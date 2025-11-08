ADVERTISEMENT

Not every “Would You Rather” has to make you suffer. This time it’s the opposite. Each choice is positive and something you’d actually want to have. Dream vacations, perfect powers, once-in-a-lifetime experiences - each question will give you two amazing options. The tough part - you can only pick one. 

There are 30 in total, and none of them are easy. So, get ready to face the kind of dilemmas that are actually fun to have.

If you're up for even more choices, go check out our regular Would You Rather poll, too.

Scroll down & let’s start! 🌟

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Never have to clean/do chores again, or never have to work again?

Person washing dishes at a sink and a man walking on a city street, illustrating choices about infinite luck or happiness.

MART PRODUCTION , Ketut Subiyanto Report

hea_c avatar
StrangeOne
StrangeOne
Community Member
56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hmm.... I clean at work and get paid for it. But I'm not given the time and equipment to do a thorough job, and what I clean is nastier than I allow anything in my own home. I enjoy cleaning my home and giving it a good aroma. I'll take never working.

View more commentsArrow down menu
    #2

    Be able to see the future or change the past?

    Close-up of a woman's face with light on one eye, illustrating themes of infinite luck or happiness choice scenarios.

    João Jesus Report

    #3

    Travel anywhere for free or stay anywhere for free?

    Hiker with large backpack standing on mountain peak beside close-up of door numbered 30 in hotel hallway, symbolizing impossible scenarios.

    Pawan Yadav , Francesco Ungaro Report

    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The one place I travel to already has free place for me to stay.

    #4

    Be able to breathe underwater or survive in space?

    Underwater bubbles rising toward the surface contrasted with a star-filled night sky depicting infinite luck or happiness choices.

    Pixabay , Felix Mittermeier Report

    brianleahy avatar
    Beady El
    Beady El
    Community Member
    Premium     42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If I thought there were any chance of me visiting outer space, I would pick that. On the other hand, I do occasionally find myself underwater…

    #5

    Always make the best decision instantly, or never regret a single choice?

    Seven closed doors in a row against a patterned wall, symbolizing impossible-to-choose scenarios for luck or happiness.

    Pixabay Report

    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Every time I have a plan and tell my folks about it, they have a "better plan". It would be grand to have the "better plan" for once. If I never regret any choice, that could become sociopathic, as not all choices are good and you should regret the bad ones.

    #6

    Be a world-famous artist or a world-famous musician?

    Set of paintbrushes in front of a colorful canvas next to a black and white image of a person playing an electric guitar.

    Pixabay , Edward Eyer Report

    brianleahy avatar
    Beady El
    Beady El
    Community Member
    Premium     3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I picked musician solely on the premise that to be a world famous musician would necessarily include musical talent and skill.

    #7

    Have the ability to make anyone laugh or the ability to make anyone feel loved?

    Left side shows a joyful woman laughing with confetti on her shoulders, right side features a person holding a red neon heart, luck and happiness.

    Rodolfo Quirós , Designecologist Report

    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    To make people laugh is to make them feel good, and that, to me, is a way to make them feel loved.

    #8

    Have the power to time-travel or the power to stop time?

    Black vintage alarm clock showing 7 o'clock on a wooden surface symbolizing time in infinite luck or happiness choices.

    Aphiwat chuangchoem Report

    #9

    Always find the perfect gift for anyone, or always get the perfect gift?

    Hands tying a red ribbon on a gift box surrounded by cookies, pine cones, and holiday decorations representing luck and happiness.

    cottonbro studio Report

    brianleahy avatar
    Beady El
    Beady El
    Community Member
    Premium     26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When I was a kid I never believed adults when they said giving gifts could be even better than receiving them. Now though, it seems obvious.

    #10

    Have infinite luck or infinite happiness?

    Abstract black and white spiral pattern with layered mesh textures illustrating infinite luck or happiness concept.

    Frank Cone Report

    marshalldavies avatar
    Agfox
    Agfox
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I suspect that infinite luck would make me infinitely happy

    #11

    Have the perfect temperature everywhere you go, or never get sick again?

    Close-up of a glass thermometer showing temperature details, illustrating concept of luck or happiness choices.

    Jessica Lewis 🦋 thepaintedsquare Report

    #12

    Swim in the Great Barrier Reef or hike the Machu Picchu trail?

    Aerial view of coral reefs and ancient mountain ruins representing infinite luck or happiness choices.

    Anna-Lena Niesen , Paula Nardini Report

    #13

    Instantly learn any language or instantly master any hobby?

    Close-up of printed text on white paper and a basket with neutral-colored yarn, illustrating themes of luck and happiness choices.

    Skylar Kang , Pavel Danilyuk Report

    #14

    Always stay calm and confident, or always stay positive and motivated?

    Side-by-side images of a man looking peacefully at the sky and a woman smiling at her reflection, representing luck and happiness.

    Kelvin Valerio , Andrea Piacquadio Report

    #15

    Have a genie who grants one wish a week or a fairy godparent who fixes small problems instantly?

    Brass magic lamp next to a glowing star-shaped wand symbolizing infinite luck or happiness choices.

    Boris Hamer , vandesart Report

    catrionn avatar
    SchadenFreudian Psychology
    SchadenFreudian Psychology
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Genie. Most of my small problems seem to either get fixed, or else I stop letting them bother me.

    #16

    Have a personal chef or a personal driver?

    Person with tattooed arms preparing food and another person driving a car, illustrating luck and happiness choices.

    Sebastian Coman Photography , Adrien Gambet Report

    #17

    Get 8 extra hours every day or never feel tired again?

    Woman in sunflower field raising arms joyfully, symbolizing infinite happiness and luck in life choices.

    Andrea Piacquadio Report

    #18

    Have unlimited creativity or unlimited focus?

    Abstract colorful paint splash beside hand holding magnifying lens focusing on pink flower petals, illustrating infinite luck or happiness.

    Dan Cristian Pădureț , Jenna Hamra Report

    #19

    Always know the right thing to say or always make people feel understood?

    Two women sitting by a lake with a mountain view, reflecting on infinite luck or happiness choices.

    Roberto Nickson Report

    kirstin-peter avatar
    Shark Lady
    Shark Lady
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you always say the right thing it will make the person you are speaking to feel understood.

    #20

    Live one day as your favorite fictional character or bring your favorite fictional world to life?

    Batman standing in a dark setting with a cape, symbolizing themes of infinite luck and happiness choices.

    los3amigos_Flipado Report

    #21

    Have endless paid vacation days or work only one day a week for the same pay?

    Miniature yellow van with luggage on roof parked near a painted number one symbol representing luck or happiness.

    Nubia Navarro (nubikini) , KoolShooters Report

    #22

    Erase one thing from the world forever or bring back one thing that’s gone?

    Person cleaning a chalkboard with a cloth next to a bundled stack of vintage photographs, highlighting luck and happiness choices.

    cottonbro studio , Suzy Hazelwood Report

    catrionn avatar
    SchadenFreudian Psychology
    SchadenFreudian Psychology
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Don’t make me choose! Can’t I just rewrite and edit everything that’s ever happened? 😂

    #23

    Never wait in a line again, or always get front-row seats everywhere?

    People waiting in line on a city street contrasted with empty red stadium seats illustrating luck or happiness choice.

    Cátia Matos , Tuur Tisseghem Report

    #24

    Get every package delivered instantly, or get everything you want 50% cheaper?

    Person placing delivery boxes in insulated bag outdoors next to a black gift box with white ribbon and 50 percent discount sign.

    cottonbro studio , Max Fischer Report

    #25

    Always feel at peace with yourself, or always feel excited about life?

    Silhouetted person meditating at sunrise and man in teal shirt expressing happiness and excitement with clenched fists.

    Prasanth Inturi , Andrea Piacquadio Report

    #26

    Discover a hidden paradise no one else knows about, or visit every famous landmark with zero tourists around?

    Tropical beach with palm trees under blue sky symbolizing choices between infinite luck or happiness scenarios.

    Enrique Report

    #27

    Pause real life for one hour each day or rewind 5 minutes anytime you need?

    Pause and rewind icons on a blue and turquoise split background representing choices in infinite luck or happiness scenarios.

    raphaelsilva , febrianes86 Report

    brianleahy avatar
    Beady El
    Beady El
    Community Member
    Premium     21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The rewind could be huge. Take a crazy risk. If it goes badly, rewind 5 minutes and DON’T take the risk.

    #28

    Have total control over your emotions or never be affected by negativity?

    Round wooden tokens with various hand-drawn facial expressions representing emotions like happiness and anger on a blue background.

    The Counseling Center Group Report

    #29

    Never doubt yourself again, or never compare yourself again?

    Close-up of person’s hands clasped together, reflecting on infinite luck or happiness in thoughtful scenario.

    cottonbro studio Report

    #30

    Turn any bad day into a good one or make any good day last twice as long?

    Young man smiling and giving thumbs up, representing infinite luck or happiness in a positive scenario choice.

    Pavel Danilyuk Report

