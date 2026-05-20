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“Do You Know These Obscure Words?”: Take This 24-Question Vocabulary Quiz
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“Do You Know These Obscure Words?”: Take This 24-Question Vocabulary Quiz

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Think you know your way around the English language? You’re about to put your vocabulary skills to the ultimate test across 24 challenges in this ‘Rare Words’ quiz.

Some words are so rarely used that they’ve almost been forgotten… Lost in dusty dictionaries, occasionally dusted off by the well-read and the curious. But rare doesn’t mean useless!🗣️

From words that describe feelings you’ve had but never been able to name, to terms so specific you’ll wonder how you ever got by without them, this one is for the true word lovers (or for the forever curious).

We’re about to find out just how rare your vocabulary really is. Let’s get started… 👇

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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