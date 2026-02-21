ADVERTISEMENT

Not every “Would You Rather” is fun in a good way. This time, it’s the opposite of dreamy choices - every option comes with a downside. Awkward situations, frustrating everyday problems, and tough life trade-offs… each question gives you two choices you’d probably rather avoid. The challenge? You still have to pick one.

There are 30 scenarios in total, and none of them is easy. You might hesitate, change your mind, or wish there were a third option - but that’s part of the fun.

If you’re in the mood for something more positive, you can check out our other Would You Rather poll with amazing choices here .

Scroll down & let’s see what you’d choose! 😈