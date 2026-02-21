ADVERTISEMENT

Not every “Would You Rather” is fun in a good way. This time, it’s the opposite of dreamy choices - every option comes with a downside. Awkward situations, frustrating everyday problems, and tough life trade-offs… each question gives you two choices you’d probably rather avoid. The challenge? You still have to pick one.

There are 30 scenarios in total, and none of them is easy. You might hesitate, change your mind, or wish there were a third option - but that’s part of the fun.

Scroll down & let’s see what you’d choose! 😈

#1

Always have a mosquito buzzing near you at night, or an itch you can’t reach during the day?

Silhouette of mosquito on grass at sunset alongside a person scratching an itchy mosquito bite on their arm.

Luis klink , MedlinePlus

    #2

    Never escape your own thoughts, or never fully trust them?

    A person sitting alone on a bench in a large dark space, reflecting on time and energy challenges.

    Burst

    #3

    Never find parking, or always get stuck in traffic?

    Rows of parked cars in daylight next to nighttime traffic jam, illustrating time and energy challenges in daily life.

    Luke Miller , Pixabay

    #4

    Have people depend on you too much, or have no one offer to help you?

    Three diverse young adults posing against a neutral background and a silhouette reflecting by water at sunset, representing time and energy.

    Ron Lach , Download a pic Donate a buck! ^

    #5

    Have answers but no purpose, or purpose but no answers?

    Balance scale with words answers and purpose on each side symbolizing time and energy choices dilemma.

    Bored Panda

    #6

    Always forget one important thing when leaving home, or always lose small items?

    Dimly lit door slightly open with light shining through, paired with close-up of keys on a dark surface representing time and energy choices.

    lalesh aldarwish , Lucas Seebacher

    #7

    Constantly worry about the future, or constantly regret the past?

    Two stick figures sweat and frown near a signpost showing now, future, and past, illustrating time and energy dilemmas.

    Bored Panda

    #8

    Hate your job but be great at it, or love your job but be bad at it?

    Hands typing on a keyboard at a wooden desk, symbolizing the struggle between time and energy management.

    fauxels

    #9

    Pack too much for every trip, or always forget essentials?

    Young man packing clothes into a suitcase, facing the challenge of balancing time and energy in daily life.

    Vlada Karpovich

    #10

    Always be the friend who gives advice, or the friend who always needs help?

    Two women having a serious conversation in a cozy room, illustrating the concept of time but no energy challenges.

    SHVETS production

    #11

    Be emotionally numb, or feel everything too intensely?

    Close-up of a woman looking thoughtful and a man crying, depicting difficult scenarios of time but no energy or energy but no time.

    Rene Terp , Pranavsinh suratia

    #12

    Always step on something wet in socks, or always have crumbs in your bed?

    Person putting on socks by a rocky shore and broken cookie pieces scattered on a white surface, illustrating difficult scenarios.

    cottonbro studio , Jullnars

    #13

    Be constantly micromanaged, or completely ignored at work?

    Close-up of a hand holding a magnifying glass and a man deep in thought working on a laptop, highlighting energy and time challenges.

    Clement Nivesse , Andrea Piacquadio

    #14

    Be honest and hurt people, or lie and disappoint yourself?

    Two people facing each other intensely with a blurred person in the background, depicting a difficult decision scenario.

    cottonbro studio

    #15

    Always feel rushed, or always feel like you’re waiting?

    Man in suit checking watch at train station and man sitting at bus stop at night, showing time and energy dilemmas.

    Andrea Piacquadio , MART PRODUCTION

    #16

    Have time but no energy, or energy but no time?

    Clock showing time near 11 o'clock on left and illuminated light bulbs with others unlit on right, representing time and energy.

    Bob Clark , ColiN00B

    #17

    Spend money impulsively, or overthink every purchase?

    Hand holding credit card near laptop displaying online shopping with deals, illustrating energy and time dilemma concept.

    Negative Space

    #18

    Always feel slightly tired, or always feel slightly hungry?

    Man in suit looking tired by window and woman with curly hair eating, illustrating energy and time dilemma concept.

    Andrea Piacquadio , Tim Douglas

    #19

    Forget people’s names, or have them forget yours?

    Two people shaking hands in a business setting representing time and energy balance negotiations.

    Ketut Subiyanto

    #20

    Always travel with delays, or always with lost luggage?

    Airport arrival monitors and baggage claim area, illustrating the challenge of managing time and energy during travel.

    Josh Sorenson , Markus Winkler

    #21

    Lose all your photos, or lose all your messages?

    Person holding printed photos and another person texting on smartphone, illustrating time but no energy scenarios.

    Lisa from Pexels , cottonbro studio

    #22

    Laugh at the wrong moment, or say the wrong thing at the right moment?

    Smiling woman outdoors wearing a scarf contrasted with a man indoors expressing frustration, illustrating time and energy dilemma.

    Andrea Piacquadio , cottonbro studio

    #23

    Always have plans you don’t want, or want plans you don’t have?

    Open notebooks with handwritten notes and a pen, symbolizing time management and energy balancing concepts.

    David Bares , Suzy Hazelwood

    #24

    Be stuck in small talk, or sit in awkward silence?

    Two women sitting on outdoor steps with a laptop talking while two others sit apart indoors showing energy and time dilemmas

    Marta Klement , Liza Summer

    #25

    Have neighbors who are too loud, or neighbors who complain about you?

    High-rise apartment building with numerous windows, illustrating scenarios of time but no energy or energy but no time.

    Vladislav Shurgin

    #26

    Have financial stability but no free time, or free time but financial stress?

    Close-up of euro bills and coins next to a stressed man analyzing financial data on a laptop, illustrating energy and time challenges.

    Pixabay , www.kaboompics.com

    #27

    Be seen as intimidating, or be seen as weak?

    Man in dark shadows covering half his face with hand and a glossy black mannequin head under spotlight, representing time and energy choices.

    Pixabay , Tara Winstead

    #28

    Live somewhere noisy, or somewhere boring?

    Split image showing a bustling cityscape at sunset on the left and a peaceful rural house surrounded by green fields on the right, illustrating contrast in energy and time.

    Quintin Gellar , Pixabay

    #29

    Always choose the safe option, or always choose the risky one?

    Hands holding a red and a blue pill, symbolizing the choice between time but no energy, or energy but no time.

    Warner Bros

    #30

    Always wake up too early, or always struggle to fall asleep?

    Split image showing a person hiding under covers and another using a phone in bed, depicting time and energy struggles.

    Ron Lach , SHVETS production

