We know the great classics like Home Alone (which is really great). But there can be incongruous ones, like Die Hard or The Gremlins. Make the other pandas happy by expanding their list of Christmas movies!

Scrooge!! It's an all time classic!

Agne Dracanovaite
Elf - its brilliant and funny

Andrew Tranter
The wizard of oz, sing along and feel like a kid again.
Can I add my partners, muppet Christmas Carol

Peppy
There are ONLY 3 Christmas films.

The Muppets Christmas Carol.

Gremlins.

Die Hard.

Nathaniel
Szirra
I see Gremlins and Die Hard … I upvote!

Muppet Christmas Carol.
George C. Scott Christmas Carol.
Die Hard

RedBadgerCan'tSwim
The Nightmare Before Christmas.

If you haven't seen - and heard - it, you should.

SealOfDisapproval
