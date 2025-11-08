“Would You Rather Have Infinite Luck Or Happiness?”: Vote On 30 Impossible-To-Choose Scenarios
Not every “Would You Rather” has to make you suffer. This time it’s the opposite. Each choice is positive and something you’d actually want to have. Dream vacations, perfect powers, once-in-a-lifetime experiences - each question will give you two amazing options. The tough part - you can only pick one.
There are 30 in total, and none of them are easy. So, get ready to face the kind of dilemmas that are actually fun to have.
If you're up for even more choices, go check out our regular Would You Rather poll, too.
Scroll down & let’s start! 🌟
Never have to clean/do chores again, or never have to work again?
Hmm.... I clean at work and get paid for it. But I'm not given the time and equipment to do a thorough job, and what I clean is nastier than I allow anything in my own home. I enjoy cleaning my home and giving it a good aroma. I'll take never working.
Be able to see the future or change the past?
Travel anywhere for free or stay anywhere for free?
The one place I travel to already has free place for me to stay.
Be able to breathe underwater or survive in space?
Always make the best decision instantly, or never regret a single choice?
Every time I have a plan and tell my folks about it, they have a "better plan". It would be grand to have the "better plan" for once. If I never regret any choice, that could become sociopathic, as not all choices are good and you should regret the bad ones.
Be a world-famous artist or a world-famous musician?
Have the ability to make anyone laugh or the ability to make anyone feel loved?
To make people laugh is to make them feel good, and that, to me, is a way to make them feel loved.
Have the power to time-travel or the power to stop time?
Stop time, because I’m always running out of time to get stuff done.
Always find the perfect gift for anyone, or always get the perfect gift?
Have infinite luck or infinite happiness?
Have the perfect temperature everywhere you go, or never get sick again?
Never get sick again. Especially as I get older.
Swim in the Great Barrier Reef or hike the Machu Picchu trail?
Instantly learn any language or instantly master any hobby?
Always stay calm and confident, or always stay positive and motivated?
Have a genie who grants one wish a week or a fairy godparent who fixes small problems instantly?
Genie. Most of my small problems seem to either get fixed, or else I stop letting them bother me.
Have a personal chef or a personal driver?
Get 8 extra hours every day or never feel tired again?
Have unlimited creativity or unlimited focus?
Always know the right thing to say or always make people feel understood?
If you always say the right thing it will make the person you are speaking to feel understood.
Live one day as your favorite fictional character or bring your favorite fictional world to life?
Have endless paid vacation days or work only one day a week for the same pay?
If I only worked one day a week, I could be on vacation the rest of the week.
Erase one thing from the world forever or bring back one thing that’s gone?
Don’t make me choose! Can’t I just rewrite and edit everything that’s ever happened? 😂
Never wait in a line again, or always get front-row seats everywhere?
Fvck waiting in lines. And that includes being stuck at traffic lights.
Get every package delivered instantly, or get everything you want 50% cheaper?
Always feel at peace with yourself, or always feel excited about life?
Discover a hidden paradise no one else knows about, or visit every famous landmark with zero tourists around?
Pause real life for one hour each day or rewind 5 minutes anytime you need?
Have total control over your emotions or never be affected by negativity?
Never doubt yourself again, or never compare yourself again?
Never compare your insides to somebody else’s outsides.
Turn any bad day into a good one or make any good day last twice as long?
As someone who has lived with mental health issues, a*******n and seen how the negative impacts others who surround me for well over 30 years this was an easy ‘quiz’. I just chose the answers that would lead to calm, love, spread happiness to others and improved parts of the world beyond my own. I’m lucky enough to have weathered some bad storms and escaped relatively unharmed apart from the dark sense of humour, if I can help someone else weather their storm too then I’m all for it.
A D D I C T I O N censored? W*F BP? Can’t we speak openly about the things which have influence over our lives?Load More Replies...
