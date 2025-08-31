ADVERTISEMENT

Welcome back to the indecision arena! Here comes another round of 30 ‘Would You Rather’ questions. Same two-option showdown, but the chaos has leveled up. These picks aren’t built to be “right”. They’re built to make you squint at your screen, sigh dramatically, and pick anyway. No maybes, no loopholes - you have to pick a side, no matter how equally questionable the choices may be.

If you're up for even more tough choices, go check out Part 1 and Part 2, too!

So, ready to make your call and don’t look back? Let’s get started! 🎲

#1

Tell your younger self one thing or ask your future self one question?

Young girl with fairy lights outdoors and elderly woman gardening, illustrating choices in a would you rather poll 3 scenario.

Matheus Bertelli , Paul Theodor Oja Report

emilu avatar
Emilu
Emilu
Community Member
2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"It gets better, younger self. High school is not the be-all, end all." I wish I could tell a lot of teenagers that, actually.

    #2

    Spend the rest of your life stuck indoors or outdoors?

    Comparison of an ornate empty ballroom with large windows and a bright outdoor path lined with trees for a would you rather poll 3 quiz.

    Pixabay , Mike Bird Report

    #3

    Donate your body to science or donate your organs to people who need them?

    Scientist in lab coat and hairnet using microscope, focused on research in a modern laboratory setting for Would You Rather Poll 3.

    Pixabay Report

    #4

    Not be able to sit or not be able to stand?

    Person sitting on a stone bench in cloudy weather versus person standing on a rock in sunset, would you rather poll 3.

    Lisa from Pexels , Simon Migaj Report

    #5

    See ghosts everywhere or be haunted by a single, relentless spirit?

    Ghost figures in a forest and a blurry ghostly figure at night, representing a spooky would you rather poll scene.

    cottonbro studio , Jo Kassis Report

    #6

    Be unattractive and have an attractive partner or be attractive and have an unattractive partner?

    Two people sitting side by side on a ledge, legs dangling, representing a casual would you rather poll scenario.

    Dương Nhân Report

    #7

    Participate in a dating show or a survival show?

    Close-up of scattered red hearts on a surface next to a person building a campfire outdoors for Would You Rather poll.

    Luciann Photography , Pixabay Report

    #8

    Not know how to count or not know how to read?

    Scattered white numbers on red background beside colorful letter tiles in a close-up view for would you rather poll 3.

    Black ice , Suzy Hazelwood Report

    #9

    Cover for a friend’s crime or turn them in?

    Two people in a dimly lit room with a whiteboard and diagram, creating a tense atmosphere for a would you rather poll.

    Martin Lopez Report

    sandicromer_1 avatar
    SouthernGal
    SouthernGal
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Stupid question. A friend who stole food to feed their child would be quite different from a friend who unalived someone.

    #10

    Have a roommate who’s always loud or one who never cleans?

    Left side: woman passionately playing acoustic guitar, right side: retro gaming controllers with snacks on table for a would you rather poll.

    Andrea Piacquadio , Pavel Danilyuk Report

    #11

    Achieve your biggest career goal but lose all your current friends, or keep your friends but never reach that goal?

    Dart hitting bullseye on target and group of friends enjoying outdoors at sunset in an engaging Would You Rather poll.

    Engin Akyurt , Helena Lopes Report

    #12

    Live without any entertainment (movies, games, books) or without social interactions?

    Would You Rather poll showing a black and white vintage music setup on left and two people hugging outdoors on right

    Mike Bird , Edmond Dantès Report

    #13

    Have a best friend who’s brutally honest or one who always tells you what you want to hear?

    Two women sitting and laughing outdoors, enjoying a casual moment for a would you rather poll conversation.

    Elle Hughes Report

    #14

    Never be able to use your dominant hand or only be able to walk backwards?

    Side by side images showing a person holding a round glowing object and close-up of feet walking on wooden planks for Would You Rather Poll 3

    Kai Dewitt , Tobi Report

    #15

    Travel to the past and risk altering history, or visit the future and know your fate?

    Several clocks mounted on poles above trees in a park setting, illustrating the concept of time in a would you rather poll.

    Pixabay Report

    #16

    Have absolute freedom with no security or complete security with no freedom?

    Woman with red hair joyfully standing in flower field next to green door locked with chain and padlock for would you rather poll 3.

    Olga , Life Of Pix Report

    #17

    Have the power to stop time but age twice as fast, or never age but be stuck in a single moment forever?

    Close-up of a vintage typewriter typing the word stop on white paper, illustrating a would you rather poll concept.

    Photo By: Kaboompics.com Report

    #18

    Save one endangered species from extinction or have the ability to talk to animals?

    Person interacting with a seal in water, engaging in a would you rather poll 3 activity with the animal.

    Ninari Report

    #19

    Be emotionless or feel too much?

    Split image showing a serious young woman on the left and a distressed woman covering her face on the right for would you rather poll.

    Andrea Piacquadio , MART PRODUCTION Report

    #20

    Have access to classified government documents or the ability to influence global stock markets?

    Man in a suit analyzing a document at desk next to a stock market chart, illustrating a would you rather poll concept.

    RDNE Stock project , energepic.com Report

    #21

    All traffic lights you approach would be green or never have to queue again?

    Green traffic light illuminated next to a group of people standing in a queue on a sunny city street in the would you rather poll.

    Davis Sánchez , Cátia Matos Report

    #22

    Be someone who laughs all the time or someone who makes others laugh all the time?

    Young woman with confetti on her face smiling and laughing in a dark setting, capturing a fun would you rather poll moment

    Rodolfo Quirós Report

    #23

    Clean your toilet with a toothbrush or cut your grass with scissors?

    Bamboo toothbrush with blue bristles on left, hair cutting scissors hanging on the right in a blurred background.

    Castorly Stock , Nikolaos Dimou Report

    #24

    Bungee-jump from a bridge or parachute from a plane?

    Person bungee jumping off a bridge and another skydiving from a plane in an adventurous would you rather poll 3 scenario

    Moderately Adventurous , Otra ruta Report

    #25

    Never be bitten by another mosquito or find all your missing socks?

    Close-up of a mosquito biting skin and colorful socks hanging on a clothesline in a Would You Rather Poll 3 comparison.

    Jimmy Chan , Photo By: Kaboompics.com Report

    #26

    That mermaids exist or that unicorns exist?

    Sand sculpture of a mermaid and a digital painting of a unicorn in a fantasy landscape for Would You Rather Poll 3.

    Wolfgang Weiser , sananthropis Report

    #27

    Drink Coke without bubbles or eat stale chips?

    Glass bottle of soda on table next to a pile of crispy tortilla chips in a close-up food poll image.

    Jens Mahnke , David Harvey Report

    #28

    Have feathers in your armpits or fingernails instead of teeth?

    Close-up of vibrant peacock feathers and red manicured nails with love design for would you rather poll concept.

    Kat Smith , Designecologist Report

    #29

    Not having a choice or not knowing what to choose?

    Hands holding a bitten sprinkled donut and a green apple representing a would you rather poll choice.

    Andres Ayrton Report

    #30

    Always agree with everyone but secretly disagree or openly disagree with everyone but secretly agree?

    Green button with a check mark and yes next to a red button with an X and no for would you rather poll choices.

    Bored Panda Report

