a little girl walked up with a sweet black and white poof ball in a tomato crate. She said her mom told her "nice people go to graduation parties." My mom didn't want her until other people were interested - then, she grabbed the little baby and said she'd give her a good home. Mea stayed by my dad's side until he passed away on the fourth of July, 2011. My husband and I brought her home with us thereafter, and she enjoyed 10 more years with us. She played soccer, ran faster than border collies, walked her own dang self at the leash-off dog park, helped me when I had seizures...in short, was a far better dog than we deserved. I am so grateful for the time we had with her 💔♥️

26
26points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#11

From Left To Right: Storm (22), Sarge (19) And Suki (18)

From Left To Right: Storm (22), Sarge (19) And Suki (18)

Report

38points
LadyPiehole
POST
LadyPiehole (Submission author)
LadyPiehole
Community Member
5 days ago

Suki is deaf, and she has thyroid issues. Otherwise, all three are in great health for their ages.

15
15points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#12

Gabe. Blind In One Eye, Deaf, Enlarged Heart And Thyroid Trouble. 13 Yo

Gabe. Blind In One Eye, Deaf, Enlarged Heart And Thyroid Trouble. 13 Yo

Report

37points
j. tru
POST
Sebby's Mama
Sebby's Mama
Community Member
6 days ago

Such a beautiful pup ❤️

8
8points
reply
View more comments
#13

Jack Kerouac, Aka "Kitten Jack," Had Miniature Kidneys From Birth. He Had To Be Given Subcutaneous Fluids

Jack Kerouac, Aka "Kitten Jack," Had Miniature Kidneys From Birth. He Had To Be Given Subcutaneous Fluids

Report

37points
Ohio Turkey
POST
Sebby's Mama
Sebby's Mama
Community Member
6 days ago

What a lucky boy to have had such a loving furever home with you ❤️

6
6points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#14

River, 16 Years Old And Still A Puppy At Heart. She Lost Her Left Eye To Glaucoma Caused By A Tumor

River, 16 Years Old And Still A Puppy At Heart. She Lost Her Left Eye To Glaucoma Caused By A Tumor

Report

37points
Shaylee Avis
POST
Hill Branda
Hill Branda
Community Member
5 days ago

You go, River!

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#15

Nemo, My 15/16 Year Old Goldfish!

Nemo, My 15/16 Year Old Goldfish!

Report

34points
•SIMMER•
POST
Sebby's Mama
Sebby's Mama
Community Member
6 days ago

Awww! He must have a great life ❤️

10
10points
reply
View more comments
#16

My 13 Year Old, Rusty, Hanging In There With Congestive Heart Failure

My 13 Year Old, Rusty, Hanging In There With Congestive Heart Failure

Report

34points
Tracy Morrow
POST
Tracy Morrow (Submission author)
Tracy Morrow
Community Member
6 days ago

Rusty is a Parsons Russell Terrier. He was my dads, and we took him when he was about five. My father has since passed and I would like to think he will be waiting on the rainbow bridge to take Rusty fishing when his time is up on this earth.

16
16points
reply
View more comments
#17

Does This Poor Little Guy Count?

Does This Poor Little Guy Count?

Report

34points
bottomless.abyss.of.bordem
POST
bottomless.abyss.of.bordem (Submission author)
bottomless.abyss.of.bordem
Community Member
6 days ago

He broke both bones in his arm. He has a whole limb of plates and screws. Worst of all, he has to be separated from his friends for two months and be sedated to stay calm and allow it to heal.

18
18points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#18

Glynda The Good Pug A Silver Dame

Glynda The Good Pug A Silver Dame

Report

33points
Monica Michelle
POST
Sebby's Mama
Sebby's Mama
Community Member
6 days ago

Omg what a precious face! I love her name ❤️😂

6
6points
reply
View more comments
#19

Kia (Like The Car) 15 Years Old. Going Blind And Def. Had To Take People Doses Of Zanex For Anxiety. She Can't Hear Or See What Was Once Bothering Her

Kia (Like The Car) 15 Years Old. Going Blind And Def. Had To Take People Doses Of Zanex For Anxiety. She Can't Hear Or See What Was Once Bothering Her

Report

33points
Theresa
POST
Ohio Turkey
Ohio Turkey
Community Member
5 days ago

I love the truly innocent smile ☺️

6
6points
reply
View more comments
#20

Piglet Is A Healthy, Happy 20 Years Old. She A Tough Old Gal!

Piglet Is A Healthy, Happy 20 Years Old. She A Tough Old Gal!

Report

33points
Jamie
POST
Laika-Mutton
Laika-Mutton
Community Member
4 days ago

Twenty years, wow. She looks so young!

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#21

Mojo, 14, Rescued At 4 Weeks, Throwing Up Hot Dogs They Tried To Feed Him

Mojo, 14, Rescued At 4 Weeks, Throwing Up Hot Dogs They Tried To Feed Him

Report

32points
bottomless.abyss.of.bordem
POST
Laika-Mutton
Laika-Mutton
Community Member
4 days ago

Love that face!

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#22

My Girl Harper Is 13

My Girl Harper Is 13

Report

31points
Cindy M
POST
Cindy M (Submission author)
Cindy M
Community Member
5 days ago

She's on meds for severe allergies, arthritis and incontinence. She isn't deaf, but her hearing is getting worse. Still the sweetest, happiest girl, and my very best friend. I hope we have many happy, adventurous years to come!

10
10points
reply
View more comments
#23

My Boy Shiner And His Personal Cat, Artie. Shiner Can't Walk Very Well And Is 14 Yrs Old. I Love This Dog So Much! (And The Cat Too)

My Boy Shiner And His Personal Cat, Artie. Shiner Can't Walk Very Well And Is 14 Yrs Old. I Love This Dog So Much! (And The Cat Too)

Report

31points
Jackie Lulu
POST
tara
tara
Community Member
5 days ago

Oh that spotty belly! Doggy freckles :)

7
7points
reply
View more comments
#24

This Is Ivy On The Day I Rescued Her. I'm Not Sure Her Age, But She's Definitely An Older Gal. And Sassy Too!

This Is Ivy On The Day I Rescued Her. I'm Not Sure Her Age, But She's Definitely An Older Gal. And Sassy Too!

Report

31points
Cori
POST
Laika-Mutton
Laika-Mutton
Community Member
4 days ago

Have you taught her a lot of tricks? Pigs are so intelligent and vastly underrated, I think.

6
6points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#25

12 Yr. Old Bono!

12 Yr. Old Bono!

Report

30points
Alger G. Nava
POST
Hill Branda
Hill Branda
Community Member
5 days ago

I love that face! He looks like a sweet boy.

6
6points
reply
View more comments
#26

My Sweet 11 Year Old Rocky. He Is Overweight Due To Few Years Living With An Elder Woman With Dementia. He Is Now Living His Best Life As A Healthy Dog

My Sweet 11 Year Old Rocky. He Is Overweight Due To Few Years Living With An Elder Woman With Dementia. He Is Now Living His Best Life As A Healthy Dog

Report

30points
Irene Dornetti
POST
Laika-Mutton
Laika-Mutton
Community Member
4 days ago

A total trickster, you can tell lol. Who, me? I didn't do that! :)

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#27

Püppi Or "Oma" 8 Yrs. Ago. (Puppies Are 9 Now) It's Sometimes Sad To Visit Them & Remember

Püppi Or "Oma" 8 Yrs. Ago. (Puppies Are 9 Now) It's Sometimes Sad To Visit Them & Remember

Report

29points
sturmwesen
POST
sturmwesen (Submission author)
sturmwesen
Community Member
6 days ago

Please don't ignore health issues because of old age. Yes, arthritis and heart problems often come wirh age, but there is no reason a living being should have pain walking or standing up. A good vet knows how to help.

19
19points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#28

Taffy. 14 Years Old With Arthritis. Has Been Getting Carried Up And Down The Stairs Like A Princess For Four Years Now

Taffy. 14 Years Old With Arthritis. Has Been Getting Carried Up And Down The Stairs Like A Princess For Four Years Now

Report

29points
Just Another Girl
POST
tara
tara
Community Member
5 days ago

Just up the stairs? I would carry that cutie around all day!

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#29

My Grand-Dog Tater. She Has Downs Syndrome And She's Sweet As She Can Be. I Dog Sit Her Sometimes For My Daughter

My Grand-Dog Tater. She Has Downs Syndrome And She's Sweet As She Can Be. I Dog Sit Her Sometimes For My Daughter

Report

28points
Tiffi
POST
Laika-Mutton
Laika-Mutton
Community Member
4 days ago

You just want to pick her up and hug her.

6
6points
reply
View more comments
#30

My Very Handsome Buddy. Australian Shepherd Mix (We Think). He Was The Sweetest And Most Gentle Dog Ever. I Miss Him A Lot

My Very Handsome Buddy. Australian Shepherd Mix (We Think). He Was The Sweetest And Most Gentle Dog Ever. I Miss Him A Lot

Report

28points
Angelina Coffey
POST
tara
tara
Community Member
5 days ago

We never get to keep them long enough :(

9
9points
reply
View more comments
#31

Rescue Addie Who Has Metastasized Melanoma

Rescue Addie Who Has Metastasized Melanoma

Report

28points
Truth Hear it
POST
Kimberly Alison
Kimberly Alison
Community Member
3 days ago

Thank you for loving her!

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#32

This Is Goose. We Believe She Is Now Between 17-19 Years Old. Partially Blind And A Bit Deaf

This Is Goose. We Believe She Is Now Between 17-19 Years Old. Partially Blind And A Bit Deaf

Report

28points
Nancy Walker
POST
Ohio Turkey
Ohio Turkey
Community Member
5 days ago

Just so sweet ♥️

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#33

Typsy My Girl 14 Years Strong Praying For A Few More Years

Typsy My Girl 14 Years Strong Praying For A Few More Years

Report

28points
Cynthia Gonzales
POST
Laika-Mutton
Laika-Mutton
Community Member
4 days ago

Hope she has several more years,then several more

6
6points
reply
View more comments
#34

Moira Rose. She Is Over 10 Years Old With No Teeth, Liver Issues, A Hernia And Collapsed Trachea

Moira Rose. She Is Over 10 Years Old With No Teeth, Liver Issues, A Hernia And Collapsed Trachea

Report

27points
Jose Griffin-Atil
POST
Hill Branda
Hill Branda
Community Member
5 days ago

So cute! The Queen of her Domain!

6
6points
reply
View more comments
#35

Moo (Left) Is Recuperating After Having Her Teeth Removed

Moo (Left) Is Recuperating After Having Her Teeth Removed

Report

27points
Monica Hosky
POST
Ohio Turkey
Ohio Turkey
Community Member
5 days ago

Get well soon! 😘😻

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#36

Lucy. 11 Yo With Chf. She’s My Baby Girl

Lucy. 11 Yo With Chf. She’s My Baby Girl

Report

27points
Just Another Girl
POST
Laika-Mutton
Laika-Mutton
Community Member
4 days ago

Aww another stuffie, how adorable.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#37

Last Photo Ever Of My Goodest Boi, Snickers Bar; 14&1/2 Years, Congestive Heart Failure & Seizures

Last Photo Ever Of My Goodest Boi, Snickers Bar; 14&1/2 Years, Congestive Heart Failure & Seizures

Report

26points
socalbeachgurl xx
POST
socalbeachgurl xx (Submission author)
socalbeachgurl xx
Community Member
5 days ago

vet said he wouldn’t make it past july; snix passed away December 29th. i never would have survived my dad’s death without him - snix held on long enough to help me heal, then passed away in my arms. love you, angel boy, there will never be another like you🌈😘😇

11
11points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#38

My Senior Shih Poo - Post Haircut - Still Not Looking A Day Over Two (Almost 12 Y/O)

My Senior Shih Poo - Post Haircut - Still Not Looking A Day Over Two (Almost 12 Y/O)

Report

25points
Keali Lamb
POST
Hill Branda
Hill Branda
Community Member
5 days ago

He may be a senior gent, but he's still a handsome boy.

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#39

Tskye, 8 Years. Separation Anxiety From Being Abandoned, Neurological Issues But Our Girl!

Tskye, 8 Years. Separation Anxiety From Being Abandoned, Neurological Issues But Our Girl!

Report

25points
Nancy Walker
POST
Laika-Mutton
Laika-Mutton
Community Member
4 days ago

Seems happy and contented. Great name too.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#40

River, 16 Years Old. She Lost Her Left Eye To Glaucoma Caused By A Tumor. She's Quite Skinny, But Our Smaller Dog Keeps Her Going

River, 16 Years Old. She Lost Her Left Eye To Glaucoma Caused By A Tumor. She's Quite Skinny, But Our Smaller Dog Keeps Her Going

Report

24points
Shaylee Avis
POST
Haven (They/Them)
Haven (They/Them)
Community Member
5 days ago

Repost, but still cute the second time around ❤️

6
6points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#41

A Pic Of My Typsy 14yrs Enjoying Her Days Love Her So Much 💖

A Pic Of My Typsy 14yrs Enjoying Her Days Love Her So Much 💖

Report

23points
Cynthia Gonzales
POST
Laika-Mutton
Laika-Mutton
Community Member
4 days ago

Hi again, Typsy :)

2
2points
reply
#42

My Fish. They Are Almost 5 Years Old

My Fish. They Are Almost 5 Years Old

Me Report

22points
Bah Humbug
POST
Hannah
Hannah
Community Member
5 days ago

You have 5 YEAR OLD fish?? How??? I can't keep a fish alive for more than like 2 1/2 and I do literally everything I can think of to keep them healthy and happy. Last fish I had was doing great right up until the day I came home and he had literally jumped out of his bowl and unalived himself. I was so freaking bummed I haven't had another fish since.

9
9points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#43

Cherri, My Mostly Blind 10 Year Old

Cherri, My Mostly Blind 10 Year Old

Report

22points
Bess Wiemerslage
POST
Laika-Mutton
Laika-Mutton
Community Member
4 days ago

What a beautiful dog. She's like an oil painting, with variant gradations of grey blended in black.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#44

My Rescue Addie Has Metastasized Melanoma

My Rescue Addie Has Metastasized Melanoma

Report

18points
Truth Hear it
POST
tara
tara
Community Member
5 days ago

Still adorable!

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#45

Typsy My Girl 14 Yrs Strong Praying For More

Typsy My Girl 14 Yrs Strong Praying For More

Report

14points
Cynthia Gonzales
POST
Sydnie Laney
Sydnie Laney
Community Member
3 days ago

awe scond time so cute!

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#46

Trodden On At 3 Wks By A Backyard Breeder. Told The Vet To Kill Him As He Had No Value. Vet Got In Touch And Now He Lives With 3 Other Shepherds On A Farm Living A Beautiful Life

Trodden On At 3 Wks By A Backyard Breeder. Told The Vet To Kill Him As He Had No Value. Vet Got In Touch And Now He Lives With 3 Other Shepherds On A Farm Living A Beautiful Life

Report

5points
Martin Read
POST
#47

Our Three Legged Lady

Our Three Legged Lady

Report

5points
Mr Red
POST
#48

Jetta Who Lost Her Leg At 1.5 Yrs. Didn’t Slow Her Down A Bit. She Jets Around With Her Stuffed Animal In Her Mouth. Loves People

Jetta Who Lost Her Leg At 1.5 Yrs. Didn’t Slow Her Down A Bit. She Jets Around With Her Stuffed Animal In Her Mouth. Loves People

Report

3points
margo kenney
POST
#49

Cassidy, I Adopted Him Four Years Ago. They Amputated His Leg When He Was A Baby

Cassidy, I Adopted Him Four Years Ago. They Amputated His Leg When He Was A Baby

Report

3points
Carla Visagie
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#50

Angel, She Was 16 Years Old And Deaf When She Died In 2017:(

Angel, She Was 16 Years Old And Deaf When She Died In 2017:(

Report

3points
Carla Visagie
POST
Linda HS
Linda HS
Community Member
4 hours ago

Thank you for carrying for her! Bless her heart! ❤️

1
1point
reply
#51

Our Girl E.t Who Passed Away In 2020. She Was 12 Yrs Old:(

Our Girl E.t Who Passed Away In 2020. She Was 12 Yrs Old:(

Report

3points
Carla Visagie
POST
Linda HS
Linda HS
Community Member
4 hours ago

Sweetheart! RIP!

1
1point
reply
#52

My Big Boy With A Gentle Heart "Legos". He Had His Tail Broken In Two Places And A Bit Of Brain Damage From A Dog Attack. I Adopted Him In 2017 After My Angel Passed Away. Still Heartbroken About His Passing

My Big Boy With A Gentle Heart "Legos". He Had His Tail Broken In Two Places And A Bit Of Brain Damage From A Dog Attack. I Adopted Him In 2017 After My Angel Passed Away. Still Heartbroken About His Passing

Report

3points
Carla Visagie
POST
Linda HS
Linda HS
Community Member
4 hours ago

I feel your pain and I am sorry for your loss. I still cannot get over my boi's passing. I am thinking of you and sending good vibes.

0
0points
reply
#53

Molly The Rescued Staffordshire Bull Terrier Approx 12 Years Old - She Is Always Happy So All Photos I Have Are Blurred

Molly The Rescued Staffordshire Bull Terrier Approx 12 Years Old - She Is Always Happy So All Photos I Have Are Blurred

Report

3points
Beccaleck
POST
#54

My Grumpy 15 Yr Old Boy "Riempies" Who Passed Away From Kidney Failure In 2016

My Grumpy 15 Yr Old Boy "Riempies" Who Passed Away From Kidney Failure In 2016

Report

2points
Carla Visagie
POST
#55

12 Year Old Holly. Sorry It's A Bit Fuzzy She Doesn't Sit Still Long

12 Year Old Holly. Sorry It's A Bit Fuzzy She Doesn't Sit Still Long

Report

2points
Lorraine Woollands
POST
Lorraine Woollands (Submission author)
Lorraine Woollands
Community Member
9 hours ago

Holly is about 12:years old( not sure she was rescued) She had to have some of her teeth out not long ago. My partner died in January this year and she is the only thing that has kept me going. She has been by my side ever since( she was his dog) got though it together

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#56

My Darling Red Who Is 15 & 1/2 And Is My Shadow. Goodest Boy

My Darling Red Who Is 15 & 1/2 And Is My Shadow. Goodest Boy

Report

2points
Tabitha Martel
POST
Rosemary Booth
Rosemary Booth
Community Member
1 hour ago

I love his sweet face! :)

0
0points
reply
#57

Taken The Last Night We Had Our Beloved Senior Phillip

Taken The Last Night We Had Our Beloved Senior Phillip

Report

1point
Cecilie Hammershøy
POST
Rosemary Booth
Rosemary Booth
Community Member
1 hour ago

Such a handsome baby.

0
0points
reply
#58

My Old Man. He’s 13

My Old Man. He’s 13

Report

1point
Chelsea Bates
POST
Rosemary Booth
Rosemary Booth
Community Member
1 hour ago

Aww, he's a good boy!

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#59

My Old Man And Girl. Both 13

My Old Man And Girl. Both 13

Report

1point
Chelsea Bates
POST
Rosemary Booth
Rosemary Booth
Community Member
1 hour ago

Cute pair!

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#60

Gizmo & Bella

Gizmo & Bella

Report

1point
E W
POST
E W (Submission author)
E W
Community Member
6 hours ago

Gizmo, in the foreground, is 15 and his bonded sister, Bella, is 14. They are a Maltese-Shih Tzu mix

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#61

Our Sweet Family Dog. He Was A Labradoodle. After Having Him For 10 Years We Had To Put Him Down Last Summer Due To Kidney Failure 😞

Our Sweet Family Dog. He Was A Labradoodle. After Having Him For 10 Years We Had To Put Him Down Last Summer Due To Kidney Failure 😞

Report

1point
Liney Knotley
POST
Liney Knotley (Submission author)
Liney Knotley
Community Member
3 hours ago

His name was bear

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#62

Priya (Missie Toot) Is Missing A Front Leg And Half Her Tail But Is Still A Gorgeous Lady

Priya (Missie Toot) Is Missing A Front Leg And Half Her Tail But Is Still A Gorgeous Lady

Report

0points
Ruth Kennedy
POST
#63

Drobinka - It Is A Translation As A Little Crumb. ❤️❤️❤️❤️c. 8 Years (She Is Form Shelter)

Drobinka - It Is A Translation As A Little Crumb. ❤️❤️❤️❤️c. 8 Years (She Is Form Shelter)

Report

0points
Karolina Strużyńska
POST
#64

Drobinka - It Is A Translation As A Little Crumb. C. 8 Years. Almost 1 Year With Me I Love Her

Drobinka - It Is A Translation As A Little Crumb. C. 8 Years. Almost 1 Year With Me I Love Her

Report

0points
Karolina Strużyńska
POST
#65

Drobinka - It Is A Translation As A Little Crumb. ❤️

Drobinka - It Is A Translation As A Little Crumb. ❤️

Report

0points
Karolina Strużyńska
POST
#66

Chu & Carletto, Both 12 Years Old, Living Their Best Life Together

Chu & Carletto, Both 12 Years Old, Living Their Best Life Together

Report