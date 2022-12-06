6submissions
Hey Pandas, Name The Movie You Watch Every Christmas
We know the great classics like Home Alone (which is really great). But there can be incongruous ones, like Die Hard or The Gremlins. Make the other pandas happy by expanding their list of Christmas movies!
Scrooge!! It's an all time classic!
Elf - its brilliant and funny
The wizard of oz, sing along and feel like a kid again.
Can I add my partners, muppet Christmas Carol
There are ONLY 3 Christmas films.
The Muppets Christmas Carol.
Gremlins.
Die Hard.
Muppet Christmas Carol.
George C. Scott Christmas Carol.
Die Hard
The Nightmare Before Christmas.
If you haven't seen - and heard - it, you should.