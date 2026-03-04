“Talk About Creepy”: Heidi Klum’s Newest Lingerie Ad With Daughter Leni Sparks Backlash

ADVERTISEMENT

Heidi Klum and her daughter Leni are once again facing online scrutiny after appearing together in a new lingerie campaign for Intimissimi. The mother-daughter duo who first collaborated with the brand in 2022 returned for another photoshoot promoting the label’s latest collection.

While the images highlight coordinated pink lace sets and the pair’s modeling chemistry, reactions online quickly turned divided.

Highlights Heidi Klum and 21-year-old daughter Leni have returned for their latest Intimissimi campaign.

The photoshoot has reignited a fierce online debate. While some fans praised their "beauty and confidence," many critics labeled the mother-daughter dynamic as "disturbing" and "inappropriate."

Heidi has repeatedly shrugged off the "prudish" backlash.

Leni continued to stand by the collaboration, stating she avoids reading negative comments.

Some viewers praised the campaign, but others called it “creepy” and “inappropriate,” reigniting a debate that has followed the two for years whenever they pose together in lingerie.

Image credits: heidiklum

The latest Intimissimi campaign featured the pair modeling pieces from the brand’s new collection in soft pink and cherry-embroidered lace.

In the photos, Klum wore a hot-pink lace bra and thong set, along with a sheer bodysuit and a plunge bra paired with classic briefs. Meanwhile, Leni appeared in lighter pink designs from the brand’s “Cherry Baby” line, including a longline lace bra and matching thong with embroidered cherry details. In another look, she modeled a pastel pink pajama set from the same collection.

Image credits: leniklum

Image credits: heidiklum

Both shared the campaign on social media. Klum posted a series of images captioned simply, “Neu @intimissimi mit @leniklum,” while Leni wrote, “The new @intimissimi special collection is out now, and so is our campaign!”

However, the campaign quickly sparked a discussion online. “Creepy,” one commenter wrote. “Very inappropriate, and that’s my polite way of commenting,” another said.

“I don’t like the vibe of this at all,” a third added.

Others defended the photoshoot, with one writing, “Her daughter is beautiful, they both rock that pink lingerie and own the photoshoot with their beauty and confidence!”

This is not the first time Heidi Klum and her daughter have faced scrutiny over lingerie campaigns

Image credits: leniklum

This is far from the first time Klum and Leni’s joint campaigns have generated debate.

As previously reported by Bored Panda, the pair first posed together for Intimissimi in 2022 when Leni was 18. Since then, multiple campaigns, including shoots in 2023, 2024, and 2025, have received similar criticism online.

Image credits: heidiklum

One 2024 campaign showing the two modeling matching lace sets was labeled “inappropriate” by some viewers. In another ad, the pair appeared taking photos of each other in lingerie while sitting together on a couch, a video that also sparked thousands of comments questioning the concept.

At times, Klum has disabled comments on posts related to the campaign after backlash intensified.

Despite the criticism, the two have continued collaborating with the brand.

Heidi Klum and Leni have repeatedly defended the photoshoots

Image credits: heidiklum

Both Klum and Leni have previously addressed the controversy surrounding their lingerie campaigns.

Speaking about the criticism, Leni said she tries not to focus on negative reactions.

“I always try to remember that no matter what you do, there will always be someone who doesn’t like it,” she said in an interview with Glamour Germany. “You simply have no control over it.”

The 52-year-old has also defended the concept, emphasizing that their family is comfortable with body confidence.

Image credits: glamourgermany

“A lot of people are like, ‘Oh, I don’t know about mom and daughter doing this together,’” she said. “But for us? I’m proud of my daughter.”

The supermodel has also explained that her openness about her body has always been part of her upbringing.

“I’ve always been very open with my body,” she said. “I’m European… my kids don’t know me any other way.”

Besides Klum’s daughter, her son also has a successful modeling career

Image credits: intimissimi

The campaigns also reflected how several of Klum’s children have begun entering the fashion industry.

Leni officially started modeling in 2020 after Klum initially held off on allowing her to work in the industry until she felt her daughter was ready. Since then, she has appeared on magazine covers, walked for Dolce & Gabbana, and built a large social media following.

More recently, Klum also posed for her first professional photoshoot with her son Henry, who made his runway debut in Paris in 2025.

“Very inappropriate and that’s my polite way of commenting,” wrote one netizen

